AbbVie: A Strong Dividend Growth Pharmaceutical Company That Carries Risk

AbbVie (ABBV), a major pharmaceutical company focused primarily in the United States, has provided strong dividend growth since its inception. Not only is AbbVie’s dividend at an attractive starting yield of over 5.5%, but the company has also managed an impressive 20% five-year dividend growth rate. However, risks associated with the expiration of the patent for the company's key therapeutic Humira, its acquisition of Allergan (AGN) and its reliance of sales from the United States have brought concerns on whether this dividend growth is sustainable. However, in this article, I will analyze why I believe AbbVie has the potential to support its strong dividend growth and could make a solid supporting position of a dividend portfolio.

The Core Business

In order to understand whether AbbVie can maintain its aggressive dividend growth, it’s important to understand the sustainability of the company’s core therapeutic business and strategies to drive future growth. This article will review the finances of the company, the stability of the revenue produced by its key therapeutics and future growth opportunities from its drug pipeline/acquisitions. Finally, I will discuss some key challenges AbbVie faces from its Allergan acquisition and operating primarily in the United States, which could challenge the company's ability to grow its dividend.

Finances

One of the first things that stands out with AbbVie is its strong revenue and earnings growth. Since 2013, the company has boasted, on average, an impressive 10% increase in revenue and nearly 20% growth in adjusted EPS annually. AbbVie is also a highly profitable company with gross margins in excess of 75%. In 2019, the P/E ratio dropped due to plans to acquire Allergan (more on this below). P/E ratio is a commonly used metric for determining stock valuation, and we can see that AbbVie is currently trading at a very reasonable P/E ratio. The average price was calculated by averaging the opening price for all market days during the particular year. Average P/E ratio was then calculated by dividing the average price by the adjusted EPS for the year. As of April 16th, AbbVie is currently at a trailing P/E of 9.16, which is still below the company's seven-year average and could provide a potential buying opportunity. In summary, AbbVie is very reasonably valued and has provided strong financial performance over the last few years.

(Source: Created by author using data from ABBV's 2015 10-K, 2016 10-K, 2019 10-K, 2017 Strategic Update and 2019 Q4 Earnings Call)

Core Therapeutics

AbbVie’s most successful biological is Humira, which is an antibody that targets and blocks the Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF). TNF has an important role in stimulating inflammation, and blocking the TNF pathway allows Humira to help treat a variety of autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and Crohn’s disease. In fact, Humira has become the gold standard of treatment for many of these autoimmune diseases. Its sales have dramatically increased over the last few years, due in part to additional indications and price increases in the United States. This has resulted in Humira making up around 57% of AbbVie’s total revenue in 2019. Taken together, we can see that Humira’s sales are integral to the company’s business.

(Source: Created by author from ABBV's 2013 10-K, 2016 10-K and 2019 10-K)

The main risk with Humira is that the patent has already expired in most parts of the world. This loss of patent exclusivity resulted in biosimilars, which reduced the international revenue of Humira by nearly 28% within the last year alone (shown above). Furthermore, according to the company’s 2019 Q4 conference call, it expects that biosimilars will erode revenue by 45%. However, due to a number of patent-related lawsuits brought on by AbbVie, the company has managed to prevent Humira biosimilars from entering the United States until 2023 and has secured royalties for sales of these biosimilars from multiple companies. As there are at least five biosimilars already approved by the FDA, the results of AbbVie’s patent protection have bought the company more time to expand its drug pipeline and help mitigate the serious loss of revenue from Humira’s biosimilars.

AbbVie’s next blockbuster drug is Imbruvica, which is part of a collaboration with Janssen Biotech (owned by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)). Imbruvica is a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is used to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CCL) and chronic graft versus host disease. Imbruvica has seen steady revenue increases over the last five years, with revenue increasing by almost one billion dollars annually. AbbVie records profit from the United States and receives collaboration revenue from international sales of Imbruvica. Imbruvica is expected to reach $11.5 billion by 2025, which could certainly go a long way in driving AbbVie’s future dividend growth.

(Source: Created by author from ABBV's 2016 10-K and 2019 10-K)

One of the main challenges with this drug is that approximately 20% of CCL patients develop resistance to Imbruvica. Furthermore, 30% of CCL patients taking Imbruvica have experienced toxic side effects, leading to discontinuation of Imbruvica treatment. This has resulted in a number of pharmaceutical companies developing next-generation Burton tyrosine kinase inhibitors to overcome these challenges with Imbruvica. However, AbbVie is working on combining Imbruvica with other drugs to expand the indications and sales of Imbruvica for previously untreated CCL/small lymphocytic lymphoma. Taken together with the fact that Imbruvica’s matter patent is expected to expire in 2027, it has the potential to be a strong revenue driver for years to come.

Mavyret is another one of AbbVie’s key therapeutics that is used to treat hepatitis C (HCV). Mavyret sales have increased nearly six-fold since 2017, though lower patient volumes internationally and increased competition in the United States led to decreased revenue in 2019. Mavyret made approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, making for about 9% of AbbVie’s total revenue.

Future Growth Opportunities

Robust Drug Pipeline

Pharmaceutical companies live and die by their drug pipeline. In AbbVie’s case, the company has been very active in producing new drugs. As shown below, it has been pushing many new drugs through clinical trials over the last few years (including combinational drugs and approved drugs with new indications), with a focus on developing its cancer medication and expanding its immunology section. Drugs developed by AbbVie’s R&D program accounted for over $9 billion of revenue in 2019, with some of the recently launched drugs expected to increase revenue by $3.2 billion alone in 2020.

