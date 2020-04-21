The S&P 500 In The Upside Down
Interventions have flipped the normal order for stock prices upside down.
Stock prices are rising even though the expected change in the growth rate of dividends per share over the foreseeable future are negative.
The S&P 500's wild ride would seem far from over.
After see-sawing during much of the trading week, the S&P 500 rose to close the volatile week at 2,874.56. That is 511.59 points lower than the record high closing value the S&P 500 hit back on 19 February 2020, just before the spreading coronavirus pandemic sent stock prices crashing, and that is 637.16 points higher than the bottom of 2,237.40 the index recorded on 23 March 2020, which marks the beginning of when the Federal Reserve finally began ramping up major interventions to provide liquidity to cash-starved businesses.
Through the close of trading on ending Friday, 17 April 2020, it appears those interventions have flipped the normal order for stock prices upside down, causing the amplification factor that relates changes in the growth rate of dividends to changes in stock prices to become negative. The alternative futures forecast chart shows the effect of that regime change, which appears to have taken place in stages.
Right now, the chart reflects a general outline of how the amplification factor m has been changing over the last few weeks, after having been virtually a fixed constant over the past decade. Additional work needs to be done to refine the timeline of the Fed's actions to quantify the impact they have had and are having on the value of stock prices.
We cannot understate that apparent impact. In a comparatively stable stock market environment, stock prices rise when changes in the expected future growth rate of their underlying dividends per share are positive and they fall when those changes in the expected future growth rate of dividends turn negative, which makes intuitive sense. In the upside down market the Fed has created during the last three weeks, stock prices are rising even though the expected change in the growth rate of dividends per share over the foreseeable future are negative. Nobody as yet has any idea of how stable that new regime might be, nor how long the Fed might be able to sustain it, nor how the Fed might ever be able to stop doing what it has started without creating a massive disruption in the markets.
Welcome to the upside down! Here are the past week's more significant news headlines from the stock market's new regime:
Monday, 13 April 2020
- Deal to end Saudi-Russia price war made, but falling demand weighs:
- Bigger trouble developing worldwide:
- After pandemic, Fed policymakers see slow U.S. recovery
- Positive developments to end state economy lockdowns:
- Dow, S&P 500 slide as focus shifts to earnings; Nasdaq gains
Tuesday, 14 April 2020
- Signs and portents for U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Euro zone:
- Hopeful signs for global economy:
- Fed moves to expand liquidity for cash-starved businesses:
- Fed to launch commercial paper liquidity backstop Tuesday
- Easily the most significant market-moving news of the day. See below for why.
- Fed to launch commercial paper liquidity backstop Tuesday
- Plans developing to enable re-opening of U.S. economy:
- Trump to make announcements on reopening U.S. economy in next day or two: adviser
- Ten U.S. states developing 'reopening' plans account for 38% of U.S. economy
- Fed's Bullard: Shutdown cannot be sustained forever; restart hinges on risk management
- Fed's Barkin: Businesses already planning ways to adapt to post-pandemic world
- Wall Street jumps as hopes for easing lockdown offset earnings worry
Wednesday, 15 April 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in China, Germany:
- Bigger stimulus developing in Japan, China:
- Better news:
- Wall Street slides on gloomy economic data, bank earnings
Thursday, 16 April 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil little changed, U.S. ties 18-year low after OPEC cuts demand forecast
- U.S. weekly jobless claims highlight economic carnage from coronavirus
- Measures to control coronavirus weigh on U.S. homebuilding
- Some good news: U.S. Midwest governors to coordinate reopening economies battered by coronavirus
- Bigger trouble developing in Euro zone:
- Bigger stimulus developing in Japan, small business relief in U.S.:
- Fed minions weighing what to do next, have few good ideas:
- New York Fed's Williams says full economic consequences of coronavirus still unknown
- Fed can help save lives by targeting GDP growth: Dallas Fed adviser
- Fed's Harker: U.S. economy should not rush to re-open, risk a new wave of infections
- Fed's Barkin: Post-crisis may see fewer baristas, more home health workers
- Neel Kashkari: Big US banks should raise $200bn in capital now
- Bullard Warns "Depression" Is Possible; Says Americans Should Wear A Badge With Covid Test Results
- ECB, OECD minions minion hit by flash of insight:
- Wall Street rises as Amazon and Netflix hit record highs
Friday, 17 April 2020
- Oil mixed as weak Chinese data, growing U.S. supplies offset Trump plan to ease lockdown
- Fed minions flood the zone on central bank coronavirus relief efforts:
- Fed's Kashkari says Trump's 'staged approach' to reopen economy makes sense
- NY Fed's Williams says economic pain likely to continue for 'some time'
- Fed's Bullard: Programs so far are 'standard' central banking - shouldn't he have said 'technically' instead of 'standard'?
- Fed's Mester says economic reopening has to be done carefully, in stages
- NY Fed markets head says 'time is of the essence' in establishing new lending facilities
- Coronavirus relief finding its way to small businesses, partisanship holding up more aid for Main Street:
- Stock prices rise on Trump plan to reopen business:
Stranger things indeed. Want to see the week's markets and economy-related news divided into positive and negative bullet points? Check out Barry Ritholtz' succinct summary of the week's events to get a bigger picture than what we've presented!
The Day They Paid People To Take Oil
Update 20 April 2020, 9:30 PM Eastern: We picked the right headline for this edition of our S&P 500 chaos series, as the U.S. economy has indeed entered the proverbial Upside Down. The evidence for that was the crash of West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices, which turned negative to close at -$37.63 per barrel for the first time in history today, where low demand and the absence of storage space in Cushing, Oklahoma led oil suppliers to offer to pay people to take their oil because they don't have anyplace else to keep it.
This isn't just a U.S. story. With an oil glut developing all over the world, a race is on to find places to store crude oil, with oil tankers in exceptionally high demand as producers have turned to storing their oil on the high seas.
The dim prospects for oil demand being restored anytime soon sent the S&P 500's dividend futures for 2020-Q2 notably lower. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 itself closed lower, dropping only 1.79% to close at 2,823.16. If not for being in the Upside Down, it's likely stock prices would have fallen much, much further.
The S&P 500's wild ride would seem far from over.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.