Incyte's Approval, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Incyte Receives the FDA Approval for Pemazyre

Incyte (INCY) announced receiving the FDA node for its kinase inhibitor Pemazyre. The drug seeks to treat adults with previously handled, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test. With this approval, Pemazyre has become the first and only treatment for the said indication. The drug was given accelerated approval on the basis of its overall response rate and duration of response. Further, continued approval will be based upon description and verification of clinical benefits demonstrated by confirmatory trials.

Incyte appended data from the FIGHT 202 study with the application for approval purpose. The study was an open label, multi center study. This single arm study aimed to assess the drug candidate as a treatment for cholangiocarcinoma. The drug monotherapy showed an overall response rate of 36% and median DOR of 9.1 months for patients suffering from FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements. The trial had overall response rate as its primary endpoint while its secondary endpoint was DOR. Some of the most prominent adverse effects associated with the trials were elevated phosphate levels in the blood, disorder of the retina and inflamed cornea.

The drug was also granted Breakthrough Therapy by the FDA for the treatment of previously treated advanced/metastatic or unresectable FGFR2 translocated cholangiocarcinoma. Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte said, “Our research into FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements in cholangiocarcinoma and the development of Pemazyre as the first targeted treatment option demonstrates our commitment to translating scientific discovery into solutions that can positively impact patients’ lives. We’re proud to bring Pemazyre to patients and will make this new treatment available immediately.” The drug also has Orphan Drug tag for treating cholangiocarcinoma.

Apart from this latest development, Incyte is also working on developing its COVID-19 treatment Jakafi. The company reported that it has launched a pivotal study for the drug candidate. The study called RUXCOVID is a randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial and aims to assess the efficacy and safety of Jakafi in combination with standard of care in patients aged 12 or above with COVID-19 associated cytokine storm.

The composite primary endpoint of the study is the proportion of patients who die, develop respiratory failure (require mechanical ventilation) or require intensive care unit (ICU) care by Day 29. Secondary endpoints consist of various efficacy measures such as evaluation of clinical status using a 9-point ordinal scale, in-hospital outcomes such as mortality rate, proportion of patients requiring mechanical ventilation and duration of hospitalization, etc.

Incyte has also started another emergency Expanded Access Program in the United States. Under this protocol, eligible patients suffering from severe COVID-19 associated cytokine storm will be able to receive ruxolitinib while it is under investigation for the indication. Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte, said, “We thank the FDA for the expedited review of the RUXCOVID study and hope to enroll this important clinical trial as quickly as possible to determine the potential utility of ruxolitinib for treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 associated cytokine storm.” The company is actively engaging with its collaborators to monitor ruxolitinib supplies.

Seattle Genetics Receives Early Approval for Cancer Drug

Seattle Genetics (SGEN) reported that its TUKYSA drug has received the FDA nod for treating HER2 positive breast cancer and brain metastases. With this latest approval, the company now has three commercial products in its portfolio. The drug has received expedited approval while its scheduled PDUFA date was August 20th, 2020. TUKYSA is designed to be used in combination with Herceptin and capecitabine in patients who have progressed on at least one HER2 targeting therapy.

Seattle Genetics believes that the addition of brain metastases to its approved label will allow it to be differentiated in the market. Eric Winer, MD, who heads the breast oncology division at Dana-Farber said, “The addition of TUKYSA to trastuzumab and capecitabine has the potential to become a standard of care for people with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. Cancer spreads to the brain in up to half of patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.” The company’s other two commercial products are ADCETRIS and PADCEV.

The company is now focusing on boosting its MOUNTAINEER study which is designed to assess the combination of tucatinib and Herceptin in treating colorectal cancer. Seattle is looking to expand the enrolment to approximately 110 patients and may aim for accelerated approval. The latest nod is the first breast cancer approval for the company. It is likely that the drug will come with a price tag of $18,500 for a 30 days' supply. The company’s application was reviewed under the Real Time Oncology Review pilot pathway. This protocol allows the FDA to access key data before filing.

Seattle Genetics used the findings from the HER2CLIMB trial for supporting its application. The trial was a placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized study and had 612 patients enrolled in it. The patients were suffering from HER2 positive unresectable locally advanced or metastatic disease. 48 percent of the patients also had presence or history of brain metastases.

Co-Diagnostics Shoots Up on COVID-19 Test Orders

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) reported that it is experiencing continuous increase in the demand for its COVID-19 test kits. The company’s product was approved by the FDA on April 3, 2020. The test was given Emergency Use Authorization and now the kit has been delivered to more than a dozen states in the United States. The Logix Smart COVID-19 test is being shipped to several other countries as well.

The company also elaborated that its COVID-19 PCR test has been validated by OralDNA Labs, a CLIA certified laboratory for use with saline oral rinse samples. Co-Diagnostics has intimated the FDA about its plan to use the test for its CAP accredited high complexity laboratory. Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics CEO, said, “This validation on the OraRisk line of salivary diagnostics showcases the versatility and flexibility of our CoPrimer platform and COVID-19 test. Saliva specimens are easily collected with a simple swish and gargle, as opposed to more invasive collection methods such as nasal swabs.” The test is currently available to all CLIA certified clinical laboratories. It is also authorized to be used for diagnosing SARS CoV 2 virus, which is the cause behind COVID-19.

Co-Diagnostics has in-house developed technology which works by detecting and analyzing nucleic acid molecules such as DNA or RNA. The company is employing direct sales and distributors for selling its test kits to individual labs and to other entities. The kit uses the company’s patented CoPrimer technology for targeting the RdRp gene of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The technology allows for higher throughput over tests which need multiple wells. The single well test has lower cost of reagents and helps in more cost-efficient processing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.