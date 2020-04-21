Still, the company does not appear fairly valued.

Many businesses have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Silicon Motion's share price initially fell in response but has since recovered the majority of its decline.

It initially guided to top its high mark for first-quarter revenue. In the past few weeks, the company provided guidance updates and appears to still be on track.

Silicon Motion continues to be a viable investment as the world's leading NAND flash controller supplier because projections for the amount of data stored continue to increase.

My investment thesis regarding Silicon Motion (SIMO) has always been and continues to be rooted in the world's need for digital storage capacity.

NAND flash memory is overtaking the usage of hard disk drives (HDD), especially in client computing. NAND flash storage devices require controllers.

A flash controller provides the interface between the host controller or processor and the flash memory device. It decides where in the flash memory to store the information. It then retrieves the information when requested. Flash controllers will also organize the way data is stored to achieve ‘wear leveling'.”

Silicon Motion is the world's leading NAND flash controller supplier. Its customers and partners include flash vendors and module makers, the top PC OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) and the top Android phone OEMs. It also serves hyperscale and enterprise customers globally including e-commerce giant, Alibaba (BABA).

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted many businesses. But, it's likely the need for digital storage has only increased throughout this trying time.

Storage Projections For A New Decade

Coughlin Associates, storage analysis consultants, projected at least a tripling of storage capacity in the first five years of this new decade, driven by the increased amount of stored data. Source

Data centers are expected to continue to utilize near-line HDDs – onsite accessible storage.

Total projected HDD storage capacity shipments were 959 Exabytes in 2019 and should grow to 1.17 Zettabytes in 2020. By 2024 total HDD annual capacity shipments should exceed 4 Zettabytes.”

Source

Although HDD storage capacity is expected to more than triple in five years, SSD (solid-state storage drives) storage capacity is expected to increase by a multiple of 10. Consider there is already a smartphone offering 1 TB of NAND flash memory – Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S10+. The industry expects Apple (AAPL), ASUSTeK Computer (OTC:ASUUY), Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) and Vivo Electronics to follow suit shortly.

In 2017, NAND flash makers migrated from 2D (planar or single layer of memory cells) to 3D (stacked vertical layers of memory cells) production. By 2019, most NAND flash memory suppliers were shipping 96-layer 3D NAND.

Source

It is expected the industry will continue to capitalize on the migration by adding more layers.

By 2020 128-layer 3D NAND products will be in volume production with perhaps 192-layer 3D NAND sampling. By 2022 3D NAND flash with over 200 layers will be available.”

Silicon Motion is integral to the industry's success. Its moat in the industry is its expertise in developing controllers for NAND flash makers. It partners with flash makers to develop controller solutions that are optimized for performance, lower power, lower cost and ease of use.

Recent Indicators

Silicon Motion reported 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year results on February 6th. SSD controller sales set a record high for a fourth quarter, driving total controller sales to a record high for a fourth quarter. The company provided revenue guidance in a range of $130 million to $138 million for the first quarter and a range of $539 million to $584 million on the year. At the midpoint of the first-quarter range of $134 million, it represented growth considering seasonal trends. Previously, the highest first-quarter sales production was $130.3 million in 2018. And, for all of 2020, at the midpoint of $561.5 million, the year's revenue would top the 2016 high mark of $556.2 million.

We expect our SSD controller sales, now representing over half of total revenue, to continue to deliver solid growth as we expand our OEM exposure. We anticipate that our eMMC+UFS controller sales will return to growth this year as UFS adoption in smartphones increases. We believe that our SSD solutions will also return to growth this year as Chinese hyperscalers adopt more of our open-channel SSDs in their data centers and as our differentiated industrial SSDs diversify further into automotive, data networking and other applications.”

The company also anticipated capturing more market share.

Based on our current customer procurement forecast, we believe we should be able to grow our SSD controller sales 15% to 25% in 2020, exceeding the 13% market growth projected by industry and others, such as Gartner.”

On March 12th, Silicon Motion provided an update to its first-quarter guidance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For first quarter 2020, management now expects non-GAAP revenue towards the low-end and non-GAAP gross margin towards the upper-end of the original guidance ranges issued on February 7, 2020.”

Thus, the revenue range could have been revised to $130 million to $134 million with a midpoint of $132 million. There was still potential to top the high mark in the first quarter of 2018 of $130.3 million. The original guidance on the non-GAAP gross margin range was 44% to 46%. The non-GAAP gross margin could now be updated to at least 45%.

Beyond the numbers, Silicon Motion offered its perspective on the impact of the pandemic to date.

Sales to OEMs continue largely uninterrupted, while channel markets have been more fluid and dynamic. Current indications suggest solid sequential growth in the second quarter.”

On April 8th, the company provided preliminary results, a typical practice but a very welcome practice at this particular point considering the pandemic. The revenue projection was mostly unchanged from the March 2020 update. But, the non-GAAP gross margin projection was substantially improved.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be between 47.5% and 48.5%.”

The non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2018 was 48%. With revenue of $130.3 million and net income of $23.1 million, diluted earnings per ADS totaled $0.71 per share. For this first quarter of 2020, revenue should top the 2018 mark and non-GAAP gross margin could at least equal the 2018 mark. But, the company has more employees and more expenses than in 2018, so its operating costs will be higher. However, due to its active share repurchase program, there are also fewer shares outstanding now, approximately 35 million in 2020 as compared to approximately 36.1 million in early 2018.

Considering these additional factors, I don't expect Silicon Motion's diluted earnings to top $0.60 per ADS. The average of analysts' estimates is $130.93 million for revenue and earnings of $0.68 per ADS.

Investment Rationale

Silicon Motion's shares dipped in late February and early March alongside most of the market. Shares have now recovered the majority of their loss. Still, it appears the company's stock is slightly undervalued.

Silicon Motion's earnings should easily top $2.50 per ADS and may even be bumping the $3.00 mark for the whole of 2020. Considering its growth potential, trading at a historical industry multiple of 15 would certainly not be unreasonable. The debt-free company had also stashed approximately $9.00 per share in cash and equivalents.

Thus, any price under $46.50 presents an opportunity to start or accumulate a position. However, investors must be aware the company will report actual first-quarter results after the market closes on April 28, 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, SIMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in AAPL and SIMO.