Seagate Technology: Lagging Behind

Seagate Technologies (STX) is a leader in the hard disk drive (HDD) market, controlling north of 40% of the global HDD business. However, that’s where Seagate’s advantages end. The company only excels in one market, and as the global storage market continues to move towards NAND flash storage, Seagate and its HDD saturated portfolio will be left behind. The Company's business model isn’t viable into the future, and the stock is a poor long term investment.

HDD Continues to Lose Storage Market Share

While HDD remains a viable solution for high volume data storage due to its lower price over SSD, SSD has made more inroads in recent years. While SSDs are pricier per GB than HDDs, SSDs still have significant advantages that lower ownership costs over time such as improved performance, speed, lower power consumption, increased durability due to no moving parts, and smaller size. Some of these advantages balance out the initial HDD cost advantage and make SSDs cheaper over time, which is why HDDs for PCs are becoming obsolete.

In 2019, north of 60% of computers were sold with SSDs, up from 6% in 2012. This discrepancy is expected only to grow as SSD are cheaper to own long term in smaller capacities. Seagate has attempted to offset declines in the legacy HDD market by spending considerably on new HDD technology like helium drives and heat assisted magnetic recording (HAMR). At this point, HDDs still boast larger storage capacities at lower price points. However, the persisting advancement of NAND flash storage technology is closing the price and performance gap exponentially quickly. Just like it has in the legacy market, SSD’s will eventually begin to pull sizable market share away from HDD in enterprise storage markets.

Legacy Sales Are on the Decline

Sales of legacy products, such as PC’s and external drives which have made up a majority of Seagate’s revenue in the past, continue to decline sharply. Though Seagate has begun to orient its business more around high volume enterprise storage with nearline demands increasing short term, energy efficiency concerns within data centers and hyperscale cloud players with HDD technology could evaporate this opportunity. Legacy products like PCs still account for nearly half (43%) of revenue, although this segment is rapidly declining (made up 53% in 1Q18). This decline will continue as the firm faces two headwinds in PC storage—the rapid rise in popularity of SSD and the general decline in PC unit sales.

While Seagate has been able to keep revenue growth idle as they attempt to pull more of the enterprise market, the firm stands to lose out on the legacy market in totality with no sizable SSD offering. Although sales in mass capacity grew by 25% YoY due to increased nearline and surveillance demand, SSD continues to pick up steam in the mission critical enterprise space, as sales in that category were down 19% YoY. Although the rapid rise in data center storage needs has helped the firm capitalize in the nearline enterprise market, the broader market has begun to shift from hard disk drives spinning at 10K to 15K rpm to faster access SSDs.

Firm's HDD Advantages don’t Translate into the SSD Market

Seagate does not have a foothold in the SSD market and HDD makes up nearly all of their sakes. While Seagate does offer some SSD storage, in 1Q20 HDD’s made up 92% of their total revenue. SSD made up less than 5% and does not remain a segment of high importance at the firm. Instead of attempting to innovate the offerings and move more aggressively into the SSD market, Seagate has strived to spend considerably on new HDD technology that is headed towards obsoletion. Seagate has been slow to make the move into SSD in general, leaving them competitively weak against peers like Western Digital (WDC), who has expanded their SSD market share from near zero to ~16% due to its acquisition of SanDisk for ~$19 billion and other aggressive moves.

Although Seagate has an agreement with Toshiba to supply a reliable source of NAND flash storage, in the broader scheme of the market it is quite insignificant as Seagate makes up a meager 0.2% of the SSD market. In addition, while the company has intangible advantages in the HDD field like design expertise and cost advantage in manufacturing, they don’t have such advantages in the SSD field which is ultra-competitive with Intel (INTC), Samsung (KRX: 005930), Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), and Micron (MU) all commanding sizable stakes, and many others competing as well. Seagate has a limited opportunity for expansion in the SSD market considering the crowded field and their indifferentiable offerings, and they lack the cash and expertise of the other firms who do billions in flash storage sales annually.

Stock Trades at Expensive Multiples

Shares look overvalued based on two valuation metrics. The stock trades at an ultra-expensive price/book ratio of 7.26, much higher than the industry average of 2.3. This is in part due to the firm's sizable debt and small cash position. While the stock trades on a cheap P/E multiple of 9.5 compared to the industry average of 16, Seagate hasn’t shown the type of revenue growth its peers have in the past few years so a low multiple is warranted. The firm has posted negative YoY revenue growth for the past 6 quarters, and the total HDD storage market is shrinking, narrowing the pathways for meaningful revenue growth.

Furthermore, the company has liabilities of $2.70b due within 12 months, and liabilities of $4.40b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of $1.75b and $1.11b worth of receivables due within a year. Its liabilities total $4.24b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables. In a terrible macro environment with poor short term revenue growth history, Seagate could be forced to roll over some of its debt with unideal terms as corporate bond markets are currently oversaturated.

The firm also commands a poor debt to equity ratio of 2.26 compared to the sector average of .2. While some could argue that Seagate is rather conservatively geared due to its net debt sitting at just 1.5 times EBITDA, Seagate’s future earnings growth will be imperative for its debt levels, as well as avoiding a repeat of the 37% cut to EBIT over the last year.

Concluding Thoughts

Instead of working towards more strategic growth in the SSD market which will be imperative for future revenue growth, Seagate has instead worked to starve off the switch for as long as possible by spending considerably on new HDD technology. This strategy will backfire on the firm as SSD continues to drive down HDD sales. While current uncertainty makes it impossible to make short term forecasts on shares, I do believe the stock will trend lower in the long run as Seagate’s core business continues to lose ground.

