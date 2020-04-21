Avid Technology's Move To The Cloud Gains Traction

The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will hide much of that progress this year though, but the shares are already cheap enough in our view.

However, it looks like its focus on SaaS solutions is finally starting to pay off, gaining critical mass.

The company has long been struggling to get growing again with a number of false dawns the past decade in a competitive industry.

While the company's history has been stop and go (with more stop than go), there are signs of things turning around at Avid Technology (AVID), a company that produces software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution.

Yet we believe investors have at least four things going for them:

The shift towards a SaaS-centric business model

Renewed customer interest

Signs of operational improvement

Cheap valuation

The COVID-19 pandemic (and a more recent guidance update) has put a damper on these, but we believe they still hold enough for the shares to be interesting at these levels (the low $6).

Avid looks like a company in secular decline:

Data by YCharts

Growth

Apart from getting new customers, the two main growth vectors for the company are:

Increasing subscription and recurring revenue as a percentage of revenue.

Product innovation.

Subscription revenue keeps on increasing as existing (and new) customers see the benefit of the model and a move to the cloud; from the earnings deck:

Subscription revenue was up 54% in Q4 to $15.8M helped by the introduction of Media Composer mid last year.

This does come at the expense of perpetual license revenues (especially those for MediaCentral), which were down $3.4M in Q4 (y/y). Subscription revenues are only part of the recurring revenues; from the earnings deck:

And it's good to notice that recurring revenues are steadily rising as a percentage of total revenue, reaching 62% in 2019, up from 56% the previous year. Apart from subscriptions, recurring revenues also consist of long-term agreements, from the 10-K:

Our long-term agreements are comprised of multi-year agreements with large media enterprise customers to provide specified products and services, including SaaS offerings, and channel partners and resellers to purchase minimum amounts of products and service over a specified period of time.

Media companies shifting to the cloud is a favorable tailwind for the company, which entered into a comprehensive strategic cooperation with Microsoft (MSFT) in 2017 and this has been extended to include Disney (DIS) last year; from the PR:

Building on Microsoft’s strategic cloud alliance with Avid, the companies have already produced several essential media workflows running in the cloud today, including collaborative editing, content archiving, active backup and production continuity. Bringing these complex workflows into production using Avid solutions such as the Avid MediaCentral® platform, MediaCentral | Cloud UX™, Avid NEXIS® | Cloud storage and Avid Media Composer® — all running natively on Azure — will provide the foundation for helping transform content creation and content management to overcome today’s operational pressures, as well as pave the way for ongoing innovation.

And this seems to have been the start of something substantial, from the Q4CC:

But as I mentioned in my comments that we're not able to mention them at the moment, we are working with other media companies and we're pretty far along in the work with those companies in doing similar activities what we do with Disney.

While revenues from these initiatives will be fairly limited this year, it is a groundswell type of movement which is gathering size and pace, and management also had this to add (Q4CC):

I think the situation that's happening right now with the current coronavirus situation does play well, I think, into a cloud strategy. A lot of companies are worried about business continuity and how they have remote workers enabled. That's a strength of Avid. I know we've talked before about the remote collaboration capabilities of Avid tools and the cloud only takes that even further.

The company's cloud strategy is already delivering, with subscription growth accelerating (Q4CC):

During the year, we added 62,000 subscriptions for our creative software solutions and we saw the rate accelerate during the year from 10,000 to 12,000 per quarter in the first half of the year to 17,000 to 22,000 per quarter in the second half of the year.

And it looks like there is more to come in terms of subscription revenue; from the 10-K:

Our subscription offerings to date have primarily been sold to creative professionals, though we expect to increase subscription sales to media enterprises going forward as we expand offerings and move through customer upgrade cycles, which we expect will further increase recurring revenue on a longer-term basis.

That is, the main uptake has been from creative professionals, not enterprise, but the latter are also increasing (Q4CC):

During Q4, several enterprise customers also adopted subscription licensing for these products

Indeed, there were some key customer wins with the likes of the Finnish National Broadcaster YLE, television network Al-Arabi and the LA Film School, and in Q1 with Dubai-based production company Genomedia.

The deals with the likes of Microsoft and Disney might very well give the company's cloud platform enough enhanced credibility for enterprise customers to make the leap when their contracts are due for renewal.

However, one should be aware that most of these big media customers are already on long-term agreements which are part of recurring revenues (see above), but attracting new customers would of course give a big boost.

Innovation

The most notable improvement came from the introduction of its Media Composer mid last year, which is already driving additional subscription growth, according to management.

