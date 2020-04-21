What A Global Pandemic Has Taught Me About Life And Investing

Take the time stay-at-home initiatives are giving you and reassess your personal financial and investment landscape, even if you think you're in good shape.

Going long Tesla and, even more so, the stock market in general is absolutely the move now.

It has been nearly four years since the last article I published on Seeking Alpha.

From June 22, 2016, an editors' pick: "Tesla-SolarCity: Elon Musk, The Crazy, Misfit Rebel Who Makes Trouble And Fits Round Pegs Into Square Holes."

In that article, I included a tweet from Musk where he advised people against shorting Tesla (TSLA) stock.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Turns out Musk, for all intents and purposes, was right. While you could have made money shorting TSLA over the last four years, it would have been a heck of a lot more certain and less stressful to simply have gone long. A $10,000 investment on June 22, 2016, turned into more than $38,000 as of Friday's close. And that includes the carnage of the last month. Eliminate coronavirus from the equation and $10,000 invested in TSLA in mid-2016 spells upwards of $40,000 today.

Keep this look at Tesla's history in your mind, because it weaves around the story I'm about to tell.

Hold On To The Memories, They Will Hold On To You

Oh, the memories. In 2016, I was getting restless. I had spent roughly seven years in full-time and freelance capacities between TheStreet.com and Seeking Alpha. I was fortunate enough to have amazing experiences during that time. Among the highlights:

A 30-minute phone conversation with Musk, who months later recognized me at the HBO Emmy party (photographic "proof" in the above-linked article).

I got to work for and with Jim Cramer, who is truly a brilliant individual.

I made frequent appearances on CNN and CNBC.

I joined Seeking Alpha full-time and conceived The Seeking Alpha Author Experience, something I remain incredibly proud of.

Then, I quit to become a bartender. True story.

I have always been fascinated with the social life of America's bars and coffee shops (I must credit a major source of my inspiration). And I was getting fat sitting behind a desk all day. I wanted to do physical work that merges with that sociability.

So, aside from freelance work here and there, I left the financial media and, long story short, ended up general manager of one of Los Angeles's top craft cocktail bars in January 2020. Then, a global pandemic came along, grabbed the four years' worth of groundwork I laid to get to where I was, and rendered me unemployed.

Like so many others I have spent the last month reassessing my life. What I want it to look like as governments gradually and, hopefully someday, completely lift stay-at-home initiatives. Not surprisingly, this reassessment brought me back, in full force, to writing. I think this is how I will, once again, make a majority of my income going forward.

Here's why I have come to this conclusion and what this much-needed break has taught me, particularly from my perspective as an investor.

Rock Jumps Won’t Kill You, ‘Til One Of Them Does

I don't mind working for other people. In fact, I enjoy it. If you find the right people to work for (which I did), they become friends and family. I have grown attached to my bar bosses and colleagues. They're some of the sweetest and most talented people I have ever been around, and I have been around some amazing characters in my life.

But no matter how much you love the people you work for, you can't rely on them. At least not for your financial security. Because when something unprecedented goes down, all bets are off. Many businesses, particularly small ones, have no choice other than to lay you off and fend for themselves. This is about basic survival; it's nothing personal.

Across the industries I have worked in (radio, financial media, hospitality), I have had employers cut ties with me on a dime or put me in a position where, for my own survival, I had no choice but to cut ties with them. In other words, the people you work with and for can become family, but there's still, at day's end, not much loyalty. Sometimes there just can't be, as many of us are learning now.

Writing - or any work you can do where you're your own boss as much as possible - provides flexibility and, to some degree, security. As a writer, I can work as much or as little as I like. I can work from anywhere I want. So, if I want to travel to Mexico when this is all over, I can. There's nobody to stop me, and I can still nurture my livelihood (make money!) while I'm there.

Writing in the financial media sphere absolutely offers security. Simply being a consumer of financial media does likewise. Because in a world full of - at the moment - uncertainty, it's pretty obvious that the stock market provides opportunity. It doesn't matter how bad things get.

I (and maybe you) can always write something (or you can hopefully operate in your line of work) to generate income. And I (definitely you) can always be better at personal finance and making money via saving and strategic investing.

I'm done taking rock jumps into the unknown. Give me a light laptop, a passport, a couple nights behind the bar here and there, and, as Springsteen said, "a woman I can call my friend," and I'll be happy. Or as close to happy as I'm ever going to get.

I Got Some Money 'Cause I Just Got Paid

There's something about being tuned into the world of investing, particularly when you do it through the lens of an incredible platform such as Seeking Alpha. You pay closer attention to the most basic components of personal money management. It helps to step back from it for a time. Because when you return, you see your mistakes more clearly.

Of course, I know who I want my primary employer to be going forward - that's a person named Me! But beyond that, I'm done thinking I have accomplished something with an emergency fund that equals three months' worth of expenses. If you don't have enough saved for a year, you're not even close to where you need to be. So that's Plan A. If this new world teaches you nothing, hopefully it taught you this. If you're on top of it already, try to get somebody else to practice what you preach. Society will be better off for it. Don't need that stimulus check? Great! Put it in your emergency fund.

Taking it further, the TSLA history lesson proves illustrative during these uncertain times. Just as it's painfully obvious that you need a bigger emergency fund than you might have originally thought, it can be comforting to know that the stock market tends to stand the test of time. I'm not arguing that TSLA - an emotional battleground stock - represents the perfect example of this. It doesn't. But it is absolutely illustrative.

Stated another way, you could have shorted, bought and sold several times, or done any number of things with TSLA over the hysterical fits and starts of the last four years, but the best move you could have made was to go long and stay long.

I tend toward dividend growth investing. Here again - and to an even greater extent - go long and stay long. And without question, reinvest those dividends along the way. I have no idea what's going to happen in the world, or when, as it pertains to coronavirus, but I do know this - you are better-positioned as an investor than you are an otherwise helpless bystander.

How great is it to own a portfolio of strong dividend stocks that the market might have beat up in late March (and will probably beat up again) but that also throw off income you might be living off of right now or could likely live off of in the future?

There's nothing better than being an investor and being part of a community of investors. That's a sociability that pays dividends. When things got crazy, I came back to the stock market and came back to Seeking Alpha. Because there's nothing better than exerting control over your financial present and future to feel a bit more safe and sound during a time that's anything but.

