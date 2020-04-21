Glenveagh: Irish Eyes Are Smiling

Glenveagh (OTCPK:GLVHF) was formed in 2015 through the merger of Oaktree and Bridgedale Homes. At the initial public offering in October 2017, the company raised €550 million, of which €502 million has been invested to date in the land bank. This should be put into perspective against the homebuilder’s current market capitalisation of €558 million.

Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the company was proceeding ahead of schedule in its development targets for residential units (covering buy-to-sell, private rental sector and social housing) and was delivering on its gross margin target despite some cost inflation pressures. Sales of new homes are now clearly going to slow as the global economy enters a recession and unemployment has more than tripled in Ireland from 4.8% to 16.5% - erasing eight years of steady job growth. Nonetheless, there are some positive factors to consider:

1) Ireland appears so far to have done a good job in containing the spread of the virus and "flattening the curve". To date, the country has recorded 15,251 cases and 610 deaths. Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, reported in the Irish Post the rate of infection was declining and cases involving intensive care units had dropped. We know that restrictions will remain in place until May 5, but it appears as if we could see the lockdown easing over the summer months.

2) While we are going to see working capital build as housing inventory stays on the balance sheet longer than anticipated, sales are likely to be deferred as opposed to lost. While airlines, hotels, cinemas and hair salons have lost bookings and many retailers will be forced to heavily discount unsold stock, housing inventory will eventually be sold. Since the housing market in Ireland is supply-constrained, there is a strong possibility prices will stay resilient.

3) Many of Ireland’s large multinational technology employers are less exposed to the domestic coronavirus restrictions, and Irish property firm Hibernia REIT reported it had pre-let three floors of a central Dublin office to a digital arm of 3M (MMM).

4) Irish housing has been massively undersupplied, as the market was one of the hardest hit during the Great Financial Crisis and lending has been curtailed.

5) When investment activity picks up, it is likely to initially be directed towards relatively stable cash flow streams. The Private Rental Sector (PRS) could be a major beneficiary, especially in Dublin, where there is a shortage of housing. Dublin has become one of the most expensive rental cities in Europe, lagging only London. According to property portal daft.ie, Dublin has around half the number of apartments required to service its working age population. To address housing shortages, the government has passed new legislation to purchase 10% of all units produced privately.

6) The public sector and households are entering the coming economic downturn in far healthier shape than the last. Government debt-to-GDP has declined from 120% in 2013 to 62% in 2019. Household debt-to-disposable income reached a peak of 212% in 2010 and has since declined to 117% by the second half of 2019.

7) Population dynamics are promising. Since 1990, the population has grown at a compound annual rate of 1.2%, markedly higher than the eurozone average of 0.35%. According to 2017 Eurostat data, Ireland’s fertility rate is 11% above the eurozone average. Based on Central Statistics Office projections, Ireland’s population is forecast to grow approximately 1% per annum from 2020 through 2036, leading to the addition of at least 300,000 households. Annual immigration is running at 75,000 per annum on a population base of 4.9 million.

The Nuts and Bolts of Glenveagh’s Business Model

Glenveagh is an Irish homebuilder with a diversified land bank. The company targets first-time buyers and the sub-€400,000 per home segment of the market to produce higher volumes at lower average cost. At scale, Glenveagh is targeting annual delivery of 3,000 housing units, gross margins above 20% and a return on capital employed of 25%.

GLV has been willing to accept lower intake margins by buying land later in the cycle as well as on a wider range of sites and locations. Management compensates for lower land margins by focusing on production efficiencies and instilling tight controls on each site to increase inventory turns, while targeting areas with less competition outside of central Dublin to develop a long-term strategic land bank. For instance, substantial land inventory has been built up in Cork, where the company has 2,200 units and is actively developing three sites. By contrast, Cairn Homes (CRRNF) only has 500 units in Cork, all of which are within a single site and yet to begin development. The Cork plots offer a more attractive incremental margin and cost profile than the central Dublin market where Cairn is more exposed. Over 25% of Cairn’s land bank is located within the M50, while less than 10% of GLV’s portfolio is situated within this area and is nearly entirely comprised of two PRS sites in the Dublin Docklands.

