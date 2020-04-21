U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Another Quiet Week For The IPO Market With 1 Biotech

The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 8.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 21.7%.

As of 4/16/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 8.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 13.3%.

One biotech IPO is scheduled for the week ahead, and pipeline activity indicates that a few more may be on the way.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC), a Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for treatment-resistant cancers, plans to raise $75 million at a $424 million market cap. The company's lead candidate ORIC-101 is an antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor (GR), a hormone receptor that has been associated with therapy resistance across a variety of solid tumors and entered into Phase 1b trials in 2019. ORIC Pharmaceuticals is pricing on 4/23.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners ORIC Pharmaceuticals

South San Francisco, CA $75M

$424M $14 - $16

5,000,000 JP Morgan

Citi Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for treatment-resistant cancers.

Three out of the four IPOs since the second week of March have been biotechs, the sole exception being Chinese AR software company WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI). Oncology biotech Lantern Pharma's (LTRN) initial filing suggests that biotechs will continue to push through the challenging market conditions.

Grocery giant Albertsons Companies (ACI) is in a unique position and a prime candidate for a potential spring IPO. Since its previous attempt to go public in 2015, the company has de-levered significantly, accelerated same-store sales growth over the last several quarters, and its peers have held their ground in the market selloff.

In the week ahead, lock-up periods will expire for several companies. On Tuesday, 4/21: BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP). On Wednesday, 4/22: Aesthetic Medical International (NASDAQ:AIH), Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA), Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT), Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP), and Youdao (NYSE:DAO). On Thursday, 4/23: Happiness Biotech (NASDAQ:HAPP).

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market-cap-weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/16/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 8.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 13.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 8.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 21.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and Adyen.

