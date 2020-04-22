Mid-America Apartment Communities: The Sun Belt Apartment REIT Is A Buy

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) is an apartment REIT focused on the “Sun Belt” states. MAA has benefited from apartment REIT tailwinds of high and consistent rent growth as well as high property valuations. The strong characteristics of the Sun Belt states suggests that MAA has a long runway for continued rent growth. MAA has a conservatively managed balance sheet rated BBB+ with low leverage. MAA trades around 20 times AFFO, but reliable 5-9% AFFO growth suggests potential for multiple expansion. I rate shares a buy.

The Sun Belt Apartment REIT

MAA isn’t your typical apartment REIT. Whereas most apartment REITs have significant exposure to the large coastal markets, especially California, MAA has instead focused on the Sun Belt states.

(2020 Presentation)

Why focus on Sun Belt states? Coastal regions may be more popular but that also means a higher cost of living. This has led other regions, especially the Sun Belt states, to experience high levels of job growth and migration trends:

(2020 Presentation)

What does this all mean for MAA? A strong job market and increasing population density bode well for apartment demand. MAA has seen rent growth accelerate over the past several years:

(2020 Presentation)

I estimate that MAA should be able to increase rents by 2-3% annually on average. I expect this to be the most important growth driver for apartment REITs. There’s yet another unique growth lever. It is no secret that multi-family real estate is valued very highly in the United States - the Sun Belt states included. This has created an arbitrage opportunity: MAA is able to develop properties with an expected NOI yield of around 6.2%, which are expected to stabilize with a 4.5% cap rate valuation:

(2020 Presentation)

The value creation potential is enormous. Based on their $489 million in active developments alone, MAA has the potential to generate $185 million in value creation based on the cap rate spread. Annual rent growth and development investments have helped MAA generate consistent FFO growth averaging around 6% over the past ten years:

(2020 Presentation)

MAA initially gave 2020 guidance of 3.5% SS NOI growth and AFFO of $5.83 per share but has since withdrawn guidance. While I think that rent growth may be tempered in 2020 due to the coronavirus (peer Essex (ESS) has extended renewal offers without rent increases), volatility should be limited based on recent announcements that peers have received 90% of April rent. Beyond 2020, I see MAA being able to grow its bottom line by 3-5% annually stemming from rent growth and development spend.

BBB+ Balance Sheet

MAA has a strong balance sheet rated BBB+ or equivalent. Leverage is low at 4.62 times debt to EBITDA, which is at the low end for the sector average, which itself is low at around 5 times:

(2020 Presentation)

MAA has minimal debt maturing in 2020, and in general has spaced out its maturities:

(2019 Q4 Supplemental)

MAA does have $1 billion in capacity under its line of credit. I don’t anticipate that it will need to use it, however, as the credit market appears to remain healthy for multi-family real estate. MAA recently priced $300 million in unsecured notes at a 2.75% interest rate. MAA may even be able to drive bottom-line growth from reduced interest expense. If we assume that MAA is able to issue new debt at 3% interest rates, then MAA may be able to reduce interest expenses by approximately $3 million annually, which would boost FFO by about 0.5%. Regardless, MAA’s balance sheet is a source of strength and it is arguable that the entire sector can bring leverage higher. According to a note from Moody’s, MAA may be able to allow debt to EBITDA to rise to 6.5 times before a credit downgrade. The room to expand leverage adds another layer of safety as well as potentially a lever for bottom line growth moving forward.

Valuation And Price Target

In 2019, MAA earned $6.26 in FFO. Adjusted for recurring maintenance expenditures, MAA earned $5.64 in AFFO per share. MAA pays an annualized $4.00 in dividends per share. At recent prices, MAA trades for 20 times AFFO and a 3.5% yield. That isn’t necessarily dirt cheap, but the valuation looks reasonable on account of transparent growth outlook. My 12-month fair value estimate is $140, or 25 times AFFO and a 2.8% yield. At that valuation, shares would be priced for approximately 8% forward returns based on a 5% dividend growth outlook. Shares have approximately 25% total return upside to that target.

Risks

Apartment REITs appear to have escaped the brunt of the aftermath from COVID-19, but that is not guaranteed in the future. If USA fails to emerge from COVID-19 in a satisfactory manner, then it is possible that MAA may need to issue rent concessions to its tenants.

Much of my upside case relies on multiple expansion. I am counting on dividend investors to value the growing yield of MAA in comparison to the flat and low yields of US Treasuries. Without multiple expansion, shares may only deliver 8-10% forward returns, which is solid but perhaps not satisfactory for many investors.

Future regulatory measures may limit MAA’s ability to raise rents, including rent control laws. These are entirely out of MAA’s control, and if aggressive rent control laws are implemented, then MAA may not be able to generate strong rent spreads in the future. In my view, this is the biggest potential obstacle to the long-term thesis. That said, the Sun Belt states haven’t shown significant developments for rent control laws as these communities continue to grow.

Conclusion

MAA offers exposure to apartment real estate in the Sun Belt states. MAA has a solid track record of growing its bottom line through consistent rent increases and development activity. MAA has an enviable balance sheet which may even be a source of offense in the future. I rate shares a buy with 25% total return upside.

(Tipranks: Buy MAA)

25 Stocks I Like More Than MAA MAA is just a buy - the Best of Breed portfolio features over 25 stocks rated strong buy or even conviction buy. Some investors start by looking at valuation with a stock screener, and from these cheap companies try to find any that they can justify buying. I instead start with an assessment of quality, and only from the highest quality companies do I begin to search for value. Become a Best of Breed Investor today (Prices Are Rising May 1st!)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAA, ESS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.