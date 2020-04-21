Fenix Outdoors: An International Gem, Completely Under The Radar

Although not growing its top-line as fast, Fenix still trades at only half the Market capitalization to Adj. EBITDA ratio of Canada Goose.

Over the past five years, Fenix has significantly grown its revenue (EUR 607 million from EUR 451M) and Adjusted EBITDA (EUR 128 million from EUR 45.6 million).

Fenix Outdoors is a great company that owns Fjällräven. If you live in an urban U.S. city, you have probably seen its famous Kanken bags.

In today's piece I write to share about my favorite international company. When it comes to investing, this company is completely under the radar and based Sweden, but there is an OTC ADR, so you invest in it. If you live in an urban U.S. city, chances are you have seen its famous Kanken bags.

Today's idea is compelling, mis-priced, trades at a lower valuation than its publicly traded peer, Canada Goose (GOOS) (even though GOOS share are down nearly 70% from their all time highs) , and is nearly 100% off the mainstream media investment gird. I have owned this company since January 2018 and plan to own it for years. For perspective, I pitched the idea to my friend (and former informal mentor) who formerly ran a $4 billion dollar international equity fund for more than a decade (and is now four years retired). This friend is probably the most incandescently bright investor I have ever known. After I pitched the idea to him, he independently kicked the tires and soon after bought shares in his personal account (PA). Incidentally, as he is an active outdoors man and someone who has lot of disposable income, he has already owned multiple articles of apparel that were designed and manufactured by this company, yet he was unaware that the parent company of this compelling brand was publicly traded. So I would argue that if a former seasoned international equity portfolio manager was unaware of this stock then many other sophisticated buy side investors as well as retail investors, may also be unfamiliar.

Despite its ($970 million USD valuation), the fact that this company only trades in Stockholm and averages a daily total U.S. dollar equivalent trading volume of USD $400K per day suggests that it is completely under the radar.

In case the suspense has caught your attention, I write to share my best current international idea, Fenix Outdoor International AG (STO:FOI-B) (OTC:FNXTF). Fenix Outdoors owns a number of high quality and well regarded brands (Fjällräven, Tierra, Primus, hanwag, Brunton, Natur Kompaniet, Partioitta, and Globetrotter). Its most famous and crown jewel brand is Fjällräven. Fjällräven translates "arctic fox" and I would argue that this brand is as compelling as Canada Goose. An optimistic person might even call Fjällräven an up and coming North Face. Although given the pure play similarities, as the North Face brand is owned by a conglomerate, VFC Corp. (VFC), Canada Goose is probably the best and most accurate publicly traded comparison to use as a baseline for how to properly value Fenix. However, let's discuss Fenix first and then I can illustrate why Fenix's valuation is so compelling relative to Canada Goose.

What I love about Fenix and Fjällräven is its authenticity and quality measured by a heritage that dates back to 1960. Great brands are cultivated, crafted, and evolve over time. Just like the fact that you can't accelerate the aging of a great vintage bottle wine or bourbon, a great brand needs years to breathe and age properly. Once created and assuming it's properly nurtured, great brands slowly appreciate in value. Moreover, as their brand equity grows, shareholder can participate in that growth as these business earn attractive and above average gross margins as well as earn profits in excess of its cost of capital, which in turn generates earnings power.

As you can see, Fenix's crown jewel brand, Fjällräven, was established in 1960. This timeline also depicts when its other brands were created or acquired.

Qualitatively:

Since 1986, Fjällräven has been appointed as a royal warrant holder by his majesty the King of Sweden and according to a TNS-SIFO survey "Super brands" Fjällräven is one of Sweden's strongest brands.

Back in the fall of 2018, Kate Middleton was spotted rocking a Fjällräven jacket.

In terms of a glimpse at Fjällräven pioneering and innovative roots:

The Fjällräven Thermo™ tent was the first tent in the world made out of synthetic fabric and the double weave principle. The iconic Fjällräven Kånken® backpack is one of the world's bestselling backpacks, recently considered and protected as a piece of art by the Swedish society of craft and design. Fjällräven's own Eco-Shell is a highfunction shell material giving complete protection in wet-weather and tough conditions. Highly recognized and awarded for its functionality without the use of harmful perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) in the impregnation. Source: Fenix FY 2017 Annual Report

Here is a chart of the three different Fenix segments: (Brands, Global Sales, and Frilufts Retail Europe AB)

Brands Segment

The Brands segment consists of 35 company owned "flagship stores" located in mostly colder and affluent cities.

