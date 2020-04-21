The Most Undervalued Companies Today - Part 2

While some of these sectors present much lower potential conservative returns than the former, each has something to consider at current valuations.

In this second part of the article series where we look at the most undervalued companies currently available based on my list and system, we look at the remaining sectors.

By writing this article series, I'm hoping to illumine that it's entirely possible to, at today's valuations, build a conservative investment portfolio - weighted very nicely in terms of sectors - that you can be happy with and sleep well knowing that you own.

I hope that my first article gave you some indication and guidance as to how I classify companies - as we move on here and continue to try and find undervalued equities that can be considered extremely conservative in the times of coronavirus.

Again, I want to point out that given the slight climb back up we've seen the last weeks, some opportunities are already disappearing. This is primarily the Class 1 ultra-safe stocks I've already mentioned. Many of these briefly dipped into fair value, only to then catapult back up towards slight overvaluation or above fair value. I bought some when it dipped, but not nearly as much as I should have.

With that said, let's look at what opportunities we have here.

1. IT & Semiconductors

In terms of class 1, ultra-safe IT and semiconductors, I find two stocks to be appealing. These are Intel Corporation (INTC) and Oracle (ORCL). While none of these offer ridiculous discounts or crystal-clear double-digit potential upsides, they're nonetheless undervalued by around 10%, with prospects of 7% and 13% annual rates of return for the next few years respectively. Both are companies I consider dividend growth stocks, growing their dividends impressively over time. Intel yields more at 2.24%, though the difference to Oracle's 1.85% isn't that much. Both companies have an A+ credit rating, very low sub-30% payouts in terms of EPS, and I consider both to be fairly unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak. Intel has a longer dividend streak, but both companies are considered to have "wide" moats.

Choosing between the two is hard and comes down to whether you want more software or more hardware. I choose to own both, but if you want to invest $100 in one, I'd invest in Intel.

Things get more interesting when we go down into second-class stocks. That's where we find Broadcom (AVGO) as well as Cisco (CSCO). While both show undervaluation, my clear choice here is Broadcom. At 16% undervaluation and 5% yield, its BBB- rating isn't that big of a problem to me. The dividend is considered safe, and though the company has a 61% P/O ratio compared to Cisco's 46%, both companies have narrow moats and equal (low) dividend streaks. AVGO is clearly the more undervalued of the two, though an argument could be made for Cisco in terms of safety. Potential returns favor AVGO, with 5-18% conservatively possible over the next few years based on current FactSet EPS estimates.

Beyond second, we can't find much in third- or fourth-class stocks. While Atea (OTC:ATAZF) could be considered undervalued, I hesitate to endorse this particular stock at this time based on potential dividend cuts and headwinds. It does not deserve more details from me at this time beyond saying that I'm "accepting" the company at this time and don't intend to divest it.

2. Industrials

Here things get a bit more interesting, with most companies I follow being located in this sector. First-class stocks are still on sale, and here they come.

In ultra-safe stocks, I want to cover 3 based on their respective discounts to fair value and their high quality. These are General Dynamics (GD), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Snap-on (SNA). I've written articles on each of these, and each of them is still undervalued by more than 20% from what I consider fair value. Each of these is a significant holding in my portfolio, with Siemens now almost at 2.5%. Out of the three, given sector resilience and degree of undervaluation, I consider GD to be the most appealing at this time. At 3.29% yield, A+ credit, 36% EPS payout (SIEGY 61%, SNA 36%), a 28-year streak and a "wide" moat, GD has a potential upside of upwards of 11-20% if invested in today, over the course of the coming years. Siemens and Snap-on are excellent as well - Siemens has a higher yield at nearly 5% (SNA has ~4%) and a potential upside of 13-23% based on current earnings estimates, though I consider these to be somewhat more subject to uncertainty than GD's.

All of these companies sport A-grade credit ratings, excellent overall safeties and have a business that's both resilient and time-tested. Given a choice, I would go with GD first, Siemens second and Snap-on third, as the former two have more diverse business areas than Snap-on does, but really all of them are excellent investments with good upsides here.

