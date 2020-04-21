A Deep Dive Into Crude Oil's New Black Monday

Crude oil producers are a better way to bet on higher oil, but the best bet seems to be tankers with storage capacity.

Prices will likely return to $20-$25, but USO should be avoided due to its extreme roll-cost.

Going into Monday, there was an immense buildup of speculative owners who could not take physical delivery and a lack of commercial buyers due to the COVID glut.

(NOAA - Photo of Oil Spill)

As of writing, crude oil front-month contracts are -$35 per barrel. This is, by far, the worst day for crude oil in history. The commodity has done the (seemingly) impossible: falling over 100% in a day. In fact, crude oil declined 260%, which makes the previous 1991 record decline 35% look like small peas.

This means that those who are willing to buy May crude oil contracts are effectively being paid $35,000 to do so (one contract is 1000 barrels). June contracts remain at $21 which means those buyers can not only make $35,000 upfront but another $21,000 by selling June contracts against their May physical position. Of course, such a trade is limited to those with storage capacity. Luckily, there are a few companies that are able to do so.

Before we discuss those opportunities in the energy market, let's take a deep dive into what exactly occurred on Monday.

A Broken Futures Contract

Importantly, the current -$35 price for May WTI crude oil is not based on fundamentals. The overall decline is, but it is important to point out that June crude oil remains at $21, meaning the drop was isolated to the May contract.

With crude around the $20-$30 range, many investors have been buying crude oil ETFs like the United States Oil Fund (USO) to "buy the dip." As you can see below, the outstanding shares of this ETF and its levered peer (UCO) have skyrocketed in recent months:

Data by YCharts

These funds buy front-month oil futures. Their AUM became so extreme that USO owned at least a quarter of the outstanding shares of May crude contracts. With the contract set to expire April 21, the fund has been dumping its massive position and buying June (and now July) contracts. This is why (June owning) USO only fell 10% on Monday while May contracts fell 250%.

This initial selling pressure spiraled into something far worse. Traders who do not wish to own 1000 barrels of physical oil must sell their position before expiry which is Monday. As the day continued, all speculative positions had to be closed no matter the price. Commercial positions usually make up a larger portion of the market and buy at fair value, but with there being a glut of crude oil due to COVID, fewer commercial buyers arrived. This turned May contracts effectively into "hot potatoes" and history's largest price collapse occurred. This was exacerbated by a significant increase in margin calls as it is likely most levered traders who were long these contracts Monday 4/20 afternoon became broke.

This date will likely be recorded in history as yet another lesson on the pitfalls of leverage and on the structural issues with futures exchanges. To memorialize it, here is a chart of the intraday price action:

(Trading View)

It is interesting to see that the sell-off largely stopped when the contract neared zero and then collapsed thereafter. The rapid decline after zero was likely due to margin calls.

The Fundamental Problem with Crude

As I mentioned earlier, most of the issues with crude oil on Monday were mechanical. However, there is a fundamental issue that helped exacerbate the problem.

The International Energy Agency expects demand for crude oil to drop by 23 mbpd YoY this quarter. The IEA expects oil to quickly recover, but as long as the virus is alive, demand for oil will be extremely low as people avoid travel and energy use is low. Due to the recent OPEC deal, oil supply is expected to drop by a record 12 mbpd, which will still leave a glut of 10 mbpd or more.

In the U.S, there is a total crude oil storage capacity of 653 million barrels with 374 million barrels currently stored as of April 10th. Over the past few weeks, there have been 10-19 million-barrel weekly builds, meaning capacity will run out in 18 weeks if the rate remains at 15 million barrels per week.

That said if OPEC cuts are not as extreme as hoped and capacity less available than assumed, storage may be filled sooner. Since data quality in China and most other oil-storing countries is poor, it is unknown how long it will take for global storage to reach a peak. That said, U.S. data can likely be generally extrapolated abroad to estimate how long it will be before storage is full.

This scenario has caused companies with storage capacity to make extreme profits. These profit margins are reflected in the futures curve for crude oil. The further out we look on the curve, the higher the contract price for crude. This allows storage companies to buy physical oil and sell longer-dated contracts for a significant profit.

See the curve below:

(Chicago Mercantile Exchange)

If you buy near-term crude contracts and don't want to take physical delivery, you must sell and roll your position at a higher price. This is effectively a payment made to those storing oil and is the fundamental reason for Monday's collapse (lots of sellers and few physical buyers). The ETF USO does this mechanically which gives it a roughly 20-30% monthly roll cost today, making it an awful way to speculate on crude oil prices.

A Better Way to Bet on Crude

If you're looking to speculate on higher oil prices, your best bet is likely producer equities such as those in the Oil and Gas production ETF (XOP). These companies are all losing money at today's oil prices, but they are trading at a weighted average TTM "P/CF" of 1.3X. They also have greater control because they can slash production today and/or hedge their position and higher long-term prices. Of these, my current favorite is Marathon Oil (MRO) due to its low valuation and large reserves.

A less risky are crude oil tankers. These companies are getting paid exorbitant fees to store oil and many are still trading at low valuations. This includes Teekay Tankers (TNK) (see: "Teekay Tankers: A Hedge Against The Oil Glut"), Frontline (FRO), Euronav (EURN), DHT Holdings (DHT), and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP).

Normally, their stock prices are positively correlated to crude since they gain from higher global oil demand. However, the correlation has become negative in recent weeks as these companies gain from lower front-month crude prices (and higher contango).

As you can see below, this "flip" occurred mid-March at the onset of COVID shutdown measures (see 'short-contango' tankers vs. 'long contango' United States Oil Fund):

Data by YCharts

Logically, many investors likely believe that gains are already priced-in to these companies. This is partly true and the opportunity was greater when I covered Teekay earlier this month. However, forward "P/E" and "P/B" valuations for these companies remain very low:

Data by YCharts

Tankers carry high volatility, but as explained in the earlier article, their long-run outlook is almost as strong as their short-run outlook. This is largely due to growing signs of a shortage of tankers which stems from a lack of production over the past decade.

Personally, I own both tankers and producers which have generally hedged each other over the past month. In my opinion, that is a much better way to bet on a long-term increase to oil prices than a roll-cost heavy fund like USO.

The Bottom Line: How Long Will The Glut Last?

Once the glut declines, tankers are likely to stagnate or pull back. This will largely depend on less predictable variables like world leaders' decisions. That said, with crude staying around $20/barrel, effectively no oil producer in the world can make a sustainable profit. With profits down and COVID still spreading (particularly in Russia), oil production may decline as much as oil demand. We've seen this to an extreme in South Africa's mining which has caused platinum and palladium prices to rise.

Indeed, U.S. daily field production of crude oil has declined and the U.S. oil active rig count has collapsed by 35% over the past few weeks:

Data by YCharts

If this trend continues, the oil glut could become an extreme oil shortage once the economy reopens. There will be excess supply, but the shift will likely be toward higher oil prices.

The bottom line is that the oil market is struggling to handle today's unprecedented situation. With contango at an extreme, it is probably best to avoid USO as it is possible what occurred on Monday will bring negative price fears to its June and July contracts. That said, producers are trading at extreme discounts and tankers are not only cheap but also are in a strong event-driven rally. All said oil volatility will likely remain high, so any trades or investments/trades in the space are likely to continue to have jarring daily moves for the rest of the year.

Interested In More Commodity Research? My fellow contributor BOOX research and I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. I run our growing research into commodity markets. This includes a weekly update on commodity markets, a commodity "buy and hold" portfolio, and in-depth research into a few of my favorite commodity-producer "Alpha-Picks". As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRO,TNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.