Due to the visibility of future site developments, the company contracts labour over the long term, which improves its competitive position versus smaller builders. The company utilises standardised production practices, and by virtue of its size, is in a better position to manage build cost inflation by negotiating better on cost inputs, which provides for a structural gross margin advantage.

An Attractive Land Bank

GLV has now deployed most available capital and has built a land bank of over 13,500 units across 52 sites. This represents more than five years of inventory, which meets the company’s 2023 target run rate of 2,500 units. The land bank is weighted towards single-family homes, which account for 76% of units. The majority of homes built are targeted at the first-time buyer band, with 77% of units under €350,000. Approximately 10% of the land bank is allocated to social housing in accordance with Part V of the Planning and Development Act of 2000, which requires developments consisting of ten or more units to allocate a portion of developed units to the local authority for social housing. Currently, the Act stipulates 10% of units to be apportioned prices below market value.

Industry Dynamics Are Favourable

Glenveagh and Cairn dominate a fragmented homebuilding market in Ireland and enjoy access to financing and economies of scale, which smaller builders lack. According to the Central Bank of Ireland, construction lending stood at €719 million by the end of June 2019, just 7% of the level recorded in June 2007. Moreover, outstanding construction loan balances have remained relatively flat in the last three years. The lack of available funding constrains the ability of smaller builders to invest in development land and has reduced the competition for large sites.

Based on 2019 deliveries, Glenveagh will be substantially larger than all of the top 50 homebuilders in Ireland, lagging only Cairn in size, and will have achieved a 2% share nationally (versus 4% for Cairn).

Glenveagh is more focused on the lower-priced, first-time home buyer than Cairn, which caters almost exclusively to the Dublin market, where 40% of the population resides. The only other meaningful player is Dres Properties, a Lone Star-backed homebuilder incorporated in late 2018 and spearheaded by Patrick Durkan, a former partner of Durkan Residential. Dres’ land bank should be able to deliver around 6,400 units and was preparing a €300 million IPO, which stalled following equity market volatility in October 2018. Dres’ plots are almost solely accounted for by two sites in County Dublin at Adamstown and Portmarnock.

Risks of Owning a Homebuilder During a Recession

Housing is a highly cyclical sector, and the spike in unemployment will dampen the confidence of buyers. Nonetheless, the downturn could lead to greater industry consolidation. A number of builders either closed down or suffered near-death experiences in 2008-09, and the current climate is hostile to smaller, more capital-constrained builders. On the policy front, the response has been vigorous. Irish authorities have announced a fiscal package of €7.2 billion, equivalent to around 2% of GDP, including a wage subsidy scheme up to 70% of an employee’s wages and a flat-rate unemployment benefit of €350 per week. It is also unlikely that the Help-to-Buy scheme will be phased out, which may prop up purchases by first-time buyers.

Homebuilders are highly operationally geared. As a general rule of thumb, a 10% decline in house prices could lead to as much as a 40% decline in profitability. As such, the next couple of years present a challenging environment for the sector.

Valuation is Supportive

Currently, GLV is active on 13-14 sites. Whether the company meets 2023 guidance to ramp up to 17-20 sites is clearly uncertain at this stage, and guidance is likely to be withdrawn. Nonetheless, when the economy does eventually recover and the company begins to increase production and the number of active sites, it will start to benefit from efficiencies, which will help to reduce operating cost margins, particularly as process-oriented standardisation techniques and practices reduce the cost per site. As PRS and mixed-tenure projects come on-line, which have limited required sales activities, per site costs should decline further.

In 2024, the company has guided towards an output target of around 3,000 units. Suppose this is pushed out to 2025. Assuming ASP remains flat at €270,000, revenue should reach €810 million. Assuming a combined gross margin (Projected Home gross margin of 21.9% and Living / PRS gross margin of 18.9% at scale) of 20.8%, gross profits will reach €168 million. Deducting 4% operating costs and applying a 12.5% tax rate implies €142 million of net income, which equates to EPS of €0.13 given a fully diluted share count of 1.06 billion shares. This implies the company trades at an earnings multiple of 4.1x.

While selling prices could decline, it is important to consider how much is already priced into the stock. GLV trades at half of tangible book value. With a strong balance sheet and the market highly supply-constrained, the long-term outlook remains robust.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLVHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.