In second-class Industrial stocks, I want to cover two companies: FLIR Systems (FLIR) and United Parcel Service (UPS). I haven't written a specific piece on either, but there is plenty of good material out there. As of writing this article, I don't yet own FLIR, but it's one of the stocks I intend to buy today given its undervaluation. At current pricing, FLIR is undervalued by nearly 33% from what I would consider normal or fair value for the company. While the yield is modest at 2%, the company is BBB-rated with a low 30% EPS payout, 11% dividend growth and a decent, narrow moat. It's certainly not as screaming a buy as the first-class companies, but thermal imaging technology is very interesting stuff - it's one of the things that I "want" and, based on current valuation, I can actually buy.

UPS is a smaller holding for me, but it's a good second-class stock choice if you want logistics with a great yield. At nearly 4% yield with a potential 8-18% upside in terms of annual returns over the next few years (similar to FLIR), it's still 15% undervalued, has A-grade credit, a safe dividend and just north of 50% EPS payout. Delivery services will certainly be needed even during the coronavirus outbreak, and this company can be considered resilient.

When we dredge the bottom of the list, the class 4 stocks, we find non-NA undervalued industrials, which includes airbag giant Autoliv (ALV), one of my largest industrial holdings. The company obviously has significant exposure to the problems here, but it's class 4 due to its dividend communication - considered unsafe at current levels despite only a 40% payout ratio and its narrow moat. At 10% EPS yield and a 4.58% yield, the company is quite clearly undervalued for what it is, including its BBB+ credit rating. I consider Autoliv undervalued almost 60% at today's level, and if you're willing to shoulder a bit of cyclical risk, I believe your investment here can deliver significant alpha at 20-30% annual returns over the next few years - though it may take longer for the company to recover, so be aware of this!

3. Real Estate

I want to emphasize that you should complement my picks here with stringent reading and due diligence to make sure you're getting what you want.

Real estate is in a bind due to the spread of coronavirus all across the world, and companies once considered safe are having their dividends put in question. With that said, real estate remains one of the sectors I invest most heavily in, and I consider it impossible that it goes out of style barring a complete societal collapse - in which case our portfolios won't matter anyway, since we'll all be fighting in the Thunderdome over the last remaining cans of Yoder's bacon.

My first-class picks here are three. Realty Income Corporation (O), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and AvalonBay Communities (AVB). Swedish favorite Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF) was undervalued, but is no longer so.

Out of the three first-class, ultra-safe picks, FRT is by far the most undervalued at nearly 73% undervaluation due to its mall exposure. The current yield for the company is 5.39% (O yields 5.4%, AVB 3.95%), it has A-grade credit (as do both of the others) and all three are considered "very safe" despite coronavirus impacts. AVB has the best 5-year DGR at 6%, but FRT has a 52-year dividend history, making it a REIT and also a Dividend King. All 3 have what is considered "exemplary" management, showcasing the importance of good stewardship in times like these.

Given potential upside, I would weigh towards FRT, which at this price offers investors 5-30% (plenty of uncertainty there) potential rates of return over the next few years, compared to 3-12% for AVB and O, but arguing against the quality of O and AVB is a fool's errand - it shouldn't be done.

Both of these companies are also qualitative and excellent.

My solution is simple - I own all of them, but more of FRT. My scoring system gives FRT 3.3, AVB 2.9 and O 2.9, representing the higher opportunity score in FRT in a "correct" manner. In terms of quality alone, my rating is nearly identical: 21 for both FRT and AVB, 20 for O.

I don't have anything of interest in second-class stocks to present, as I choose my real estate investments with extreme care following the coronavirus outbreak, but it's in third class that we find the Simon Property Group (SPG). This allocation has grown to become one of my largest non-EU stocks, and given my low-cost basis, the single-largest dividend payer in my entire portfolio at 5.02% of the total annual dividend. At 153% undervaluation, continued A-grade credit, excellent dividend growth and high potential upside, the reason for its downgrade to third class is its borderline dividend safety - and I consider it realistic that the dividend either be cut or frozen. Given its 9-year streak, SPG has no great tradition to defend, and 13-14% yield for this company is simply a lot (too much).

