IBM: This Dividend Stock Is Too Risky, Further Challenges Ahead

Investment Thesis

IBM (IBM) reported Q1 2020 results that would have been a reason to celebrate, given that it beat on the bottom-line and was in-line on the top-line.

However, the details presented here show that in reality, IBM is performing worse than it appears on the surface.

Presently, every aspect of its financial performance is now starting to show yellow flags, from its revenue line to its ability to generate free cash flow, all the way to its balance sheet.

IBM's valuation is still too expensive and not worthwhile staying invested in this dividend-paying stock. Here's why:

Brief Update to my Position

In my previous article, I stated,

Just because IBM is being cheaply valued right now, it absolutely does not mean it cannot get even cheaper over the coming twelve months to two years.

Today, I stand by that statement.

Q1 2020 Update: Surprises, But Not Good Ones

IBM's recently promoted CEO Arvind Krishna has an opportunity to clean the slate on IBM, and it remains to be seen whether he will indeed be willing to unemotionally do whatever it takes.

Having said that, his hands are somewhat tied down presently and he admits,

[...] in the last few weeks we faced a shift in client priorities, towards the preservation of capital.

This is clearly not something investors wish to hear.

Moving on, there are two boxes below and green one and a red one:

Source: author's adjustment, press statement

The green box is what IBM wants the investment community to focus on, this is a story of a rapidly growing cloud business within IBM's portfolio, with revenue growth rates of 23% for Q1 2020.

The red box is the reality. Here it shows that IBM's revenue continues to decline over time. Further, although IBM's adjusted revenue line shows an improvement from a negative 3.4% revenue growth rate, to flat revenue growth rate, this is simply because IBM divested of a poorly performing business. However, its revenue line is still down year-over-year.

This Balance Sheet is more Critical to the Thesis Than Ever Before

IBM's balance sheet holds $42.0 billion of debt (for this figure I've not included IBM's Financing arm that holds a further $23.3 billion in debt). This is offset by $12.0 billion of cash, thus reminding investors that IBM's balance sheet carries a net debt position of $30 billion.

This net debt position of $30 billion would not be overly restrictive, in a normal environment, such as the one IBM was navigating through in 2019. But 2020 is going to be dramatically different than anything IBM could have predicted twelve months ago.

Indeed, part of the constraint comes from the fact that IBM pays out $5.7 billion in dividends. Put another way, given IBM's shareholder base, demands a dividend, the longer IBM continues to pay out this elevated dividend yield, the more restricted its maneuverability will be.

On the other hand, IBM can't cut its dividend, as that would admit defeat also and investors would punish the stock further.

Moving on, Krishna talked about repositioning further into the hybrid cloud, pointing out in the Q&A section of the call that

[...] we will acquire when we find properties that are both attractive or that fit our strategy

The reason why IBM is not going to be an active acquirer in hybrid cloud space is two-fold:

1) IBM's balance sheet simply does not leave IBM with much, if any, maneuverability.

2) Given the hybrid cloud's very attractive economics it's an area of intense competition. Many other large tech companies with strong balance sheets are already doing plenty of M&A in this space. In the last twelve months, we have seen numerous peers, from both large peers such as Salesforce (CRM) to smaller ones such as Cloudera (CLDR) embark on this strategy, bidding up prices of all cloud companies.

Indeed, as the market is selling off in March, cloud companies have been hit the least. The economics and appeal to be a strong player in the cloud is simply too attractive.

However, from the investors' perspective, only one thing matters, and that's IBM's valuation.

Valuation - Not Enough Margin of Safety

IBM points towards its strong free cash flow of $11.6 billion over its trailing twelve months. However, this demands some interpretation:

1) IBM completed the acquisition of Red Hat in July 2019. What this means in practical terms is that until IBM laps its Q3 2019 results, its free cash flow is getting a non-recurring boost. What does this mean?

It means that IBM deployed a significant amount of capital for Red Hat, at more than $30 billion, and is accounted for 'below the line':

Source: author's adjustment, press statement

Put another way, the green box is what management wants investors to focus on, with its trailing twelve months free cash flow of $11.6 billion, but for that figure to show up, it made that huge acquisition, highlighted in blue below.

2) IBM's free cash flow continues to trend down over time. Back in 2018-2019, IBM was generating close to $12 billion of free cash flow:

Source: author's adjustment, Q4 2019 Press Statement

But over its trailing twelve months (see below), this has come down and is now approximating $11.5 billion.

Source: author's adjustment, Q1 2020 Press Statement

Furthermore, before the significant impact of the global recession, for its period ending in March 2020, IBM's free cash flow is down nearly 20% year-over-year (red box above).

So onto the crux of thesis: what sort of multiple are investors going to be willing to pay for a mature company, with unimpressive revenue growth rates, declining free cash flow, facing a global recession, and to make matters worse, an overly restrictive balance sheet?

I do not know the answer to this, but I know enough to know that paying approximately 1.4 times IBM's trailing sales still speaks of too much optimism for shareholders.

The Bottom Line

The bulk of IBM's shareholders are invested because of the illusion that IBM's dividend is worthwhile remaining invested in this stock.

But I continue to fail to buy into that argument. Doing nothing and watching IBM's shares continue to fall in value over a period of five or six years, does not make for a rewarding investment even if one adds back its dividend.

IBM's investment still is pricing in too much optimism and does not make for a rewarding investment opportunity.

Did You Find This Article Helpful? Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Investing is about being selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Honest, helpful and reliable service.

Invest by avoiding losers.

I'm very hardworking and make balanced arguments for my stocks.

Helping you consider the importance of a balanced portfolio





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.