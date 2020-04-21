Buy Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, At A Discount To NAV, For Income

Asset allocation should be one of the primary concerns for an investor building a diversified portfolio. It is not necessary however to limit yourself to just equity and bonds. There are hybrid securities such as convertibles and preferred shares that share some characteristics of both equity and debt. This is useful to conservative investors who want acquire yield with limited risk. This article covers Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS), an excellent one click way to diversify among high quality preferred securities. It offers a strong yield, attractive pricing, and greater security than equity, as preferred shares are senior in the capital structure.

Nuveen describes the objective of this fund as:

to offer high current income consistent with capital preservation. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed asset in preferred and other income-producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities. At least 50% is invested in securities that are rated investment grade (*). The fund uses leverage.

The fact that the majority of the fund is in preferred securities provides income security. Distributions on preferred shares must be paid before a company can pay a distribution on its common shares. Typically, they must make up any skipped payments to preferred holders before resuming a common distribution as well. In addition, in the event of bankruptcy, preferred holders have a claim on residual assets that is supra to all common shareholders.

The downside, if there is one, is that substantially all of the return from owning JPS will come in the form of distributions. It is unlikely there will be significant capital gains in the future. This is offset by the plump 7.81% yield at the price of today's writing.

JPS is a "closed end fund". That is, it does not create and liquidate shares to meet demand like an ETF but rather has a fixed share count. Rising and falling demand for those shares thus results in the shares trading at either a premium or discount to Net Asset Value "NAV". You always want to buy closed end funds when they are trading at a discount to NAV. For example, JPS is trading at a 5.71% discount to NAV. Thus, for every dollar you invest, you control $1.06 in assets as well as the earning power on those bonus six cents.

DIVERSIFICATION

Buying JPS gets you instant control over a basket of preferred securities. This diversification might not be possible for a retail investor with a small portfolio. JPS is heavily exposed to banks. This is normal for preferred funds. Banks have a strong incentive to issue preferred securities, as they are able to use the proceeds as Tier I capital under Basel III. Thus, most preferreds out there for consideration are issued by banks. Nine of the top ten issuers below are banks.

DISTRIBUTIONS

JPS makes a monthly distribution (12 distributions a year). This is of great use to retirees who need to budget income from portfolio distributions. It also allows for more rapid compounding for those that are still in the accumulation phase. The distribution is currently around its nadir but has consistently traded within 5 and 7 cents a month for more than a decade. The distribution has also been entirely of the "income" type and not in the form of capital gain distributions or especially "return of capital". This is an important consideration for income investors who hope to hold for decades without degrading their earning power. As of this writing, JPS has an attractive yield of 7.81% annually.

LEVERAGE

JPS achieves its high yield in a sleepy sector with the use of leverage. The fund borrows money and reinvests it in additional preferred securities. So long as the yield on the security purchased is more than the interest rate on the loan, this generates income. It is a double edged sword however as leverage magnifies both gains and losses. JPS currently has modest leverage of 42.08% which is reasonable on a slow moving asset class.

VALUATION

It was mentioned earlier that it is important to buy closed end funds at a discount to their net asset value. JPS currently checks that box. As of this writing the Net Asset Value of the fund is $8.23 a share. The market price however is only $7.76 per share. Thus, every share you purchase comes with 47 cents of bonus earning power. That is good for a discount to NAV of 5.71%, which is much better than the 52 week average of only 2.25%. COVID-19 has pumped a little fear into this name and created a buying opportunity that is not likely to last long.

KEY RISKS

As a closed end fund, the discount to net asset value is not fixed. While it is normally expected that discounts will approach zero over time, discounts can and do widen, especially in times of economic uncertainty. Thus, normal market action can cause the price of shares to decline without any material change to the underlying assets. Also, as a hybrid security, preferred shares exhibit a lot of the behavior of bonds. Most importantly in this zero interest rate environment is "interest rate risk". Rising interest rates could make the underlying securities less attractive to yield investors, resulting in a decrease in net asset value.

ACTION TO TAKE: Buy Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund up to $7.90 per share. Protect yourself from losses with a 20% HARD stop. Do not adjust this stop for distributions received.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.