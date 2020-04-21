Oil Prices Actually Have Not Collapsed

The problem is a lack of storage, which has forced those were long the front contract to get out of their position (i.e., sell).

Originally published April 20, 2020

If you've been alarmed by the headline "Oil plunges below $10/bbl," don't be.

Chart #1

It's only a temporary phenomenon, brought on by the sudden collapse of oil demand (see Chart #4 in my previous post for more info). As Chart #1 shows, it's only the front-month oil contract (yellow) that has plunged. The December '20 contract (white) has actually been rallying since its March 18 low. The problem is a lack of storage, which has forced those were long the front contract to get out of their position (i.e., sell) since they have nowhere to store the oil that will be delivered to them per the terms of the about-to-expire contract. The price of oil per future contracts has remained relatively stable, averaging about $30.

The bottom portion of Chart #1 reflects the spread between the front-month contract and the December '20 contract. That spread is by far the largest that has ever occurred in decades, which is befitting the fact that the plunge in oil demand has never been so severe and so sudden.

Original Post

