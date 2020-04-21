'Double Black Swans' Blur Line Of Sight To Schlumberger Recovery

The company’s ability to execute very large projects for national and international oil companies around the world continues to make it a leader in a very challenged business.

Market capitalization is $21.2 billion and after a dividend cut, the yield is 3.3%.

Schlumberger, the largest oilfield services company, is suffering from the one-two demand/supply punch to the sector.

Despite Schlumberger Limited’s (SLB) substantial 2019 management and strategy changes, the company and its competitors are being hammered by the global drop in oil demand due to government-mandated pandemic shutdowns coupled with a devastating oil price war. According to CEO Olivier Le Peuch in the April 17, 2020, investor conference call, “the second quarter is likely to be the most uncertain and disruptive quarter that the industry has ever seen.”

Even after an agreed-upon 9.7 MMBPD cut in production, oil remains so oversupplied Saudi Arabia is now storing large volumes in tankers.

Schlumberger’s size and international operations do not exempt it from these twin negative factors - what Le Peuch calls a “double black swan” afflicting the oilfield services (OFS) sector.

Schlumberger confirmed the damage in its first-quarter 2020 report with an $8.5 billion pretax impairment charge driven by March 2020 declines in market valuation and a 75% dividend cut to $0.50/share. This was after a $12.7 billion pre-tax impairment charge in the third quarter of 2019. What Schlumberger’s early-out-of-the-box results suggest is the prospect of many more write-downs from oil producers and oilfield service companies. Indeed, Baker Hughes (BKR) has also announced a large $15 billion write-down.

On a global financial basis, the worst news is still to come; so investors should heavily weight their own medium- and long-term oil price expectations from perspectives of both the yawning gap of demand recovery and fiercely-needed supply reduction.

Nonetheless, with its 70% of revenue from international projects and even a 2% rise in year-over-year international revenue, Schlumberger is one of the best-positioned companies in this sector. I recommend SLB on that basis once the oilfield sector shows clearer signs of recovery.

Macro Environment

Schlumberger’s activity depends primarily on the level of oil drilling worldwide. Global markets have seen a temporary but overwhelming demand drop due to the coronavirus pandemic of up to 35%. The size of the drop is still being plumbed but it overwhelms everything else, even the... yes, ill-timed price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Done with the object of displacing U.S. onshore production, it appears "successful," albeit at high cost for all producers, including Russia and Saudi Arabia themselves. Although U.S. oil production still leads the world at 12.3 million BPD, this is already down from a high of 13.1 million BPD a month ago. In the meantime, however, spot oil prices for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) have fallen below $11/barrel, the lowest since December 1998.

Unlike other supply price wars, there is no demand rebound from lower oil prices because the demand drop was government-induced. While the agreement to cut 9.7 million BPD (out of 100++ million BPD) of oil supply has been announced between Russia and OPEC, it appears insufficient to support prices. Oil production is already overfilling storage, and the agreement notably pales in the context of the steep demand drop and for the several weeks in January-March in which production outstripped demand.

Due to the sub-$20/barrel prices that have resulted for U.S. oil, on top of the stock market crash, companies cut their U.S. drilling budgets by 50% or more. The EIA and Texas Railroad Commission expect these reductions to result “organically” in additional decline - this one in the U.S. - of between 2-4 MMBPD (to 7-9 MMBPD) within three to six months. The sudden braking of the horizontal, drilling “capital treadmill” - big capital required just to maintain oil production because horizontal, fracked wells decline far more quickly than vertical or offshore conventional wells - is the reason for the expected fast-paced drop.

Oil and Gas Prices

The April 17, 2020, Brent oil price was a very low $28.08/barrel and the WTI oil price for May 2020 delivery was an 18-year low of $18.27/barrel. On April 20, 2020, due to contract-month close, WTI prices have fallen further to trade below $11/barrel.

The April 17, 2020, Henry Hub natural gas price was only $1.75/MMBTU, low even for the spring shoulder season.

NYMEX WTI futures oil settled on April 17, 2020, at prices ranging from $25.03/barrel for June 2020 delivery to $33.82/barrel for December 2020 delivery.

WTI Crude Oil, $/bbl

Credit: macrotrends.net

First-Quarter 2020 Results and Strategy

Schlumberger’s first-quarter 2020 results comprise:

*$7.5 billion of revenue, including $5.1 billion internationally, 5% below a year ago;

*North American revenue of $2.3 billion down 17% from year ago;

*charges of -$5.57/share leading to quarterly loss of -$5.32/share;

*Operational cash flow of $784 million, more than double the level of a year ago, with free cash flow of $179 million.

However, note the $179 million of free cash flow included $56 million of severance payments.

The company’s first-quarter pretax operating income by division, with margin, is shown in the next chart.

This quarter’s write-down makes for an uncomfortable pattern: the company’s giant third-quarter 2019 loss of -$11.4 billion was due to a -$12.7 billion pre-tax charge related to impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and fixed assets. For the first quarter of 2020, the $8.5 billion write-down was entirely due to the oil market’s one-month change in March 2020.

Schlumberger’s business is about 70% international and 30% U.S. The company will have to continue to adjust. For example, it is one of Whiting Petroleum’s (NYSE:WLL) largest creditors, and Whiting has recently declared bankruptcy.

