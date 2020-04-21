Downgrading EM Local Debt
Includes: ADRE, AVEM, DBEM, DMRE, EBND, EDBI, EDC, EDD, EDF, EDI, EDZ, EEM, EEMX, EET, EEV, EJUL, ELD, EMAG, EMB, EMBH, EMBU, EMD, EMEM, EMF, EMIH, EMLB, EMLC, EMSH, EMTL, ESGE, EUM, EWEM, FEM, FEMB, FISR, FLQE, FRDM, HEEM, IEMG, IEMV, IGEM, ISEM, JEMD, JPMB, KEMP, LDEM, LEMB, MFEM, MSD, MSF, PCY, PPEM, RFEM, ROAM, RWED, SCHE, SPEM, TEI, VWO, VWOB, XSOE
by: BlackRock
Summary
We downgrade emerging market (EM) local debt to neutral on currency concerns, but still like Asia ex-Japan equities and credit.
U.S. stocks extended gains, brushing off poor economic data including a collapse in retail sales and China’s GDP contraction.
This week’s euro area data will help gauge the impact from the containment measures on consumer and business sentiment.
