Cisco: Unjustifiably Cheap, Yet Well-Positioned For 2021

Cisco's shares are too cheap to remain ignored for much longer, despite the overall uncertainty.

IT-spend will reduce in 2020, but investors have factored this in many times over into Cisco's stock.

Investment Thesis

Cisco (CSCO) might not be the most exciting opportunity in the stock market today, but what it lacks in excitement it makes up in free cash flow.

Cisco generated close to $15 billion of free cash flow over its last twelve months. Meanwhile, the network security company's shares have fallen in value together with the rest of the market. Yet, as the markets have started to recover, Cisco shares appear to have been left behind.

The digital security company's shares are priced at just 11 times forward free cash flow, which is simply too cheap for this well-positioned company. Here's why:

Why Cisco is Attractive?

Investors are navigating through some of the most volatile periods in stock market history, with stocks moving from optimism to despondency over the course of several weeks.

Nevertheless, as investors attempt to price 'winners' in the post-COVID environment, Cisco is a high-quality business that is well-positioned to successfully navigate through this highly uncertain period. Why?

Because Cisco had already put in place plans to transit from being a pure-play hardware compare to a digital company.

Accordingly, as of its Q2 2020, its latest reported quarter, Cisco already derived nearly 30% of its revenues from software sources. What's more, the strength of Cisco's platform is nicely evidenced by the recent partnerships with AWS (AMZN) and Azure (MSFT).

Uncertainty Aside: Brands Always Matter

Cisco's strength is in digital security. Cisco provides end-to-end security, from a strong mobile experience all the way through to the cloud.

Cisco provides the infrastructure for users to access applications and data either on-premise or on a public cloud. Furthermore, Cisco needs to ensure that this experience feels seamless. What's more, the importance of detecting malware and threats based on network traffic analytics has never been higher.

Cisco recognized this opportunity long-ago and is now deterministically executing on its recently adopted positioning.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

What are investors' pricing-in versus Cisco's realistic medium-term prospects? At the moment, investors are pricing-in Cisco on the lowest P/Sales ratio of the past 3 years. Specifically, investors are only willing to price Cisco at 3.5 times its trailing sales compared with 4 times during the 2017-2019 period.

As a reminder, Cisco carries a rock-solid balance sheet with $11 billion of net cash, affording Cisco plenty of flexibility to not only sustain its operations but possibly to embark on some M&A to take advantage of the valuation cut seen throughout the sector.

On the other hand, Cisco has never been shy to repurchase its own shares. Indeed, during its trailing twelve months, Cisco deployed approximately $13 billion towards share buybacks, thus bringing its total number of shares outstanding down by more than 15% over the past 3 years.

Furthermore, Cisco presently trades for just 12 times its trailing free cash flows, which I contend that for a strong, well established, and well-diversified large tech company is simply too cheap.

How will Cisco's free cash flow trend over the next two years? Even if Cisco's 2020 free cash flow ends up falling below investors' original expectations, Cisco's 2021 is highly likely to bounce back.

Furthermore, looking back over Cisco's past five years, Cisco's free cash flow has consistently increased over time. Consequently, without any heroics, it's highly likely that Cisco's free cash flow will continue to increase in 2021 and beyond. Will Cisco's free cash flow cross into $16 billion, roughly 7% higher than its free cash flow generated during its fiscal 2019?

This appears a reasonable estimate. If in actuality Cisco's free cash flow reached $16 billion in 2021, this would imply that Cisco trades for approximately 11 times its forward free cash flow. Note: this is free cash flow, rather than earnings (investors typically value free cash flow higher than earnings).

Investment Risks?

There's the overall expectation that Cisco will struggle over the coming months. Indeed, a global recession is here, and Cisco is a premium security platform, with its customers attempting to defer all but the most essential spend on their own IT infrastructure.

Indeed, John Chambers, Cisco's ex-CEO, notes that many companies are going to run out of cash over the coming several months. Having said that, Chambers also believes that within nine months the economy could bounce back.

The Bottom Line

Including the recent recovery in Cisco share price from March lows, Cisco's shares have hardly moved over the past two years.

Presently, investors find themselves unenthused over Cisco's prospects, with its valuation being the most attractive it has been over the past several years.

Cisco will face a challenging two to three quarters ahead, as the economy contracts, but once the economy starts to improve once more, with many expecting this to take place by late 2020, Cisco should be a beneficiary from a strong economy. Meanwhile, its shares remain cheaply priced today, but highly likely to be more expensively priced over the coming two years.

Did You Find This Article Helpful? Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Investing is about being selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Honest, helpful and reliable service.

Invest by avoiding losers.

I'm very hardworking and make balanced arguments for my stocks.

Help you consider the importance of a balanced portfolio





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.