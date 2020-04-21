When it comes to forecasting bank earnings today, analysts and investors aren't much better off than Sergeant Schultz in Hogan's Heroes ("I know nothing, nothing!"). So much now rides on the shape of the U.S. economy's rebound, the efficacy of the federal government's stimulus measures, and the ultimate loan losses from this downturn. If there's a strong second half recovery, most banks are now over-reserving and will be able to release those reserves in 2021 and beyond. If the economy is weaker, though, many banks will likely have to add more to their reserves, depressing reported earnings, and eventual loan losses will be higher.

Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) is in a bit of a weird spot. Not only was net interest income better than expected in Q1'20, and likely to be solid for at least another quarter, fee income held up well and management believes positive operating leverage is possible in 2020. Moreover, while Citizens Financial has potentially under-reserved at this point, they look better off than many regional peers. Consequently, while the entire bank sector is basically now a leveraged bet on the economy, