BRICs PMIs Q1 2020

Summary

Early impact on the global economy from COVID is quite evident now through the BRIC economies' PMIs.

One country breaking the ranks so far on this is India, where the pandemic was registered only in mid-March, and 'distancing' restrictions being imposed only in the second half of the last month of Q1.

BRIC Composite Manufacturing PMI for 1Q 2020 came in at 49.1 - statistically significantly below 50.0, indicating a recession and marking the weakest reading since Q1 2009.