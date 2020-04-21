Dividend Aristocrats Round-Up (Focus On Genuine Auto Parts) For 4/13-4/17

Let's start with the top/bottom performers and top/bottom yielding list.

Top Performers

ABM Industries (ABM): +13.65%

Abbott Labs (ABT): 11.59%

Target (TGT): +8.85%

Procter and Gamble (PG): +8.75%

Wal-Mart (WMT): +8.47%

Dominating this week's list of top performers are two large consumer shopping chains (Target and Wal-Mart) along with a consumer staples company (PG).

Bottom performers

Tanger Factory Outlets (MDP): -20.28%

Meredith Corp (MDP): -18.42%

First Financial Corporation (THFF): -10.50%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): -12.37%

Cullen/Frost Bank (CFR): -12.11%

This week's list is dominated by REITS -- which did really well the previous week -- and banks -- which suffered due to reports that some of the largest banks booked serious losses related to the slowdown.

Top Yielding Aristocrats

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT): 25.09%

Meredith Corp (MDP): 16.9%

Helmerick and Payne (HP): 10.82%

Exxon (XOM): 8.05%

Universal Corp. (UVV): 6.69%

Bottom Yielding Aristocrats:

West Pharmaceuticals (WST): .38%

Tootsie Roll (TR): .97%

Sherman Williams (SHW): 1.04%

RLI Industries (RLI): 1.05%

Ecolabs (ECL): 1.05%

Next, let's take a look at the watch list:

Providers of consumer staples (KMB)(PG) did very well last week, as investors bet these companies will have solid earnings reports. Consolidated Edison and Exxon were up modestly while Universal Corp was down a bit.

Here are their respective 2-month charts: Both (PG) and (KMB) gapped higher on Tuesday and then continued to trend higher for the rest of the week. Universal Corp gapped down on Wednesday morning and then trended modestly lower for the rest of the week.

Next, here is the table for the two stocks on the buy list, which started last week: AT&T (T) was up modestly while Coke (KO) dipped a bit. However, their respective charts show each are more or less trending sideways right now:

Both companies started to move higher on March 23. It appears they are consolidating gains.

Next, let's see what other Seeking Alpha analysts have written about the stocks I've featured.

Jim Sloan makes argues that investors need to rethink Coke because of weak revenue growth (among other issues)

makes argues that investors need to rethink Coke because of weak revenue growth (among other issues) Cash-centered Creep argues that Consolidated Edison (ED) is too expensive.

argues that Consolidated Edison (ED) is too expensive. The Value Portfolio argues that Exxon has made prudent decisions as a result of the pandemic.

argues that Exxon has made prudent decisions as a result of the pandemic. Tom White argues that Exxon is attractive at the current price/book ratio.

argues that Exxon is attractive at the current price/book ratio. Wealth Insights argues that Universal Corp isn't attractive because it hasn't diversified its operations sufficiently.

argues that Universal Corp isn't attractive because it hasn't diversified its operations sufficiently. The European View argues that Procter and Gamble is attractive for dividend investors due to its price stability.

One of the great things about Seeking Alpha is that many people contribute very solid write-ups for these companies. This allows readers and subscribers to get a broad range of information about stocks.

Finally, let's turn to this week's addition to the watch list: Genuine Auto Parts (GPC) which has increased its dividend for the last 63 years. Why am I adding it to the list now? Simple: during periods of economic difficulty, people are far more likely to fix a car than buy a new one. The company also distributes industrial parts, which also plays into the, "we'd rather fix it than replace it" mentality that will prevail during the coming slow-down. For a more complete description of the company, please see this profile.

Before looking at its financials, note that the company made a big acquisition in 2017 -- it purchased Alliance Automotive Group, a European parts distribution company, for r$2 billion. This expanded GPCs market into the EU while also increasing the company's size.

Let's start with the company's balance sheet (all data is in billions and is for the years 2015-2019): Total assets have increased from $8.14 - $14.65 billion while total liabilities rose from $4.99 -$10.96 billion. The company has added to its debt. Long-term debt rose from $287 million to $3.63 billion. Should we be concerned about this? No. First of all, a big chunk of this debt increase was used in its 2017 purchase. This greatly increased the company's footprint in the EU which is smart business. Second, low interest rates encouraged many companies to issue debt during the last expansion. Third, the company's LTD debt/asset ratio in 2019 is 25% -- which is very manageable.

Unlike a large number of aristocrats, (NYSE:GPC)'s revenues are increasing; they rose 27% from 2015-2019 ($15.29 billion to $19.39% billion). Yet the company's net income has decreased from $705 million to $621 million (2015). Here, there is good and bad news. The bad news is that SG&A expenses rose 49% over the same time period. The good news is that these expenses are some of the most controllable by a company, meaning that with the company's expanded size and capabilities, they should be able to get these expenses under control and send more money to the bottom line for shareholders in coming years.

Let's take a look at the company's cash flow, starting with its ability to generate sufficient cash to fund investment: Data from Marketwatch; numbers in billions

With the exception of 2017, the company was able to generate enough cash fund investment. In three years, there was sufficient cash to pay the dividend. But, that's not fatal as shown in the next table: This calculation assumes that the dividend is the very last payment the company makes every year. The combination of net income and depreciation (also called free cash flow) is more than enough to pay shareholders.

Finally, here's a chart of the stock: The stock is in a solid uptrend. It hasn't "gotten ahead of itself" with its latest advance, either. This means the stock hasn't had such a strong advance (for example, by printing a really large bar) that a natural pull-back is likely. As a result, this would be a good time to go long.

Finally a few points, in no particular point of importance.

1.) When making a purchase, ALWAYS put in a sell-stop at a level below the purchase price in case you're wrong. A good rule of thumb is that a sell-stop 10% below a purchase price is a good idea.

1.) (KMB) and (PG) are approaching yearly highs. It either advances through these levels, buy.

That's it for this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: I do not have a professional relationship with any reader. This column should not be construed as specific investment advice for anyone. Read people who disagree with me - they might be right. In that vein, I reserve the right to be wrong. In other words - BUYER BEWARE.