Ally Financial: Analyze Cash Flow, Not Accounting Results

Based on a cash analysis, Ally remains seriously undervalued at $15 a share. A stabilizing economy means at least a doubling of the price.

Banks are required to use loan loss reserve accounting. I think it adds little information to stock valuation, and can be very misleading.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) reported its first quarter results yesterday. I have to say that I didn’t learn much at all. Q1 was a lot like Q4, with two exceptions. One was a large loan loss provision for you-know-what. The other was a $185 million write-down of stocks held by Ally’s insurance sub, because of you-know-what. But this is a good time to step back and reflect on an important issue – Ally’s accounting. And to consider the alternative of forecasting with cash earnings.

Ally’s – and other banks’ – confusing loan loss reserving

A major expense for Ally is default costs. The repossession and sale of a car subject to a default is a cash cost. Easy.

But the accounting profession in its finite wisdom believes we investors need earlier information. Ally knows when it makes loans that some will default. Lenders are therefore required to set aside reserves when loans go delinquent, or even when they are made, in anticipation of future cash losses. Each quarter Ally adds new loss provisions to its reserve, and subtracts off actual cash losses, called “chargeoffs.” For example, here is Ally’s 2019 loss reserve accounting (in $M):

Beginning (1/1/19) loss reserve $1,242

+ Loss provision 998

- Chargeoffs (976)

Ending (12/31/19) loss reserve $1,263

Source: Company 2019 10-K

The loss provision is what hits the financial statement, as an expense. In the above case, the non-cash loss provision is nearly the same as the cash chargeoffs, so whatever. But what if, say, we have a pandemic? Let’s repeat the above table for Ally’s recently completed Q1 (again in $M):

Beginning (12/31/19) loss reserve $1,263

+ “Regular” loss provision 903

+ “Extra” loss provision 1,345

- Chargeoffs (266)

Ending (12/31/19) loss reserve $3,245

Source: Company Q1 ‘19 financial supplement

Now the gap between the provisions and the cash losses is huge; the regular loss provision exceeded cash charges by $637 million pre-tax, or $1.35 per share. And the extra loss provision (reflecting an accounting rule change. Please don’t ask!) reduced reported book value by $2.85 a share. Now we investors better understand what this reserve accounting means.

Actually, it’s pretty simple. Ally’s current $3.2 billion loss reserve is management’s best guess about the total size of future cash chargeoffs to be generated by its $128 billion loan portfolio. I repeat – a guess. Does management have some inside information that should make us confident in its accuracy? Maybe a little, but the basic answer is no. For example, nobody – even Ally management – knows…

The path our economy will take over the next few years.

The impact that government relief payments will have on auto loan chargeoffs.

The impact the pandemic will have on American car ownership habits.

Here is how Ally’s management, on its Q1 conference call, justified setting its loss reserve at $3.2 billion and not some other number:

“Today, if you look at our internal modeling relative to that severely adverse scenario, we’re reserved at about 70% of that here in Q1, and if you look at the Federal Reserve modeling which is significantly more punitive, especially on the commercial portfolios, we’re about 50%, so we feel like we’re appropriately and smartly reserved for what we’re experiencing today.”

In other words, “we don’t know, but $3.2 billion seems like a lot.”

The alternative – a cash analysis

Since management’s loss reserving is a guess, not a fact, we investors still have the responsibility to forecast how losses will play out. So how about skipping the accounting games and going right to a cash forecast?

Let’s start with book value. Ally reported current tangible book value per share of $32.80. But adding back the $3.2 billion loss reserve, tax-adjusted, brings the “cash” book value per share to $39.70.

Now EPS. Ally reported Q1 EPS of ($0.85). Adjusting for the non-cash stock revaluation and a few other small items brings EPS to ($0.44). Adding back the non-cash loan loss provision adds $1.35, bringing cash EPS to $0.93.

But that’s yesterday. What will cash EPS look like over the next few years as Ally works through the pandemic and its aftershocks? I created a simple model to play with that question. Here is an example:

The model’s key assumptions are:

What is the loan portfolio at risk? I subtract off from Ally’s $128 billion total loan portfolio its auto dealer and home mortgage loans, bringing the portfolio at risk to $85 billion. Not that some auto dealers and some homeowners won’t go belly up, but these losses almost certainly will be a rounding error. The action will be in Ally’s retail auto and commercial loan portfolios.

How much will above normal will be cash chargeoffs from the existing at-risk loan portfolio? I assume for this base case that an extra 15% of Ally’s borrowers default, with a 50% loss rate.

How will the size of the loan portfolio change? I assume 4-5% annual shrinkage the next few years before stabilizing and gradually growing again. Tighter lending standards, fewer qualified borrowers, etc.

What sort of returns will Ally earn on its core portfolio? I assume a squeeze from the flat yield curve and extra loan collections costs.

Over what period will the extra pandemic-related chargeoffs occur? I expect the great bulk occurs over the next two years. Government subsidies will delay chargeoffs for the next few quarters.

It’s still hard to see Ally worth only its current $15 stock price

In my pretty nasty forecast, Ally’s cash book value falls to a low of $33. The stock is selling at only 45% of that number, and cash EPS will recover to $3.50 or more within 2-4 years. The stock is selling at only 4x that number. Bringing Ally close to book and to 10x EPS will return the stock to $30. Not the $45 I once assumed, but baby steps, people. Finally, there is a reasonable chance that Ally will be able to maintain its current $0.76 cash dividend. That’s a fat 5% cash return while you wait for the stock to at least double when things stabilize.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.