Regions Financial: Ascentium Acquisition To Offer Some Relief In A Tough Environment

Earnings in the remainder of the year will likely be better than the first quarter but lower than the corresponding period of 2019.

Earnings of Regions Financial (RF) plunged in the first quarter partly due to a surge in provisions expenses amid the lockdown. Provisions expenses will likely remain elevated in the remainder of the year due to material exposure to hard-hit industries, including oil and gas and hospitality. Additionally, a fall in capital markets income will likely hurt earnings in 2020. Moreover, the federal funds rate cuts will shrink the net interest margin, thereby dragging earnings.

On the other hand, the Ascentium Capital acquisition and heightened demand for relief loans will most probably drive up the loan portfolio and support earnings. Furthermore, management’s cost-cutting efforts will limit the earnings decline. Overall, I’m expecting earnings per share to decrease by 42% year-over-year in 2020 to $0.87. The year-end target price implies that RF is offering a good capital appreciation opportunity for a holding period of nine months. However, the market price outlook is less rosy for the near term of three to four months because the duration and impact of the lockdown are uncertain. Turbulence in the oil market also adds to the uncertainty. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I’m adopting a neutral rating on RF for the near term.

Exposure To High-Impact Sectors To Keep Provisions Expense Elevated

The earnings plunge in the first quarter of 2020 was partly attributable to a surge in provisions expenses. I’m expecting provisions expenses to trend lower in the remainder of the year, but be higher than the corresponding period last year due to the ongoing lockdown. RF has considerable exposure to high-impact sectors that will likely drive provisions expenses in the coming quarters. As mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation, around 3% of total loans are to the energy sector, and 2% of total loans are to the hospitality sector, including hotels and restaurants. Other sectors will suffer too because the lockdown has both a direct and an indirect impact on all segments of the economy. Based on these factors, I’m expecting total provisions expense to be 126bps of net loans in 2020, as opposed to 47bps in 2019.

Ascentium Acquisition To Counter The Adverse Effect Of Interest Rate Decline On Net Interest Income

RF’s net interest margin, NIM, declined by 7bps in the first quarter of 2020, which contributed to the earnings decline. Going forward, I’m expecting NIM to decline a bit further due to the full quarter’s impact of the federal funds rate cuts in March. However, RF has a significant amount of swaps and floors that will mitigate the pressure from lower interest rates on NIM. As mentioned in the investor presentation, securities and hedges make up more than 45% of total earning assets, as opposed to the peer median of 28%. Moreover, the management expects the acquisition of Ascentium Capital to add 8bps to the NIM. The management expects a NIM of 3.4% in the second quarter of 2020, down from 3.44% in the first quarter. This expectation excludes the impact of the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, as the spread under the program is still uncertain. Based on these factors, I’m expecting RF’s NIM to decline by 11bps in the second quarter and then by 5bps in the third quarter of 2020 on a linked quarter basis. My NIM forecasts, shown below, include an estimate for PPP’s impact.

I’m expecting loan growth to cancel out the effect of NIM compression on net interest income. Loans will likely continue to grow in the second quarter of 2020 due to the high demand for relief loans. As mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call, the demand for PPP loans is high, which should boost the loan portfolio this year provided the government continues to appropriate funds for the program. Moreover, the acquisition of Ascentium Capital, an equipment finance lender, is likely to add around $2 billion in loans and leases. According to a press release, RF closed the acquisition at the starting of the second quarter. I’m expecting loans to grow by 8.9% year-over-year in 2020, as shown below.

The growth in net loans is likely to cancel out the effect of NIM compression. Consequently, I’m expecting RF’s net interest income to slightly increase by 0.3% year-over-year in 2020.

Cost-Cutting Efforts To Support The Bottom Line

A sharp dip in non-interest expenses contained the earnings decline in the first quarter. Going forward, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to remain at a low level due to management’s cost-cutting efforts. As mentioned in the conference call, the management is looking to further consolidate its branch network. RF has reduced its footprint by 900,000 square feet, or 7%, since the first quarter of last year, and plans to reduce it by another 600,000 to 700,000 in the remainder of the year. Considering these efforts, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to decline by 3% year-over-year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings Per Share To Decline By 42%

RF’s non-interest income is likely to decline further in the remainder of the year due to the lockdown. I’m expecting capital market income to continue to remain low after plunging in the first quarter. The upcoming presidential elections will also add to the COVID-19-related uncertainty, which will be a further reason for RF’s clients to postpone their strategic investment plans to next year. Consequently, I’m expecting non-interest income to decline by 9% year-over-year in 2020.

The expected decline in non-interest income and the increase in provisions expenses will likely drag earnings, while cost-cutting measures will likely support the bottom line. As a result, I’m expecting RF’s earnings per share to decrease by 42% year-over-year in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The duration and impact of the lockdown are still uncertain, which could result in a negative surprise in provisions expenses. Additionally, the impact of PPP on loan growth and NIM is still uncertain, which can cause earnings surprises. These uncertainties pose risks to earnings, and consequently, to RF’s valuation.

I’m expecting RF to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.155. The dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 71% for 2020, which may not be ideal but is still manageable. Therefore, I’m not expecting a dividend cut this year. Additionally, RF has a tier I capital ratio of 10.6%, which is above the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.5%. Hence, threats of a dividend cut from regulatory pressures will remain low. The dividend estimate implies a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Near-Term Risks Call For A Neutral Rating

RF has traded at an average price-to-book-value multiple, P/B, of 0.98x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $16.9 gives a target price of $16.6 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 76.6% from RF's April 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high upside makes RF a feasible investment for a holding period of around nine months. However, risks and uncertainties will likely remain high in the next four to five months due to the lockdown. Considering the riskiness of the stock, I’m adopting a neutral rating for the near term.

