Downgrading EM Local Debt

Summary

We downgrade emerging market (EM) local debt to neutral on currency concerns, but still like Asia ex-Japan equities and credit.

U.S. stocks extended gains, brushing off poor economic data including a collapse in retail sales and China’s GDP contraction.

This week’s euro area data will help gauge the impact from the containment measures on consumer and business sentiment.

