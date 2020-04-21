Halliburton: The Pain Has Just Begun

I recommend reducing your Halliburton long position slightly and, above all, trading short term about half or more of your holding in the stock to take advantage of the sector volatility.

North American revenues plunged 24.9% year over year to $2.460 billion. Though, revenues from Halliburton's international operations rose 4.7% from the year-ago period to $2.577 billion.

Halliburton reported a loss per share of $1.16 for 1Q '20 on $5.037 billion in revenues. Revenues for 1Q '20 were down 3% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Halliburton (HAL) is the world's second-largest oilfield services company after Schlumberger (SLB) that I covered recently on Seeking Alpha.

The two companies present many similarities in their business model, and I will compare them in detail in this article.

I have said in my preceding article that Halliburton has a strong presence in well completions and fracking in the US shale, which is a region suffering a severe business contraction and pricing reductions that may get even worse. Halliburton is the most affected by this ongoing struggle, with the North America region accounting for 44.9% of its total revenues.

Those revenues have been drastically reduced, and the company was forced to impair its assets this quarter by over $1 billion and posted a double-digit decline in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

The investment thesis is, therefore, elementary here. As I said, Halliburton is an oilfield service company, and the global environment is challenging, with the North America region in total mayhem, thanks to a double-headed black swan event called the coronavirus pandemic outbreak and Saudi Arabia's price war.

While North America's slowdown has a significant negative impact on revenues, the International segment has been supportive this quarter as well.

Because HAL is a "service," it is placed at a secondary level in this global oil paradigm, and the stock does not enjoy the same growth quality that we should expect from a regular oil investment such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B). I still think Halliburton as a decent long-term investment, but the situation is now so harsh that I do not believe it is safe to keep a long-term investment at the moment.

Therefore, I recommend to reduce your HAL long position slightly and, above all, trade short term about half or more of your HAL holding to take advantage of the oil volatility that will dominate the sector. I recommend turning long again only if HAL drops below $4, which is very likely, in my opinion, in the second quarter of 2020.

Comparison Between Halliburton And Schlumberger

As I said above, Halliburton and Schlumberger have a very similar business model. Both companies have a significant presence in the US shale, and therefore, are quite sensitive to any economic changes in this region.

Halliburton's business model relies on two distinct segments:

Completion and Production (58.8% in 1Q'20)

in 1Q'20) Drilling and Evaluation (41.2% in 1Q'20)

Schlumberger's business model is very similar and quite more substantial in size, as we can see below:

The North America region represents 44.9% of Halliburton's total revenues in 1Q'20. The company is present in every unconventional basin in the US shale (e.g., DJ Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, etc.)

Comparatively, the North America region represents 30.7% of the total revenues of Schlumberger (including Cameron US). Below, I have indicated Schlumberger's revenue detailed per area for the last two quarters. As we can see, there has been a sharp fall in revenues from North America.

One characteristic that separates Schlumberger and Halliburton is that the latter has a more substantial presence in the USA, and that is now a definite disadvantage. Thus, any slowdown in this region will affect Halliburton's balance sheet more than its competitor Schlumberger. The graph below demonstrates this fact.

Schlumberger's North America represents 30.5% of the total revenues of the company. In contrast, Halliburton's North America represents 48.8%, as we can see Schlumberger's revenues from the Middle East and Asia are double what Halliburton is posting there. It is even more pronounced in Latin America and Europe/CIS Africa.

As I said earlier, the North American business outlook continues to be an issue for both Halliburton and Schlumberger. As a result of the slowdown in North America, the company took steps to scale down the North American business again this quarter and brought massive non-cash impairment charges. But the situation is turning from bad to catastrophic, with WTI barely holding above $20 per barrel, and it may soon trade below $10.

The highest number of Saudi oil shipments in years are making their way to the United States this month, threatening to make an already dire situation in the U.S. oil industry even worse. With oil demand crashing in the lockdown and storage capacity filling up fast, more Saudi oil imports is the last thing the U.S. oil market needs right now.

Furthermore, due to a lack of demand, the US is experiencing an acute problem in terms of oil storage.

Lack of access to oil storage is going to force shut-in a portion of oil operations around the globe, both refineries and wellhead crude oil production, in some cases potentially with dire consequences. Saudi Arabia has cleverly positioned itself to maximize its access to oil storage,

Both companies have suffered a significant retracement of about 67% and 75%, respectively, on a year-to-date level. Unfortunately, the decline could potentially be more severe as we walk through 2020.

Halliburton's yield is 9.44%, compared to Schlumberger's lower yield of 3.30% after cutting its dividend by 75% this quarter. However, Halliburton will not be able to sustain such an insane dividend much longer, and not cutting like Schlumberger seems quite foolish when you know that soon every dollar is vital.