That being said, if you're willing to shoulder a bit of risk in your REIT and real estate investing, I consider no company better potentially able to deliver long-term turnaround alpha than SPG.

Potential returns, even conservative ones, range from 13% to 60% on a yearly basis based on current FactSet estimates. My current score here is 3.5, higher than any of the first-class real estate investments, which highlights the need to consider each investment on its own merit. Despite a currently high-quality score and sky-high opportunity score, I consider the company more unsafe than the ones mentioned before.

Invest with care. That being said, I continue to put cash into Simon Property Group, as I consider any sort of permanent headwind or problem very unlikely - and a dividend cut here wouldn't be a deal-breaker for me.

4. Utilities

And so, we come to the smallest sector of my following: utilities. Opportunities here are, as you might expect, very slim. Out of the first-class ultra-safe stocks I follow, none are buyable, with varying degrees of 16-25% overvaluation.

Instead, we find two potential investments in the second-class list. These are Dominion Energy (D) and Emerson Electric (EMR). Out of the two, I consider Emerson Electric the more favorable at this time. It has a notch higher credit at A-grade, is 10% "more" undervalued, actually trades below a market average fair value of P/E 15 and is a Dividend King with a 63-year dividend streak. With its wide moat (Dominion Energy has this as well, and exemplary management), this Dividend King is set to deliver returns of 9-18% over the next few years, if consensus estimates and valuations hold. D is certainly not a bad investment either at nearly 5% yield (EMR has 4.2%) and a rare, 6-7% undervaluation, with higher dividend growth of 9% (1% for EMR).

I like utilities as a sort of hedge, as they tend to weather downturns significantly better than other companies. My pick here is EMR, given the above numbers and fundamentals, as well as the lower payout ratio of 54% compared to 88% for D.

An honorable mention goes to the third-class stock Fortum Oyj (OTCPK:FOJCF), which is my personal largest utility holding. True to its sector, it has already recovered to what I would consider somewhat "fair" value but still yields 7.2%, which I consider to be fairly safe, as the company has stated its payment intentions for the year. A 64% P/O is excellent, and the company has a large stakeholder in the Finnish state. If you're an investor willing to shoulder the risk for the reward of higher yield while not compromising on fundamental safety, Fortum could be for you.

I'm already at desired exposure here, and my cost basis is below €11/share. This holding has been spitting out dividends and capital appreciation for longer than almost any stock in my portfolio (based on my ownership of the stocks), and it will continue to do so as long as we Scandinavians want heat, electricity and trash recycling.

5. Pharmaceuticals/Healthcare

Last but certainly not least of our 10 sectors - excluding the energy sector - we have Pharma and healthcare. I try to weigh at least 20-30% of every investment allocation towards this sector at this time, as I want to increase my exposure here.

Looking at first-class stocks, things are starting to look slim. A few weeks ago, companies such as Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX), United Health Group (UNH), Medtronic (MDT), Merck (MRK) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) were on sale - all A-class - and I shoveled these with both hands.

Today, we're left with two: AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Sanofi (SNY). Both of the companies are qualitative in their own right. ABC is more undervalued at 30% undervaluation to fair value, but yields "only" 1.9% (3.81% for SNY). Both companies have at least an A-rating, with Sanofi reaching AA. Both companies are considered safe, and both trade well below 15 times earnings (12.46 and 13.7 respectively).

The differences are found in payouts and dividend growth. ABC pays out a quarter of the profits and offers an average of 11% 5-year average dividend growth. Sanofi pays out nearly 60% and offers only 2.4%. Sanofi has the better moat - wide compared to narrow - and in terms of the 3-year forecast PEG ratio, ABC looks better. But Sanofi is, of course, an excellent company and comes with some very interesting international exposure.

Frankly, I'd own both - it's impossible to choose here. Potential annual return upsides are over 10% on the upper end on both companies given current forecasts.

