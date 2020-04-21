Shedding New Light On TPG Specialty Lending And The BDC Sector

We consider TPG Specialty Lending a Tier 1 BDC, and it has earned a position in our Equity and Baby Bond Institutional Income Plus portfolios.

The information is specific to TPG Specialty Lending but has consequences for the rest of the BDC sector as well.

TPG Specialty Lending published a valuable update after the close on Friday. We made it a priority to provide an evaluation of the release, as it has important ramifications.

Alongside better-known firms like Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), Ares Capital (ARCC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN), we consider TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) a "Tier 1" Business Development Company. This BDC is externally managed by one of the largest private investing companies globally with over $70 billion in assets under management ("AUM").

BDCs experienced a dramatic sell-off in March, and we recommended several buys to subscribers, including shares of TSLX. To help our public followers, we are providing part of our update on the company made for subscribers to the broader Seeking Alpha community. This article will not include a broad overview of TSLX, but instead, focus on the key aspects of the most recently released data alongside implications for the broader BDC sector. During a period in which investors are as time-constrained as capital-constrained, we hope this fact-driven analysis is beneficial.

TPG's Firm and Portfolio Update

There are high-level aspects of this report, as well as nuances we'll touch upon so readers have as complete an idea of TPG's standing as possible based on available information. The report was released on April 16th, so it's as timely as it gets.

We'll start by analyzing and commenting on the key points made in the release.

• Net asset value per share at March 31, 2020 was approximately $15.57 per share, compared to $16.77 at December 31, 2019 (which includes the impact of the $0.06 per share Q4 2019 supplemental dividend that was paid in Q1), representing a decline of 7.1% over the period.

This is excellent news for TPG and its stakeholders. As of the end of Q1 2020, TSLX suffered a modest 7.1% decline in net asset value per share ("NAVPS"). Let's put this figure into context.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Year to date, the broader BDC sector has fallen 42.42% as of Friday's close. Fortunately, TSLX and two of our other highest-rated (e.g., Owl Rock Capital Corporation and Main Street) BDCs have performed much better, with TPG's BDC down 27.53% over the same period. This compares to -13.29% for the S&P 500 as measured by SPY.

Provided markets normalize, this means there is at least double the upside potential for the BDC sector compared to the U.S. equity markets as a whole. That does not suggest they have equal risk profiles. Also note that Tier 1 BDCs have generally moved much higher from their recent lows compared to the rest of the sector. TSLX stock finished trading within one penny of the new NAVPS at the time this article was written. TPG's BDC has historically enjoyed one of the larger premiums to net asset value of 25-35%.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Release

While the new NAVPS is lower than recent levels, it's far from detrimental and within 60 cents of both 2018 and 2017's year-end figures.

TSLX now trades in line with its end of Q1 2020 NAVPS. Investors will need to acquire shares below this level to receive a true discount. The potential upside from current levels consists of A) 25-35% gain to the historical premium to NAV and B) current cash yield of ~11.0% plus any special dividends. In addition, the market's opinion on TSLX has changed dramatically; it now thinks the firm should trade to at least NAVPS signaling a low probability of unexpected future write-downs or major portfolio issues. Whether that will prove to be a safe assumption is yet to be seen.

• Estimated net investment income per share was approximately $0.51.

Net Investment Income ("NII") is inherently volatile due to the timing of portfolio activities.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Release

Q1's $0.51 in NII per share, a good estimate of a BDC's cash flow, is greater than 2019's quarterly average. As of the end of Q1, the portfolio's cash flow generation remains fully intact. Common sense plus the modest hit to the NAV indicates we should expect moderate cash flow issues in Q2 and Q3, but nothing that causes massive disruptions to TSLX's dividend-paying capacity. We'll discuss this in more detail later in the article.

• Debt-to-equity at quarter-end was approximately 0.95x, well below the regulatory threshold of 2.0x.

A major reason TSLX earns its spot in both the Crisis IIP and Baby Bonds portfolio is its balance sheet and leverage profile.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Release

TSLX's leverage has steadily risen over time, but far less than its Tier 2 and Tier 3 BDC peers. We consider leverage below 1.0x as optimal, and TSLX joins the likes of ORCC and MAIN in that elite category. If the equity values are written back up toward the end of the year, which is reasonably likely, the firm's leverage will go down, all other things equal. TSLX remains one of the lower- levered BDCs.