As this tracking spreadsheet with created back in mid 2018, I don't have an updated version, but you get the idea.

The precise locations can be found on Fjällräven's U.S. website.

Although in FY 2019, its best segment, Brands, only grew revenue by 5.5% to EUR 164.7 million during fiscal year, operating profit margins were a healthy 38.1%. Revenue is earned both in company owned stores and from its e-commerce website. Also, note that Brands sales were only EUR 103 million in FY 2016.

Here is the 2018 and 2019 snapshot:

Here is the 2016 and 2017 snapshot

Global Sales Segment

In FY 2019, the Global Sales segment revenues grew 10.3%, to EUR 159.9 million, and is Fenix's second most profitable segment with operating margins of 16.5%.

"The Global Sales segment consists of Fenix multibrand distribution companies represented in major markets".

For example, in the U.S., consumers can purchase Fjällräven products on Amazon.com and at other high quality brick and mortar stores such as Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters.

Fjällräven on Amazon.com

Exhibit A

Exhibit B

Available at Nordstrom

Frilufts Retail Europe Segment

The Frilufts, is Fenix's weakest segment by far. This segment grew FY 2019 revenues by 3.1%, to EUR 281.8 million, but operating profit margins are razor thin. This segment's margins have been consistently low and detract from the other two strong segments mentioned above (Brands and Global Sales).

The local leading outdoor retail chains Naturkompaniet AB (Sweden), Partioaitta Oy (Finland), Globetrotter Ausrüstung GmbH (Germany) and Friluftsland A/S (Denmark) are 100 per cent-owned by Frilufts Retail Europe AB, a subsidiary of Fenix Outdoor International AG. The Frilufts segment has a total of 69 stores, with 32 in Sweden, 16 in Finland, 12 in Germany and 9 in Denmark. Each company also has its own e-commerce operation.

Five Year Financial Performance

If we zoom out, Fenix's revenue has grown from EUR 451 million in FY 2015 to EUR 607.1 million in FY 2019. During that time, EBITDA from grown from EUR 45.6 million to EUR 128 million!

Profitably Ratios

As you might imagine, the company sports very strong return on assets and return on equity ratios, as well.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2019, outside of operating leases, Fenix has no net debt, as its cash exceeds its interest bearing liabilities by EUR 41 million.

If you read CEO, Martin Nordin, two page letter to shareholders (pg. 4 and 5) in its FY 2019 annual report, you quickly work out that he is a straight shooter. He called out FY 2019 as a challenging year and noted that FY 2020 will be even tougher due to coronavirus.

In addition there was a situation of general price pressure where some competitors were trying to buy market shares through price. Our approach is to not play this game. We do not believe that this is a long-term strategy that is correct. Our strategy is to gain market shares and growth through service and quality, both online and through bricks and mortar. As we are a niche player, we do not believe that the long term volumes can be achieved to make reasonable return on investment through a strategy built on buying market shares through price.

Finally, take a look at the five year Google Trends chart for Fjällräven. It is clearly vectoring in the right direction and the growing revenue and EBIT patterns for the Brands and Global Sales segments affirm this qualitative Google Trends data and point towards increasing brand awareness in the U.S.

Valuation and Relative Value Compared to Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

As of Friday, April 20, 2020, Canada Goose was sporting a $2.42 billion USD market capitalization.

Canada Goose reports its financials results in Canadian Dollars.

For the full year period ending March 31, 2019, GOOS Adjusted EBITDA CAD 229.6 million. Since, Fenix reports its earnings in EUR, we need to convert CAD to EUR. The recent exchange rate indicates that 1 Canadian dollar equals 0.66 EUR. So CAD 229.6 million x 0.66 equals EUR 151.5 million. Lo and behold, Fenix had FY 2019 EBITDA of EUR 128 million.

