10% Yield And 10X Dividend Coverage From TransAlta

The company is exposed to Alberta and will likely clear less free cash flow this year than last.

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars

TransAlta Corp. (TAC) joined the general stock market malaise and dropped precipitously this year. From the February peak the shares were down over 50% at one point, making it the steepest single month decline for the firm.

The shares have bounced back but we do think there is an opportunity to make money in this company. We make our investment case below.

The Business

TransAlta has a diversified mix of revenues, with "clean" energy forming a major subset. Over the last 5 years it has moved progressively into cleaner energy. This was "helped" to a large extent by Alberta's decision to phase out coal usage. While the company has been most exposed to Alberta, it is also diversified geographically with assets in Australia and the US in addition to its primary assets in Canada. TransAlta's transition has not been smooth as it has to shell out capex on two fronts, to change coal plants to natural gas consumption, and deleverage at the same time. While the company has not been the best growth stock one could have invested in over the last decade, the renewable side is now getting to be a compelling investment by itself. Those interested in the renewable side of the business can look at TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) as a compelling idea by itself. But we do think that the parent has an interesting opportunity as well.

2019 EBITDAC, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation Amortization & COVID

TransAlta's 2019 accomplishments read really well and the company delivered on every single front. Investors appreciated the common share dividend increase alongside the $68 million buyback.

Alongside this, TransAlta also reduced its senior recourse debt by about $400 million.

The plan was to deleverage by another $200 odd million in 2020. That is of course unlikely in today's world.

Recent events

The full fallout from the COVID-19 is still a work in progress but it has impacted marginal prices rather strongly. For example, front end crude oil prices are hovering a shade above zero as we write this. We would offer our 2 cents as to where this is going, but that itself would be a 100% gain.

TransAlta's assets will also not be immune from this oversupply and the impact will reverberate through electricity markets as well. The company though is moderately insulated through its intelligent hedges on the short end.

Throughout 2019, our merchant coal assets performed well and we were able to realize power prices significantly higher than the average pool price. Year-to-date in 2020, power prices have averaged around CAD78 a megawatt hour due to the extreme cold weather experienced in mid-January and overlapping thermal outages and derates. As we look at the balance of 2020. The final year where our Alberta assets will be under their PPAs, the forward curve is currently around CAD 54 a megawatt hour and prices in 2021 are slightly higher at CAD 56. Currently we've hedged about 60% of our baseload merchant production in the CAD 55 a megawatt hour range. We do consider additional hedging opportunities and in any given month we may target increasing our hedge levels up to 90% of our expected baseload production for that month.

Additionally, it is likely that the company's revenues drop to the point it becomes eligible for Canada's Federal subsidy. This subsidy pays 75% of wages for any company that has a 30% drop in revenues. Alberta pool prices are currently down to $30/MW.

We are not sure how exactly the 30% revenue drop will be calculated but TransAlta will hit this target even if its hedges are taken into account by our estimates. This subsidy should make the next 3 months a lot smoother from a cash flow standpoint.

2020-2021 forecast

TransAlta has shown a remarkable ability to generate free cash flow in any price environment. Just see consistency of EBITDA and Funds from operations (FFO) as Alberta Power prices tanked 75% between 2013-2016.

Still 2020 will be a whole new level of challenge as volumes will drop off as well. We have poor visibility here but think that TransAlta should generate at least half the promised free cash flow.

Assuming things return to remotely normal for 2021, we believe TransAlta will be back to a $350-400 million free cash flow range.

So what do you buy?

TransAlta's free cash flow is a decent reason to buy the common shares as they are trading at about 5X normalized free cash flow. But we believe that the safer and more opportunistic play are the preferred shares. Several classes of TransAlta preferred shares exist and covering all their merits is beyond the scope of this article.

We will focus on two that are good propositions in our opinion. The TA.PR.H and TA.PR.J, both offer compelling dividend yields. The TA.PR.H shares currently pay C$1.30 in dividends and trade at $12.30 for a yield of 10.56%. This resets in September 2022 with a spread of 3.65% over the benchmark of 5-year Canadian Treasury bonds. The TA.PR.J shares currently pay C$1.247 in dividends and trade at $12.80 for a yield of 9.75%.

They reset in September 2024 with a spread of 3.8% over the benchmark of 5-year Canadian Treasury bonds. Currently, the 5-year Canadian Treasury bonds yield just 0.5%. So if these resets were done today, the dividend yield would be 8.44% for TA.PR.H ($25 par value X 4.15%) and 8.4% for TA.PR.J. But there is a lot of time for interest rates to move up and we think investors will get a big payout bump-up when the time comes.

Investors can choose as to when they believe interest rates would rise enough for resets to be even higher. We have personally chosen TA.PR.H as the higher upfront yield and quicker reset are more in line with what we forecast for interest rates.

Dividend Coverage

TransAlta has generated about $400 million annually in free cash flow in the last three years and the preferred dividends consume just $40 million out of that for a healthy 10X coverage.

TransAlta' preferred dividends should move lower in 2020 as the floating rate preferreds pay even less dividends. TransAlta's adjusted interest coverage has also been more than adequate and while we expect 2020 to not be a stellar year, we don't see any remote risk of distress to the company.

Conclusion

TransAlta's deleveraging and transition to renewables were progressing strongly pre-COVID. While there are now new hiccups, we believe the company is far along in its progress to the point that we don't see any material risk from a 12-month slowdown. TransAlta continues to transition to clean fuels and will be a prime investment opportunity for the coming decade.

Brookfield entity, Brookfield Renewables Partners (BEP) continues to invest in TransAlta and also believes that common shares are an incredible bargain. We do think there are merits in the common shares but believe that the preferred shares offer a solid yield with 10X coverage. We have a soft spot for the TA.PR.H shares but all of them have interesting reset times and depending upon your view of interest rates, one could be a standout winner for you.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