• Our debt funding mix at quarter end was comprised of approximately 68% unsecured / 32% secured debt, and we had $1.0 billion of undrawn capacity under our revolving credit facility.

TSLX ended 2019 with $1.315 billion available on its credit facility, so it has likely drawn down only $315 million thus far in the crisis.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Release

The composition of TSLX's debt hasn't changed significantly, which is positive. The first major debt maturity is over two years away. Of the firm's outstanding commitments (legal obligations to provide capital to portfolio companies and or investment funds), there was only $66 million remaining as of March 31. TSLX's fixed charge coverage and interest coverage ratios of 1.3x and 3.8x, respectively, are favorable when compared to peers' 1.1x and 3.4x, respectively.

Source: TSLX Q1 2020 Update

Overall, TSLX's liquidity and debt profile is strong.

• All of our portfolio companies made their scheduled interest payments for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. We had one portfolio company on non-accrual status, Mississippi Resources (“MSR”), representing approximately 0.1% of our portfolio at fair value at quarter end (for the avoidance of doubt, MSR made its regularly scheduled cash interest payment during the quarter, which we have elected to apply to our loan principal instead of recognizing it as income).

As we expected given where NII landed for Q1, all portfolio companies made required interest payments on time. TSLX conservatively applies interest payments from Mississippi Resources to its outstanding principal balance rather than consider it traditional income. This is a sign of good corporate governance and accounting policy.

Portfolio Analysis and Activity

TSLX maintains one of the highest allocation to first-lien senior secured loans at 97% of fair value. As of the end of Q1, TSLX maintained only 2.8% exposure to what it considers cyclical industries; this is another industry-leading statistic, at least on the surface.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Release

In reality, TSLX classifies industry exposure by the end-market, meaning asset-backed loans in retail and energy are not considered cyclical. 3.9% of the portfolio by fair value at the end of last quarter was energy and is still a manageable figure. Digging deeper into the energy risk, roughly 75% of this exposure is a reserve-based loan to Verdad Resources and an asset-based loan in Energy Alloys. We do not know exactly what the terms are, but it's safe to assume the reserve-based loan to Verdad did not underwrite $20-30 barrel WTI (it certainly didn't assume negative crude oil as occurred on May's WTI contract on 4/20/2020).

TPG did state that Verdad has "significantly hedged production volume" through 2023. TPG mentions "structural protections" for Energy Alloy, which is presumably a large equity cushion and or very tight covenant protections.

The next potentially problematic area is asset-backed retail loans representing just under 14% of the portfolio at fair value at the end of 2019. There are multiple important updates on this segment of the portfolio.

First, overall exposure has been reduced to 9.1%. Second, Sears fully repaid its $75.8 million loan at a blended price of 101.3 (100 represents the original principal balance, so TSLX earned additional income). Third, Forever 21, another troubled retailer, made a partial payment of $43.5 million of its term loan. TSLX expects the remaining $6.2 million in principal to be paid at the maturity date in July 2020. Fourth, TSLX's retail ABL exposure at the end of Q1 is made up of six portfolio companies, with 50% backed by 99 Cents, Moran Foods (Save-a-Lot) and Staples.

Why does this matter? All three companies are deemed “essential” given their focus on providing groceries and household items, and TPG stated they are performing well. Combining the recent data on the energy and retail holdings, our estimate is between 4.3% and 6.5% of the portfolios is susceptible for further write-downs in Q2 and Q3. If an increasingly unlikely wide-scale economic shutdown persists through the summer, that range will grow.

As pointed out in a recent article by my colleague BDC Buzz, a notable portfolio company for TSLX announced an important update.

The Issuers intend to use a portion of the net proceeds received from the offering of the Notes to repay all of the outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s existing senior secured credit facility, which will be terminated upon completion of the offering, and to cash collateralize all of the letters of credit outstanding under the existing senior secured credit facility, and the remainder for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on April 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

If you look back at the chart at the start of this section, you'll notice Ferrell Gas as the #1 individual company position at 4.0% of the portfolio. Ferrell's announcement has several implications for TSLX, including lower energy exposure, improved liquidity, better portfolio company diversification, and an overall de-risking of the portfolio, albeit modest.

