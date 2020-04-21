CytoDyn's Leronlimab In COVID-19: Debunking The Short Thesis

Introduction

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) shares have been on a tear over the last few months, moving from just under $0.30 in December to an intraday high of ~$3.50 merely months later. From signing a commercialization deal with Vyera to launching a promising basket trial in over 20 different metastatic cancers to jumping on the COVID-19 train, showing impressive anecdotal results in resolving patients’ “cytokine storms,” there has been much action at CytoDyn.

Amid much excitement, a share price drastically up within months, and what could be perceived as hype, a short seller’s report attempted to not only explain that CytoDyn was overbought from COVID-19 hype, but that CytoDyn’s CCR5 inhibitor, leronlimab, shouldn’t even work in treating COVID-19 cytokine storms. In my opinion, the authors do not understand the mechanisms of action of leronlimab and may have misled new CytoDyn investors into thinking that leronlimab’s efficacy shown in a few COVID-19 patients was too good to be true, by citing prior research that indicates that CCR5 is not a viable target in treating cytokine storms. The authors seem to not be aware of the intricacies of leronlimab’s mechanisms of action.

As a result, I felt compelled to address the short seller’s piece rather than ignore it. The drug has great potential in COVID-19 and the mechanisms of action will be explained below.

Leronlimab’s Mechanisms of Action (MOA) In COVID-19

Leronlimab has what I would call two mechanisms of action in COVID-19. One is cell trafficking-related, and the other is inducing a shift in immune cell phenotype. These mechanisms will be discussed below.

MOA: Immune Trafficking

Leronlimab attaches to the CCR5 receptor and prevents calcium signaling into the cell while allowing other signaling to occur via interactions with certain cytokines. It is critical to note that leronlimab allows certain signaling to occur and therefore there is a big difference between the delta 32 homozygous cells (without CCR5) and CCR5 positive cells that are blocked by leronlimab in terms of function. As shown in the graphic below, leronlimab completely blocks calcium signaling induced by CCL5, yet allows receptors to function normally when exposed to fetal bovine serum.

Source

This is critical to understand when comparing leronlimab treated subjects to CCR5 null subjects. The short seller’s report cited that CCR5 null subjects were predisposed to acute hyperinflammation (cytokine storm). The report further cited that MCP-3, an endogenous cytokine found in high concentration within the context of the cytokine storm in COVID-19, is an antagonist for CCR5 and that CCR5 receptors would already be occupied by MCP-3. While this information may be true, Leronlimab doesn’t completely block CCR5. So, the competitive attachment of Leronlimab to CCR5 would, therefore, restore some CCR5 signaling while maintaining inhibition of intracellular calcium ion signaling.

So, what’s the importance of this calcium signaling? Shown in pancreatic cancer cell research below, CCR5 facilitated calcium signaling allows cells’ cytoskeletons to change. Note that maraviroc is an allosteric inhibitor of CCR5, preventing CCL5’s signaling to the cells.

Source

In the context of COVID-19, this blocking of cytoskeleton transformation prevents trafficking of more immune cells such as macrophages to the lung, much like it prevents CCR5 expressing cancer cells from escaping a tumor and slipping into the bloodstream. This prevention of more immune cells from entering the lung reduces the cytokine storm since the cells entering the lung would produce more inflammatory cytokines.

Here’s an example: Dr. William Glass explored CCR5 trafficking with a neurotropic coronavirus in mice using the mouse hepatitis virus (MHV) model. This is a coronavirus with infection that is isolated in the brain. This localization of infection permitted a detailed analysis of the role that CCR5 plays in the trafficking of the immune response to the infected region. Though COVID-19 is primarily localized in the lungs rather than the brain, the findings with respect to the mechanism of action (MOA) should still translate. His study revealed that in the acute stage of the disease (similar to a cytokine storm), his mice without the CCR5 gene had T-Cells that were initially unable to infiltrate into the brain, but eventually participated in the elimination of the virus. The study also measured myelin destruction (demyelination) which is the sheath of the nerve fibers and can be thought of as the parallel to fluid-filled alveoli in the lungs of COVID-19 patients. In fact, quantitative analysis showed a 59% reduction in demyelination of the CCR5 null mice versus the control. His study concluded that chemokines clearly influence macrophage migration and infiltration into the brain during viral infection and had a profound effect on the disease outcome and demonstrated the levels of tissue destruction due to the host's own immune response.

The short report also uses a few citations to claim that even targeting the cytokine storm is not enough to keep COVID-19 patients from dying, but upon inspection of those sources, they don’t really hold up. For instance, the one citation that claims inhibition of cytokine response associated with H5N1 cannot protect against morbidity. The problem with this study is that it uses different genetically immune-deficient (deficient of certain cytokines) mice to explore this topic. Inherently, there are issues with extrapolating conclusions from a study like this.

MOA: Immune Phenotype Polarization

Regardless of these issues, leronlimab doesn’t simply prevent immune trafficking, although one would designate that specific biological mechanism as the primary mechanism in treating COVID-19. Inhibition of the CCR5 signaling results in a phenotypic shift to the M1 polarization. While one may think that this would be detrimental as M1 macrophages are known as a “pro-inflammatory” macrophages, these M1 macrophages boost the host's response against the virus. Since extra influx of immune cells to the lung is limited due to leronlimab treatment, this polarization is acceptable, and possibly even helpful.

