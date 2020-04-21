Why Is The Stock Market Rallying Amid Terrible Economic Numbers? Weekly Market Notes April 20, 2020
by: Baird
Summary
What indicators will show that an economic recovery is underway.
No matter how much stimulus the Federal Reserve throws at this, an economic recovery depends on containment of the COVID-19 virus.
Leading indicators, including weekly jobless claims and the four-week average of claims, should begin to show improvement in order to confirm that economic conditions have begun to improve.
