VIQ Solutions: An Industry Disruptor That Is As Recession Proof As You Are Likely To Find

The company has proven that is acquisition strategy works and is now ready to demonstrate organic growth will compliment the acquisition strategy.

Customer migration to the cloud and to a higher margin recurring revenue model will be completed by June with the exception of customers from the two most recent acquisitions.

The company just introduced two new remote work solutions indicative of its technological ability as well as of its ability to adjust to the times.

VIQ is relatively unknown as it has recently begun commercialization of its disruptive product.

VIQ Solutions (OTCQX:VQSLF) (TSX: VQS) is the only provider of cloud based and A.I. enhanced transcription services for law enforcement, insurance companies, government agencies, courts and media content companies. Cloud based, remote work solutions have been the rage of late with many stocks reaching dizzying valuation multiples. VIQ is just starting to get noticed.

This is a fellow up to my previous articles where I detailed how VIQ is an industry disruptor. Last week, the company filed its full year report detailing the success of their initial commercialization efforts which proves its business model works and I believe sets the stage for a banner fiscal 2020 which promises inorganic and organic growth, continuing explosive revenue growth, market recognition that VIQ's valuation metrics are not in synch with its growth and the likelihood of a Nasdaq listing application.

Proved the Business Model Works

The business model is:

Improve margins

Growth by acquisition

Diversified customer base

Migrate customers to its platform and predictable, high margin recurring revenue

The company is on track with its business plan as it began migrating customers to its platform in February 2019 resulting in gross margins improved to 43% for 2019 compared to 31% gross margins in 2018. As the majority of 1300 customers are migrated to the cloud this year, management estimates that margins will be between 50% to 55% by the end of 2020.

VIQ has acquired five companies in the past fifteen months. The margin improvement cited above demonstrates the company's ability to scale through acquisitions. Continuation of the acquisition strategy is expected to continue although perhaps slowed down by the pandemic.

CFO Alexie Edwards has extensive acquisition experience and has been brilliant is constructing financing terms where financiers for the acquisition strategy have been converted into investors at terms that have allowed the company to make acquisitions that have been accretive without diluting shareholder equity.

VIQ services customers in five different segments; law enforcement, insurance companies, government agencies, courts and media content companies. Contract rates are based on volume. Serving diversified customers provides an extra measure of security in deriving consistent revenue as a slowdown in one sector will be offset by increased activity in another sector. As an example, Australian courts have been temporarily closed down while law enforcement activity has picked up due to increased domestic violence as well as increased schemes to illegally profit from the pandemic.

The recurring revenue model provides reliable revenue estimate. With the completion of the first quarter days away, management can see a clear path to $36 million (36% higher than 2019) in recurring revenue for this year without any new contracts. Recurring revenue from government and large insurance companies is as recession proof as you are likely to find.

Organic Growth

VIQ's organic growth rate for fiscal 2019 was about 10%. Last week the company announced two new products specifically addressed at the remote work market and which I believe will increase the organic growth rate and displays the company's ability to innovate and adapt to the times.

The MobileMicPro Dictation solution was introduced for law enforcement clients in order to save officer time and allow on site remote reporting by allowing secured connection by smart phone from any location to VIQ's NetScribe and aiAssist platform where a report is produced and securely stored with customer access.

The first customer has already been recorded as the Nampa Idaho Police Department purchased 170 licenses. VIQ currently serves over 400 law enforcement police departments in the U.S., and several in Australia, which have expressed interest. MobileMicPro opens the possibility of VIQ selling to FirstNet customers of which there are millions. Recently Elbit Systems (ESLT) combined with Siyata Mobile (OTCQX:SYATF) to offer A.I. enhanced software accessible through smartphones for first line defenders fighting the Coronavirus in Israel and I envision VIQ doing something similar in the U.S.

Source

CapturePro Conference Software was developed at the request of the Australian courts so that hearings could be conducted virtually. CapturePro securely transmits voice and video over the cloud with optional transcription and A.I. services.

VIQ does not currently have other court customers other than in Australia but current pandemic related safety concerns could attract new court clients as well as other customers from other industries.

Source

Explosive Growth

VIQ has established its path to profitability by growing its recurring revenue with long term contracts with customers who are likely to be sticky due to their huge data storage requirements.

Consolidated Statement of Operations 2019 2018 change Recurring Revenue 22,633 10,101 124% Non-Recurring Revenue 2,463 1,362 81% Total Revenue 25,096 11,463 119% Gross Profit 10,820 3,589 201%

Data is from the 2019 MD&A

Valuation And Share Structure

The company reported 10,852,167 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 868,100 outstanding stock options. In early April warrants were converted adding 1.1 million shares. Fully diluted there are about 12.7 million shares, resulting in a market cap of about $34 million - microcap status.

Reported cash as of December 31, 2019, was $1,707,654. The April warrant conversion added $1.8 million in cash, so the company is well funded to sustain operations for this fiscal year.

The stock price is currently about 1x sales which was understandable when the company was in development stage. At this time it is in full commercialization mode and should command a multiple of at least 4x sales. I will stick with my previous EV/Sales valuation resulting in a stock price of $7/share which is more than 100% gain from the current market price.

Nasdaq Listing

The company has a clear eye on targeting $100 million in enterprise value ("EV") as a key metric for an application to Nasdaq and reported that its enterprise value has grown to $56 million, approximately 50% higher than one year ago.

EV growth can be deceiving because an increase in debt also increases EV. VIQ debt has risen to $14.7 million as of March 31st, 2020, compared to $12 million a year ago. The increased debt is a small percentage of the EV growth. Almost 95% of the EV growth is due to market cap increase. I believe the shares are currently undervalued as the company is relatively unknown and the target of $100 million EV will be reached within a year.

Conclusion

VIQ has proven its business model works. Prospects are further enhanced by its remote work solutions which are in heavy demand due to the pandemic. I look for organic growth to compliment the acquisition strategy.

The market is currently valuing VIQ at just about 1x sales despite strong growth which I believe presents an exceptional opportunity. The recurring revenue model along with a customer base made up of large enterprises providing essential services makes VIQ about as recession proof as a company can possibly be. VIQ is undervalued, underfollowed, practically recession proof and growing at a rate not recognized by the market.

Unlike other Canadian stocks, VIQ reports in U.S. dollars. All figures in this article are in U.S. dollars

Disclosure: I am/we are long VQSLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.