However, SLB's quarterly report identified several of its “fit-for-basin” projects at sizes that few other companies can do, such as:

*Egypt upstream gateway to digitize subsurface information

*StimCommander pump deployment in North America to reduce pumping times and increase efficiencies

*CO 2 emissions reduction solution for BP Oman

*eight wells drilled for Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) on the Vito project, using several proprietary technologies

*reservoir mapping for the Cygnus field offshore the UK

*well interference mitigation for Lime Rock Resources in the Williston basin

*engineering design for Equinor’s (NYSE:EQNR) Bacalhau project offshore Brazil

*manufacturing center in King Salman Energy Park in Saudi Arabia supporting Saudi Aramco (ARMCO).

In recognition of the severe environment, the board cut SLB's dividend by 75% to $0.50/share. This will reduce cash outflows by $500 million/quarter.

The company cut 1500 jobs in North America during the first quarter (out of 100,000+ employees) and plans to furlough additional workers as part of its effort to conserve cash. It has reduced executive and board compensation. Schlumberger has also cut its original 2020 capital investment budget by 30%, to $1.8 billion.

Based on current low oil prices, more cuts may be necessary.

The company's resilience is aided by growth in six “geomarkets” - Russia & central Asia, Saudi Arabia & Bahrain, Far East Asia & Australia, Northern Middle East, Latin America North, and Norway & Denmark.

Le Peuch identified key activity trends as follows:

*North American rig activity and frac completion quarter-to-quarter decline of 40-60%, which would “represent the most severe decline in drilling and completion activity in a single quarter in several decades;”

*less severe sequential decline internationally due to sturdy long-cycle offshore and land development markets;

*seasonal rebound of rig activity in Russia and China.

Like other companies, because of the vast uncertainties from both the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and the oil price war, Schlumberger cannot provide guidance on its future results.

Competitors

Houston is Schlumberger’s primary operational headquarters. Its business is about 70% international - it is the largest OFS company internationally - and 30% in the U.S.

Schlumberger’s largest oilfield service competitors are Baker Hughes (BKR), Halliburton (HAL), and Patterson-UTI (PTEN), Nabors Industries (NBR) is also a large player but has considerable debt. With an alarming sub-$1 stock price, NBR is trying to implement a reverse stock split.

Starting several months ago, smaller competitors, especially in the U.S., have been severely financially challenged by the downturn, either unable to provide approved financials or now, simply declaring bankruptcy.

Governance

At December 4, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ranked Schlumberger’s overall governance as a 6, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (9), shareholder rights (5), and compensation (6). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

At March 31, 2020, shorted shares were only 1.7% of floated shares. Insiders own a tiny fraction (0.16%) of the outstanding stock.

At 2.09, beta is incredibly high given the company’s large size: its stock moves directionally with the overall market but with far more volatility. However, this does reflect the large uncertainties afflicting the oil service sector.

Note that Olivier Le Peuch became CEO in August 2019, the same time as the well-regarded Mark Papa, former CEO of EOG (EOG), became Schlumberger’s board chair. The company has been commended for taking harsh but necessary action with write-downs in the third quarter of 2019 as well as the combination of dividend cut, write-downs, furloughs, and layoffs now.

Other Financial and Stock Highlights

At an April 17, 2020, closing price of $15.28/share, Schlumberger’s market capitalization is $21.2 billion. As noted, in the first quarter of 2020, a charge of $5.57/share led to a quarterly loss per share of -$5.32/share: earnings per share without the charge were $0.25.

Schlumberger’s 52-week price range is $11.87-46.18 per share, so its April 17, 2020, closing price is a third of its one-year high. The company’s average one-year target price is $20.27/share, putting the recent closing price at 75% of that level.

The average of analysts’ estimates for 2020 earnings per share (EPS) is $0.50, giving a forward price/earnings ratio of 30.6.

Data by YCharts

As a result of its second big asset write-down in six months, at March 31, 2020, Schlumberger had $32.6 billion in liabilities and 48.6 billion in assets. This results in a steep liability-to-asset ratio of 67%.

Moreover, as an equipment-heavy company, most of these assets are not liquid.

About half of the liabilities are long-term debt of $15.4 billion; current liabilities are $13.2 billion. While current assets are $16.3 billion, including $3.3 billion of cash and short-term assets, it remains to be seen if some of the $7.5 billion in receivables will have to be written off, should more of Schlumberger’s customers (like Whiting) declare bankruptcy.

Schlumberger cut its dividend to $0.50/share, thus yielding 3.3% on its most recent stock price.

Market value per share is more than book value per share of $11.52, indicating positive market sentiment.

The company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.1, or “buy,” from the 37 analysts who follow it.

Positive and Negative Risks

Schlumberger’s exposure is to dramatically lower oil prices and thus much-reduced OFS budgets worldwide.

Recommendations

Schlumberger’s just-reduced dividend of $0.50 yields 3.3%, which may not be a sufficient risk premium for dividend hunters in the volatile oil services market.

Many investors will want to wait for fuller information. More cuts at Schlumberger and across the industry could be necessary based on a) the depth and length of pandemic-caused demand destruction and recovery, as well as b) resolution of the current oversupply situation and thus c) the effects of both on oil prices. For example, at present WTI is at its lowest level for 22 years.

Schlumberger is to be commended for its quick responses to conserve cash in the face of these dramatic changes. Nonetheless, the reality is after another round of write-downs, its liability-to-asset ratio has risen to a steep 67%.

Investors who want to be or remain invested in the largest oilfield service company operating around the world (and thus geographically diversified) and who expect oil prices to rise sooner rather than later may be interested in the potential capital appreciation of Schlumberger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKR, EOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.