Research Gate

As an example, CCR5 inhibition was studied in colorectal cancer. The results indicated that CCR5 inhibition (via maraviroc administration) allowed for higher levels of IFN-A2 and INF-A2 positive cells. In line with this observation, increases in CCL5 (CCR5 ligand) decreased levels of INF-A2. Here’s the takeaway: INF-A2 is a type 1 interferon, an important part of the antiviral immune response. Although this model was in cancer, it suggests that the CCR5 inhibitor leronlimab may be able to enhance the immune system’s response against COVID-19, since leronlimab specifically blocks CCL5 interaction with CCR5.

Somewhat contrary to this finding, however, is data showing that CCR5 is used in the body’s initial response to a virus:

In conclusion, we have shown that the accelerated recruitment of antigen-specific memory CD8+ T cells to the lung airways during respiratory virus challenge, and the control of early virus replication, are dependent on the expression of CCR5. Together, these data identify the mechanism required for the initiation of the early phase of memory CD8+ T cell recruitment during a recall response to respiratory virus challenge. They also demonstrate the key role that memory CD8+ T cells recruited early after virus challenge play during the initial stages of cellular immunity in the lung.”

So, it appears that leronlimab definitely will be a viable treatment as patients would be administered leronlimab after they start responding to the virus.

MOA: Alleviating Complement System Mediated Lung Injury

Another common issue in acute lung inflammation is activation of the complement system. Research shows the CCR5 blockade can alleviate the downstream effects of complement system activation, since this activation releases CCR5 ligands.

Trafficking/Common Denominator in Leronlimab

Apart from HIV, leronlimab’s mechanisms of action seem to stop the trafficking of immune cells to the site of infection. This phenomenon is demonstrated in 3 other indications that CytoDyn is developing. The most pronounced indication is in metastatic cancer. While leronlimab also has other inhibitory actions in cancer, the company's prevention of suppressor cells/tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) plays a key role in the tumor microenvironment (TME). Leronlimab inhibits the trafficking of CD4+ suppressor cells that contain the CCR5 receptor, and this allows the cytolytic CD8+ T cells free range to target cancer cells and thereby reduce the tumor size. Graft vs. Host Disease (GvHD) is another indication where the Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) on the donated cells or organ is not a match and triggers an immune response. In animal studies, leronlimab was practically a cure for the mice. What leronlimab does in GvHD is stop the trafficking of immune cells to the organ. It is quite obvious that the trafficking of cells is the common denominator in all these diseases and leronlimab stops the trafficking very rapidly.

Current Findings and Relevance

Recent findings in severe COVID-19 patients treated with leronlimab show that patients exhibited strong improvements in biomarkers such as large decreases in IL-6 levels as well as improvements in CD4+ cell counts. The CD4+ improvements are noteworthy as COVID-19 most closely resembles SARS-CoV, and there was a key finding published in 2010 by Dr. Jun Chen in the Journal of Virology which explained that CD4+ T cells were essential in the control of the SARS-CoV infection. Chen’s senescent BALB/c mouse model very closely mimicked the viral infection of SARS-CoV, so this adds to the case that leronlimab aids in viral clearance.

Ancillary Issues

The focus of this article is to debunk the scientific argument, but there are some obvious omissions on the part of the report that simply must be addressed. The company did an above the market offering of $15 million at $4.50 without any warrants. The company clearly has funding to pursue current operations and has indicated a number of times gathering and reviewing bids for non-dilutive funding. Most recently, on a TV program, the company discussed a government grant. While the company’s cash situation is not rosy, a BLA for HIV should be submitted soon which will get the ball rolling for Vyera to sell leronlimab and pay CytoDyn royalties.

Another issue obscuring a true snapshot of the company is mentioning a brokerage firm used to raise money for them in the past that had broker checks. The company has made it clear they are only considering debt secured by the intellectual property and unlikely to do any dilutive issuances contrary to what the report infers is likely to happen in the future. Their thesis that the “recent price run can likely be attributed to all the recent paid promotions” is laughable. The report brought forth evidence of $25,000 and $7,500 that was spent over the course of months. It's preposterous to think that $32,500 over the course of months could increase the market cap of a company over $1.0 billion without something substantive underpinning the company. The fact is that CytoDyn has made great strides in recent months with their financial position, clinical evidence, and commercialization agreements.

Conclusion

Given the clarification on the finer details of leronlimab’s mechanisms of action as well as the impressive anecdotal clinical results demonstrated outside of leronlimab’s controlled COVID-19 trials, it is clear that the short seller’s report is scientifically misguided, in my opinion. Investors should remain confident in leronlimab’s potential efficacy in COVID-19. In the coming weeks, the company has indicated that they will publish a peer-reviewed article on compassionate-use patients. Based on the anecdotal evidence of the restoration of the CD4/CD8 count and the large reduction in IL-6, there is reason to believe that the journal article will further dispel all myths relating to the report's misguided theories. The data from leronlimab trials is demonstrating that it is shaping up to be a “pan-therapeutic for some of the most dreadful diseases” and all the noise from this short seller's report will eventually be drowned out by clinical articles due out in the next 4-6 weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.