Things become far more interesting when we move down into second- and third-class stocks. Here, we find Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Cardinal Health (CAH) and CVS Health (CVS). My obvious favorite here is BMY at nearly 60% undervaluation from what I consider to be fair value going forward. With an extremely high-quality score coupled with a high opportunity score, only BMY's yield of 3.01-ish % drags down the score (3.84% for CAH, 3.3% for CVS) somewhat. BMY is A+ rated, and only the Celgene M&A is dragging down dividend safety to merely a "Safe" rating. The EPS payout is under 40%, the company has 29 years' worth of dividend history and a "wide" moat for its products.

BMY is an excellent investment with a potential 20-40% annual rate of return including dividends, if forecasts hold. Not that the other two are bad - CVS and CAH are undervalued at 55% and 30% respectively. Ratings are good as well, with BBB for both, and both are trading at below 10 times earnings, with BMY trading at around 12.5 times weighted average. CVS has the best payout at only 28%, with a 13% DGR on a 5-year average. Based on the 3-year forward PEG ratio, however, none of them approaches BMY, currently at 0.56.

My choice here is Bristol-Myers Squibb, with smaller investments in CAH. What's yours?

Last but not least, we have class 4, where we find AbbVie (ABBV). Yielding 5.72% at this time, it is one of the high-yielding pharma stocks I consider to be safe. A- rated in terms of credit, and with almost 52% undervaluation, the only drawback is the company's modest 6-year dividend history. With a narrow moat, a 20% dividend growth rate annually over the past 5 years and a sub-60% EPS payout ratio, it's a good example of a quite high-yielding pharma stock which still fulfills some basic safeties. The reason it's class 4 are two: first, borderline dividend safety derived from the Allergen buy which is likely to stress the company's finances; secondly, its 6-year dividend history really isn't enough to earn the company high grades - and I don't agree with many others here that adding Abbott Labs (ABT) to AbbVie in terms of dividend safety is fair.

Nonetheless, the company is one I consider a "Buy".

Wrapping up

As I'm writing this article, I've finished up the buys for this week (April 17th). These are the companies I bought, all in all about $6500 in total. Take a look at my picks.

AbbVie

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Emerson Electric

Realty Income

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Lowe's (LOW)

Cardinal Health

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Comcast (CMCSA)

The average yield on my buy comes to around 4.42%. I bought at an average of 8.9 P/E. For me, this "system" of picking and balancing sectors works quite well. Despite all the chaos of the market, I'm not letting myself be lured by "sucker yields" or value traps. My objective continues to be the accumulation of safe, long-term income for the rest of my life. Overall, this added "only" $22.75 on average per month in additional dividends - but this is theoretically in perpetuity, and I intend to keep adding to this step by step.

The thing I'm most happy with since doing this and refocusing is the significant increase in my quality US positions, some of which are now close to 1% of my portfolio each. A large change from last year, and one I intend to continue on.

Nonetheless, this marks the end of this particular session of articles reviewing currently undervalued opportunities in all sectors I consider relevant.

Overall, we're still in a market where I see that undervaluation in classic, quality stocks is so common that we need not go searching back alleys for undervalued higher yields. I myself was guilty of putting yield before quality prior to the coronavirus outbreak, and it's a lesson I intend to take with me. The most valuable experience in this crisis was the realization that I am indeed someone who prefers lower yield and safety to higher yield and the higher degree of uncertainty that comes with certain stocks.

While I'm not someone who has lost any sort of sleep over any of my portfolio allocations - even at the time they were down more than 40% - I still recognize that I had/have some holdings that I, in retrospect, probably should have passed on. It will be over a year before losses are likely to be recouped here, and capital may be re-balanced into safer and more desirable holdings.

You may expect me, going forward, to still cover stocks from both sides of the spectrum. Given, however, that my personal baseline investment goals are reached, you're more likely to find me personally investing in the 1-3% yielders as opposed to the 6-10% companies.

In the end, I prefer to grow my income through consistent and safe dividend growth rather than higher yields and a sort of income-based method - and my system is built to capture the nuances of these sorts of companies somewhat.

Thank you for reading.