Sector Thoughts

The ongoing crisis has predictably resulted in a significant increase in risk premiums across many areas of the market. The columns represent the spread, or difference, between the rates demanded for lenders by different types of companies. This chart was created as of March 25th, or only one week after the S&P 500 reached its current cyclical low. The red columns have generally retreated 10-50% toward the blue, but you can see oil and gas, autos, and other cyclical industries were most impacted.

This dynamic creates short- and long-term positives and negatives for BDCs. Based on data from S&P Global Intelligence, first-lien senior secured loan spreads, which make up 97% of TSLX's portfolio, widened by 388 basis points and second-lien spreads grew by 685 basis points. These are staggering numbers we need to put into context for readers.

Performing the calculations using the initial spreads and adding the aforementioned values indicates a quarter-over-quarter decline of 35-40% assuming a A) majority first lien portfolio with no LIBOR floors, B) 5-year average remaining maturity on portfolio company loans, and C) financial leverage of 1.0x (or about where TSLX resides). This mirrors what happens to bonds when interest rates move higher.

Outstanding bonds become worth less depending on their coupon rate and maturity date. For investors that hold the bond to maturity, there is no realized loss at any point. The market has to estimate the change in the bond's value today, however, and the decline in value achieves this. For a BDC like TSLX, the change in spreads is similar - unless TSLX plans on unloading these loans, the realized loss is zero. The unrealized loss from wider spreads slowly erodes, then disappears completely at the point the loan is paid off. So, while the market has to discount the loan's values in response to wider spreads, it doesn't necessarily mean trouble for TSLX or its long-term investors.

TSLX's average LIBOR floors across its debt investment was 1.2% as of March 31, compared to approximately 35 basis points for the broadly syndicated market. Its portfolio did not experience the same magnitude of the market spread adjustment, meaning we should expect a moderately more negative impact from companies with pools of leveraged loans with less effective LIBOR floors.

Valuation and Conclusion

Absent permanent credit losses related to unrealized losses in Q1, investors should expect a reversal over time, meaning NAVPS will gradually increase.

TSLX earned $0.51 in NII per share against a Q1 base dividend of $0.41, indicating strong distribution coverage. The firm's hedging program, specifically interest rate swaps, has been financially beneficial and resulted in a positive $0.14 per share impact from net unrealized mark-to-market gains.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Release

Let's take another look at what BDC management teams call the "NAV Bridge" pictured above. Q1's NAV is essentially flat compared to Q4 2019 before A) ($1.21) unrealized loss mostly attributable to changes in the delta between certain interest rates, B) approximately netting out of market-to-market gains on hedges against "Other Changes In Net Unrealized and Realized Losses", and C) an anticipated Special Dividend of $0.50 per share. Since the portfolio's income generation and overall portfolio company health remains intact, these unrealized losses will decline over time toward zero. If TSLX was actually selling loans at a loss or having to write down portfolio companies due to non-payment, that would be a different story. It's one we are going to hear about from other BDCs before the Q1 earnings season finishes.

Another concern keen BDC investors have in this environment is equity dilution. Companies needing to raise significant capital to offset margin calls or liquidity crunches may do so at the expense of shareholders. This is particularly devastating if the share price is well below NAVPS.

As disciplined capital allocators, this is a responsibility that we take seriously. Based on the details shared throughout this letter, we have no anticipated need for additional liquidity or capital, and accordingly, we have no plans to issue equity under this authority and dilute our existing shareholders.

Management took this issue head-on in the recent report, confirming no equity dilution was needed or expected.

We reserve our buy ranges for our marketplace, but TPG Specialty Lending is currently above where we've indicated subscribers to make multiple purchases. Despite the good news from TSLX, market risk remains elevated, and we are sticking with our initial entry point moderately below today's price. We did raise our downside target by $1.50 per share after completing this analysis. We recommend TSLX when it can be purchased below NAVPS.

Want to take advantage of the sell-off but worried about choosing the wrong stock or buying too early?

After thoroughly assessing the current environment, we built a brand new "Crisis" portfolio to aid our subscribers with fresh recommendations on REITs, BDCs, and high-quality dividend stocks. It includes crisis buy ranges, company quality ratings, risk-tolerance commentary, and more to navigate the volatility with confidence based on today's circumstances, not the old paradigm. Start a free trial of our Institutional Income Plus service. We explain how institutional investors source, analyze, and manage their investments but with the individual investor in mind. Join the growing community!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.