Because of the different calendar reporting period for Canada Goose, let's take a look at the first three quarter for the period ending December 29, 2019. As you can see, YoY, Adjusted EBITDA growth has slowed considerably for GOOS at 12% versus the impressive 53.9% for the year ending March 31, 2019. Hence why Canada Goose's stock price has gotten dinged.

Now at $22 per share, I no longer have a strong opinion on GOOS' stock price per se (I'm neutral on the stock now, but was super bearish in 2018), as its stock is down nearly 70% from its all time highs. I simply discuss Canada Goose to give readers a publicly traded peer, such that they can assess relative valuation.

To compare valuation, let's compute Fenix's market capitalization. Fenix has a $970 million USD market capitalization, as of April 20, 2020. Here is the math. SEK 725 per share x an exchange rate of 0.10 x 13.38 million shares equals $970 million. Now Fenix earned EUR 128 million. The EUR/USD exchange rate is 1.09, so to get to USD, Fenix's EBITDA was $139.5 million. So Fenix is trading at 6.95X (market cap. to Adj. EBITDA) versus 14X (market cap. to Adj. EBITDA) using a USD $172.8 million TTM number for GOOS.

No question, Canada Goose has higher growth rates and higher gross margins, but, I would argue that Fenix also has very high quality products, but is simply lesser known. Moreover, because Fenix is lesser known, from a stock perspective, this largely explains the large difference in valuation.

That said, taking a long term view, post COVID-19 normalized, I would argue that Fenix has plenty of growth runway ahead, especially in light of the fact that Canada Goose is more of a mainstream brand. As North American brand awareness for Fjällräven grows, Fenix could be a very exciting brand for long term investors to own.

Share Structure

There are 10.98 million Fenix Series B shares outstanding and 24 million Series A shares. The Series A shares have a 1/10th economic interest in Fenix, so effectively for market capitalization purposes, we can use a share count of 13.38 million (2.4 million Series A + 10.98 million Series B). However, the Series A shares essentially give CEO, Martin Nordin, 52.9% voting share. So this protects him from waking up one morning to a hostile takeover by a private equity firm that recognizes how undervalued Fenix Outdoor shares are relative to its long term potential.

Had Martin Nordin not had majority control, it most likely would have been acquired by now. That said, he appears to a very good steward of shareholders' capital and good CEO.

Risks

COVID-19 notwithstanding, the standard risks of a slow down in consumer discretionary spending certainly applies to Fenix. Fenix sells very high quality products that have appeal to the rugged outdoor enthusiasts and urban consumer that is environmentally conscious and fashionable. No question Fjallraven's prices are aspirational for some consumers, but not out of reach. And given the high quality construction, I'm not sure I would classify Fenix's products as luxury items because they are durable and high quality, but again, the price point is relatively accessible (and less than Canada Goose, if you compare parkas for example). Outside of slowing consumer discretionary spending, strong currency movements and a crowded competitive landscape are other risks to consider.

Takeaway

As of April 20, 2020, Fenix, the stock trades at only roughly 50% of Canada Goose's valuation, yet GOOS shares are down 69% from its all time highs. That shows you how overvalued GOOS shares were back in mid to late 2018. Incidentally, during the last week of December 2019, shares of Fenix made a new all time high in local currency, Swedish Kronas. Of course, the COVID-19 global pandemic has changed everything. That said, when the world normalizes, Fenix will bounce back. And because Fenix has a strong balance sheet to wait for this to happen, Fenix appears very, very mis-priced and undervalued.

Moreover, given the fact that Fenix only trades in Stockholm and has low trading volume, I'm not sure investors are even yet aware of the brand equity of Fjällräven. As an aside and to articulate how under the radar this company is. Back when I bought shares in early 2018, I had to be routed to Fidelity's International equity trading desk. I then had to convince the analyst to allow me to buy the OTC shares. So the analyst had to call up their International desk in London and transact on the Swedish exchange. So this is very much a stock to invest in and not a day trading vehicle.

In closing, once investors gain awareness of Fenix and its crown jewel, Fjällräven, shares of Fenix could trade materially higher, especially if they use Canada Goose as a baseline peer valuation comparison. This a compelling long term investment and shares are on sale due to COVID-19.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNXTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.