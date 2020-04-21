Verizon: 3 Questions To Ask On Earnings Day

I like VZ due to the benefits of diversification and of owning stocks that tend to be only loosely correlated with the broad market.

Most important on earnings day will be the narrative around how Verizon has been weathering the current crisis and what to expect for the balance of 2020.

The historic first-quarter earnings season is set to pick up steam this week. Reporting results on Friday, April 24, is US-based telecom Verizon (VZ).

It is hard to know what to expect of financial results for the period. Consensus calls for timid revenue growth of 1% and EPS of $1.22 that would be 5% above last year's levels. But much of the expectations may have been set prior to the novel coronavirus crisis, and top- and bottom-line misses are certainly not out of question.

More important than the headline numbers, however, will be the narrative around how Verizon has been weathering the pandemic, and what the executive team sees ahead for the balance of 2020. With that in mind, I will be asking myself the following three questions, as I try to confirm or refute my bullishness on the telecom stock.

Have net adds and churn deteriorated?

Over the past few quarters, Verizon has been doing an above-average job at bringing in new customers to its platform and keeping churn under control. In 4Q19, for example, postpaid net adds of 1.25 million had been the best since 2015 - compare it to AT&T's (T) dismal 135,000 figure during the same period. ARPA (a measure of per-unit revenue) remained strong throughout last year, following a much less impressive 2018. See charts below.

The problem is that the pandemic and closure of the US economy have introduced an element of uncertainty. As unemployment has risen from the low single digits to an estimated 16% in record time, it is unclear what the impact from sharply reduced household incomes may be to mobile, broadband and entertainment services. It is already known that stay-at-home orders and widespread telecommuting have led to substantially higher data usage. But the financial implications will remain a question mark until earnings day.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

How is the enterprise vertical doing?

While the consumer segment of Verizon's business will always be a front-and-center topic of discussion, since it generates about two-thirds of the company's revenues, it is likely to be the one to suffer the least from the current challenges. The enterprise vertical will probably be most under pressure, particularly small-and-medium size businesses that stand to lose more from a stagnant economy.

I also expect the media group to have had a tough first quarter, as ad revenues will possibly fall off a cliff. The phenomenon is already expected to hit the "big boys" in the online world, including Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), and Verizon is unlikely to be spared. Luckily for the telecom, only about 6% of its revenues come from the media division.

Source: Verizon's investor presentation

What are the cash requirements?

Lastly, I will be curious to hear a bit on Verizon's cash and liquidity management. The company has already announced that it will spend an extra $500 million in capex this year to $18 billion at the midpoint of the guidance range in order to better prepare its network for what is likely to be increased data demand. It will be interesting to see if cash flow expectations for the year will change in any other meaningful way.

Not unlike other global telecoms, Verizon is a highly-levered company. However, it is substantially less so than its key US-based peer, as the chart below illustrates. Therefore, I remain less than concerned about Verizon's balance sheet position for the moment, but will remain attentive to liquidity pressures that may have an impact on the company's debt profile.

Data by YCharts

Still a VZ bull

I don't think VZ shares will be immune to the pressures brought about by this year's inevitable recession. In fact, the graph below depicts clearly how the stock corrected before or during the last three periods of economic contraction. But perspective is needed at this moment: nearly all businesses will suffer from the current crisis to some extent. Comparatively, I think Verizon will be one of the companies to weather the storm better than most.

Data by YCharts

For now, I maintain my bullish stance on VZ. Supporting it is the cycle-agnostic nature of the business model and the recurring-like characteristics of the company's revenues. I have also written plenty about the benefits of diversification and of owning stocks that tend to be only loosely correlated with the broad market. Buying such "crash protection" for the portfolio makes even more sense to me when shares trade at a modest trailing P/E multiple of 12.6x and rich dividend yield of 4.2%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.