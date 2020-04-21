Sifting Through The Rubble Of The High Yield Sector

The flood of new supply into BB is not a good technical setup for that market. Finding buyers for all that debt can be a challenge.

Discounts in the closed-end fund high yield space remain very wide as investors have yet to discover the confidence to get back in.

High yield was punished rather dramatically in the first few weeks of March but has since recovered - primarily because of Fed support.

What Is Happening In High Yield

The high yield bond market is going through some interesting times. While spreads blew out (the additional yield you receive on a bond compared to the same maturity treasury) to fairly wide levels, they didn't reach commensurate levels with the forecasted drop in GDP. Spreads were far wider during the 2008 crash - about double. In fact, spreads for high yield reached close to 1100 bps.

For those that are not well-versed about the high yield market, managers want to buy high yield bonds at very wide spreads (when they blow out) and ride them into tight levels. Not different from our closed-end fund strategy where we want wide discounts and hope to ride them in via mean reversion. The problem is not dissimilar from CEFs. When they get tight, and you sell, you turn off your income spigot. And it can be months if not years before the next blowout.

So similar to what we did with CEFs, you go up in quality when high yield spreads are tight and wait while still collecting income, albeit less because of the lower yield associated with high quality. If you recall, we did the same in the Core in the month leading up to, and during (March 3 report), the current recession.

A few months ago, managers everywhere were going up quality because there was no "juice" left in high yield. Spreads reached very tight levels meaning the additional yield you received from owning a junk bond was minimal. Risk was all to the downside. So managers moved up in quality. That pushed the yields of BB, the highest quality junk bond rating, down and the difference between BB and BBB (the lowest investment grade rating, reached a low of just 38 bps. In other words, so many high yield managers were moving up in quality that the difference between the best high yield rating and the worst investment grade was just 0.38%.

Then the recession hit.

The ratings agencies (Moody's, Fitch, and S&P) started downgrading bonds as the recession from the virus appeared to be getting deeper and deeper. When a bond gets downgraded from investment grade to junk, it is called a 'fallen angel.' Obviously, not a good thing whether from the Bible or the bond market.

The Issue For High Yield Investors

The largest cohort of investment grade debt is the BBB, the lowest rung in credit quality. There is nearly $1 trillion of corporate debt in that category. Rating agencies downgraded a record of $100B of debt from investment grade to junk in March alone. Analysts are predicting a total of $200B or more could eventually be downgraded. In fact, one third of that trillion dollars of investment grade-rated corporate debt is currently trading as if it were junk. That is the market anticipating a downgrade.

So much debt is being downgraded that the BB segment is being flooded with supply. This is not good for corporations as the Primary (and Secondary) Market Corporate Credit Facility set up by the Fed to help companies issue new debt and provide liquidity to the secondary high yield bond market does not carry over to non-investment grade issuers. So if you get downgraded, you lose the support of the Fed.

The result was a blowout of yields for BB debt. The chart below shows how tight the spread was between BBB and BB before the crisis and what it has done since. This is the widest spread since 2011.

Putting It In Perspective

The flood of new supply into BB is not a good technical setup for that market. Finding buyers for all that debt can be a challenge when the market is in bear territory. The investment grade corporate bond market is far larger than the high yield market ($6.7T versus $1.2T). So adding another $200B+ of new supply in a market that is in turmoil can cause difficulty.

About a year ago, we discussed an exchange traded fund called the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL). As the name suggests, it invests in the bonds of companies that have been downgraded. The homepage for the fund has the following market update summing up the situation nicely:

To put the importance of the difference between BB and BBB and put it all into perspective, we can look at the performance of ANGL compared to its investment grade and high yield counterparts, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).

The outperformance for a fund that sits right in between the two benchmark ETFs is amazing. Even after a steep decline, it is still up 30% over high yield. This suggests that the forced selling of these bonds when it crosses the threshold into non-investment grade creates an opportunity. In other words, the prices fall far more than their fundamentals would suggest likely due to forced selling by investment grade managers and investors.

We highlighted all this to provide ANGL as an investment suggestion, as we did a few years ago.