The most innovation activity occurred in the audio division, turning that business around with the introduction of the new S4 audio control services and the lower cost version S1. There are other new products and upgrades entering the market in Q1 this year, like Pro Tools 2020, Avid S6 and Avid Control app.

Q4 results

From the earnings deck:

ACV accelerated 13% year-over-year growth from 4% in the prior quarter.

LTAs (long-term agreements, the other part of recurring revenue) were also up, some 15% for the year.

Maintenance revenue, at $130.4M, was down 6.3% for the year but $6.9M of that decline was from legacy storage, which is of course suffering from customers moving to the cloud. Without that, maintenance revenue would have been up 2.6% in Q4.

Another $1.7M of the decline came from decreasing non-cash revenue but management argues that both will have a much smaller impact going forward and without these, maintenance revenue would have been flat in 2019.

Management opted for quality, rather than quantity, in its Professional services business and this caused a 13% decline to $28.7M but generating 14.8% in gross margins, a 610bp increase delivering 45% more gross margin dollars in 2019.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

The company argues there is some risk for Q1 results, although this will mostly be a timing issue rather than permanent damage. As a result, it has widened its guidance to the downside by $2M. The company did confirm its 2020 guidance (given earlier at its Investor Day in November). The completion of the shift in the supply chain is supposed to bring promising results (Q4CC):

Thus we anticipate significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow conversion and therefore greater free cash flows in 2020.

However, in a recent (April 7) update, management revised the guidance (our emphasis):

Based on a preliminary review of results for the quarter, the Company expects that its subscription business will experience a record growth quarter in terms of net new cloud-enabled software subscriptions. However, the intensifying COVID-19 crisis during the second half of March negatively impacted product shipments during the first quarter. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company now expects its subscription and maintenance revenue will be between $44.5 million and $46.0 million, slightly above the prior guidance issued on March 7, 2020; its total revenue will be approximately 13% - 15% below the mid-point of the prior guidance; its Adjusted EBITDA will be adversely impacted by the reduced revenue and is expected to be positive, but significantly below the prior guidance, and Free Cash Flow is expected to be approximately negative $7 million due to slower collections and reduced billings in the second half of March. Given the uncertainty about how the COVID-19 situation will continue to unfold and its duration, the Company is also withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance.

This puts a bit of a damper on things, needless to say.

Margins

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP margins and (just like the non-GAAP ones) show a reassuring rise for a couple of years already. The most notable factors:

Shift towards higher margin subscription, cloud and recurring revenues

Decline of lower margin storage

Big increase in gross margin on professional services (14.8% in Q4, up 610bp y/y) due to improved project scoping and business selection.

Gross margin even increased on hardware products, up 110bp to 39.9% in 2019.

A cost-cutting program (its 'smart savings' initiative).

Reorganizing the supply chain from Thailand and China to Mexico and the US should also bring considerable savings, more especially in H1 2020.

OpEx will come down in Q1 by $2M-3M as Q4 contained a number of one-off issues but the company will keep investing in R&D as it sees plenty of opportunities.

Cash

The company is generating significant cash flow:

Data by YCharts

Management sees positive cash flow continuing and it could increase as working capital, which has been a drag, will turn positive with inventories and receivables set to decline.

Rising cash flow is resulting in rising cash levels and improving debt metrics; net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 2.9x, down from 4.5x 18 months ago. From the earnings deck:

The improving balance sheet (and declining LIBOR) is likely to result in improved credit ratings and lower debt cost over time, creating a bit of a virtuous cycle as this improves cash flow and the ability to deleverage.

For instance, the company intends to pay off its entire $28M of convertible notes from its cash holdings this year. Dilution has been remarkably modest:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS this year of $0.59 rising to $0.96 in 2021, although we don't believe this reflects the recent changes in company guidance, so it should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt. Still, the shares aren't exactly expensive on a sales basis, given the increasing SaaS component and resulting rising trend in margins.

Conclusion

The company has a fairly problematic past and this is reflected in the stock price, which has been moving mostly sideways for the last decade or so. There have been more announced dawns, mostly on restructuring efforts, which haven't really paid out.

This time it looked like the company was on a more promising re-boot as recurring revenues keep on rising and margins are expanding, resulting in cash flow that would enable the company to enter into a virtuous deleveraging cycle.

However, this sunny picture now seems to be clouded considerably by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a real pity, but the company is hardly alone.

We are still optimistic though, on the basis of its cheap valuation and shift to the cloud, even if much of our enthusiasm had been dimmed by the pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AVID over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.