(Source: Created by author from ABBV's 2020 R&D Presentation and 2016 R&D Presentations)

The oncology division has been very successful, with business growing over 39% over the last year. The key drivers for oncology are Imbruvica and Venclexta, which brought over $5 billion in revenue in 2019 and is expected to continue double-digit growth in 2020. Venclexta is also expected to have opportunities to treat 20% of myeloma patients, has additional indications in phase III clinical trials starting in 2020 and has guidance for $6 billion in revenue by 2025. AbbVie’s immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have also seen strong launches this year, with both drugs expected to quite literally replace a portion of psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis patients currently using Humira. Taken together, AbbVie is developing new therapeutics, with many of the new launches providing promising future revenue growth.

Allergan Acquisition

One of AbbVie’s strategies to diversify its therapeutic revenue and reduce its dependence on Humira is to acquire Allergan. Allergan’s business segments revolve around the US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine and International divisions. These business segments make products including Medical Aesthetics, Medical Dermatology, Central Nervous System therapeutics, Gastrointestinal therapeutics, Women’s Health products, Anti-Infectives and Diversified Brands. Botox is the company’s most well-known product, which is a neurotoxin used for a variety of cosmetic and neuroscience applications. Botox is not at risk of patent expiration, as it is protected by a trademark, though recently Evolus (EOLS) has received FDA approval for a similar product at 75% of Botox’s price. Allergan is pursuing legal actions with the U.S. International Trade Commission to keep Evolus’s product from being sold. Regardless of how the Botox legal proceedings turn out, the Allergan acquisition will provide AbbVie with a much more diversified therapeutic base.

AbbVie is also paying a very reasonable price for Allergan. The total purchase price of this acquisition is estimated to be $63 billion, to be made through a cash payment and AbbVie stock awards to Allergan shareholders. AbbVie is expected to generate $6 billion more in operating cash flow and have a 10% earnings accretion within the first year after the acquisition. The company also predicted to save $3 billion in costs through synergies. Furthermore, as of 2018, Allergan also had 14 new drugs expected to launch within the next five years that could further add to AbbVie’s future revenue. Looking at the expected revenue, we can see that the acquisition will reduce AbbVie’s reliance on Humira sales.

(Source: Created by author from ABBV's 2019 10-K and AGN's 2019 Q4 Call)

However, this diversification does come with a large amount of debt. Below, we can see that both AbbVie and Allergan have a significant amount of long-term debt. Within the first year after acquiring Allergan, AbbVie will have over $14 billion in debt obligations to pay. Comparing that to the $18 billion in expected free cash flow following the acquisition, it seems reasonable to expect that dividend increases will be slower until the debt is at a more manageable level.

(Source: Created by author from ABBV's 2019 10-K and AGN's 2018 10-K)

Other Potential Risks

United States Exposure

One of the prominent challenges that the entire pharmaceutical industry faces is the increasing pressure of governments to contain therapeutic prices. In many parts of the world, including the European Union and Japan, governments regulate drug prices and the amount of reimbursement the drugs are eligible for, with many countries implementing mandatory drug price cuts every year. However, in the United States, there are currently limited regulations controlling drug prices. In 2019, a report was released from the Ways and Means Committee that found that drugs were on average over three times more expensive in the United States (even after rebates) compared to similar European countries. Although most countries will likely continue to push for lower therapeutic prices, this premium drug pricing in the United States may not be sustainable, leading to drastic price cuts in the coming years. This represents a serious risk to the future revenue of pharmaceutical companies that operate in the United States.

Unfortunately, in AbbVie’s case, the company is very dependent on the United States to drive its revenue. The majority of its impressive revenue growth over the last five years has come almost entirely from sales in the United States. Furthermore, AbbVie’s business has much more exposure to the United States than many of its peers. AbbVie has 20-35% more of their sales coming from the United States compared to other leading pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer (PFE), Novartis (NVS), Merck (MRK) and Roche (RHHBY). To make matters worse, Allergan has an even larger percent of its sales in the United States than AbbVie, which will increase AbbVie’s United States exposure following the acquisition. If the government does implement a drug cost containment program, this could severely reduce the future profit of United States-dependent pharmaceuticals like AbbVie.

(Source: Created by author from ABBV's 2019 10-K, PFE's 2019 10-K, JNJ's 2019 10-K, NVS's 2019 Annual Report, MRK's 2019 10-K, RHHBY's 2019 Financial Report and AGN's 2018 10-K)

Final Thoughts

AbbVie has delivered impressive growth in terms of revenue, earnings and dividends over the last few years. A large part of this growth was attributed to the sales of its blockbuster drugs Humira and Imbruvica, which have a long track record of providing quality care for patients. However, the question of the sustainability of the company’s impressive dividend growth has been called into question as Humira’s patent nears expiration. AbbVie’s market expansion of its recent therapeutics, the new drugs in its pipeline and its strategies to mitigate the loss of revenue from Humira should go a long way towards driving the company’s future profit. Furthermore, the acquisition of Allergan offers a promising strategy to diversify its therapeutic offerings, create synergies and reduce the dependence of AbbVie on Humira in the long run. Taken together, AbbVie has the potential to continue to drive strong growth into the future that could support solid dividend growth.

However, AbbVie also faces some major risks that will make the stock a smaller position of my portfolio going forward. First, the company’s debt will be increase dramatically, which adds risk to its ability to overcome unforeseen future challenges. Second, AbbVie’s dependence on the premium drug prices in the United States, which is exacerbated by the Allergan acquisition, is a serious risk for potential investors. Below, I summarize what aspects of the company I’m personally optimistic and pessimistic about. AbbVie is certainly facing a number of risks, but considering the potential of this company to continue its strong dividend growth, I’m comfortable making AbbVie an ancillary position in my portfolio.