The Fed Steps In

Leaving no area of the market to fend for itself, the Fed stepped in on April 9th to aid lower quality corporate debt. All told, they added another $2.3T in liquidity (loans) to support 'fallen angels.'

It will wade into the $3.9 trillion U.S. municipal-bond market to an unprecedented degree, can now purchase “fallen angel” bonds from companies that have recently lost their investment-grade ratings, and has expanded its Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility to include top-rated commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations. .... I said the Fed should never buy junk bonds. My Bloomberg Opinion colleague Noah Smith said speculative-grade borrowers need a lifeline, too. The central bank split the difference. It changed the parameters of both of its corporate credit facilities to include fallen angels that were investment grade just a few weeks ago but lost those ratings because of the intentional economic shutdown. The specific wording is this: “Issuers that were rated at least BBB-/Baa3 as of March 22, 2020, but are subsequently downgraded, must be rated at least BB-/Ba3 at the time the Facility makes a purchase.”

With Fed supporting a small area of the high yield market, investors gained confidence to wade into lower quality credit. This is a Fed put to high yield in a sense.

Closed-End Funds In The Space

Lower Risk:

First off, I would say lower risk is a bit of a misnomer. When I write that, the lower risk is in relation to the high yield/loan space ONLY. The entire space is higher risk, especially in relation to other sectors like municipals, mortgages or even investment grade credit. But what I am looking at here are funds that mostly play in the BB/B space (some even have BB/investment grade).

We used a scoring methodology to go through the high yield CEF category placing an emphasis on credit quality, valuation (how cheap the fund is relative to the category), and yield/ sustainability. We post some of the top choices below:

1 - Western Asset High Yield Defined Opp Fund (HYI)

This is a $320M, unleveraged, non-investment grade CEF. The fund has decent liquidity with 90K shares traded daily. Even more interesting is that this fund has increased its distribution twice in the last year, albeit modestly. The portfolio is centered right where we would want it to be - with ~12% in investment grade (BBB), 34% in BB, and 38% in single B. It has nothing in the C-categories. One negative is the 10% exposure to energy but it is slightly higher quality. Despite the lack of leverage, or perhaps because of it, in the last month the NAV performance ranks near the top. The fund is very similar to HIO (another unleveraged HY Western fund) but trades at a tighter discount. That is because of the same dynamic that keeps PDI typically at a 10-15% higher valuation (higher premium) compared to PCI: the market is attempting to keep the distribution yields similar. Lastly, the fund is a term trust which means it will likely liquidate on September 30, 2025, though I put little value in that A) because it is so far out and B) we've seen so many term trusts shift to perpetuals at the last moment.

If you can get this at a high single-digit discount (<-8%), then you have a nice downside cushion plus an 8% kicker should the fund actually liquidate in 2025.

2 - Pioneer High Income (PHT)

This fund yields approximately 11.6% and trades at a -6% discount. Not long ago the fund was at a -23% discount. Now you may be saying, why not recommend it when it was at that -23% discount instead of now? Well, at that time the NAV was in free fall. And I would much rather purchase shares at a tighter discount when the NAV is on the upswing.

The portfolio is 7% investment grade with nearly all of the rest of the portfolio in either BB or B. It also has some international exposure totaling about 30% of the portfolio, with most of it being from developed nations.

The distribution has not changed in the last 3 years and only has been adjusted four times since inception back in early 2002. The portfolio is leveraged by 36% through basic bank lines.

One of the negatives of this fund is the lower rank of the NAV performance over the last three years. That is likely due to the drag of the international holdings when comparing it to funds that have little or no international exposure.

Anything over a -9% discount is fairly attractive here.

3 - PGIM High Yield Bond (ISD)

This is a higher quality fund that has been around for a while and that is well managed. Compared to the category, the fund uses a slightly lower leverage model with 27% gearing. This fund also has significant liquidity with 170K shares traded daily.

Looking at the portfolio, it is just slightly more risky than the HYI above, with less in investment grade and more in single B rated credits. The yield on the portfolio is just over 10% and the last change to the payout was increased back in September of last year. It does have energy as being the largest industry exposure.

This is a fund to try and grab at a -12% discount or greater.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.