HAL Financials: The Raw Numbers - Fourth Quarter 2019

Halliburton 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 6.172 5.936 5.737 5.930 5.550 5.191 5.04 Net Income in $ Million 435 664 152 75 295 -1,653 -1,015 EBITDA $ Million 1116 1030 842 719 930 1,269 -414 (estimated by Fun Trading) EPS diluted in $/share 0.50 0.76 0.17 0.09 0.34 -1.88 -1.16 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 777 852 -44 451 871 1,167 225 CapEx in $ Million 409 551 437 408 345 340 213 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 368 301 -481 43 526 827 12 Total Cash $ Billion 2.06 2.01 1.38 1.18 1.57 2.27 1.39 Total LT Debt in $ Million 10.46 10.46 10.31 10.31 10.31 10.32 9.83 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 878 873 873 875 876 878 878

(Source: HAL filings and Morningstar)

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook

1 - Revenues of $5.037 billion in 1Q'20.

Halliburton reported a loss per share of $1.16 for 1Q '20 on $5.037 billion in revenues compared to $5.737 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues for 1Q '20 were down 3% sequentially.

North American revenues plunged 24.9% year over year to $2.460 billion. Though, revenues from Halliburton's international operations rose 4.7% from the year-ago period to $2.577 billion. However, the segment is down 9.8% sequentially.

Net Income reported for the first quarter of 2020 came in at a loss of $1,015 million, well below the gain of $152 million for the same period last year. These charges consisted primarily of non-cash asset impairments, mostly associated with pressure pumping equipment, as well as severance and other costs, said the company.

In short, HAL delivered better-than-expected first-quarter earnings as robust international activity partly offset headwinds in North America.

International revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was $2.6 billion, a 5% increase when compared to the first quarter of 2019. It was primarily driven by increased well construction activity in the North Sea and Russia, coupled with higher activity across multiple product lines in the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Indonesia, and Malaysia, said the company.

Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO, commented in the press release:

Halliburton executed well in the first quarter. Total company revenue for the first quarter was $5.0 billion, a 12% decrease year over year, and adjusted operating income of $502 million increased 18% year on year. Both our divisions delivered strong margin performance in the first quarter. Our first quarter results demonstrate that the Halliburton team is well prepared to adjust and deliver under any market conditions.

However, management warned that activity would continue to plunge in the second quarter.

2 - Generic Free Cash Flow jumped to an estimated $827 million in Q4

Free cash flow yearly is $1,408 million ("ttm"), with free cash flow estimated at $12 million in 1Q '20, probably the last positive quarterly free cash flow for a long while looking at the oil prices crash.

The dividend payment of $0.72 per share, or a payout of $631 million annually, is still supported by the level of free cash flow generated by the company now. However, unlike Schlumberger, which cut its dividend by 75%, Halliburton kept the quarterly dividend at $0.18 per share, or a yield of 9.44%. I believe it is a mistake, and the situation is so fierce that the company should have reduced the dividend to $0.045 to match Schlumberger. I find this decision entirely nonsensical owing to the rapid deterioration of the oil business.

3 - Net Debt is now $8.44 billion in 1Q'20, up from $8.05 billion in 4Q'19

Net debt is $8.44 billion, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of ~2.4X, which is excellent and similar to that of Schlumberger (SLB's net debt is ~$13.3 billion).

Net interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $134 million.

During the first quarter of 2020, Halliburton executed two transactions to reduce total debt by $500 million and extend certain maturities out to 2030. The Company issued $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.92% senior notes due March 2030. Using these proceeds and cash on hand, Halliburton redeemed $1.5 billion of debt,

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Halliburton has been the number one oilfield service company in the USA, and it was a definitive advantage until a big storm decided to darken the sky totally out of the blue. Now, Halliburton is turning into the weakest link, and the next few quarters will be brutal.

The North America segment has been a headache for the company for a few quarters now, and Halliburton closed 2019 with massive non-cash impairment charges of $2.2 billion, which shows the severity of the operating environment in North America. But what is about to come seems alarming with cuts in CapEx. Already, Halliburton announced that it has laid off 384 workers at the South San Antonio facility that oversees its Eagle Ford Shale operations.

It is not what I am calling a "perfect blue sky," and the risk of getting a terrible result next quarter is high.

Technical Analysis (short term)

HAL closed today at $7.63, perhaps because the dividend has not been cut. I see a trading channel now with line support at $4.80 and line resistance at $9.90.

I recommend using the resistance to sell a good part of your position and using the cash to trade short term the volatility that I see increasing.

The long-term support indicated above could eventually be breached depending on the severity of the oil crash, and we could subsequently trade in the $3's area then. Any bullish uptrend should be used to make a profit, and I recommend taking profit started at or above $9.50.

However, for the contrarian investor, it would be good to wait patiently for one strong adverse reaction of the market that may come the next few weeks when investors will realize how catastrophic the situation has become.

Long term, I would argue that a decent recovery will follow this oil crash, and I believe Halliburton and Schlumberger will rise again from the ashes. Therefore, watch the next stampede, and when it shows up, use your cash reserve and go long.

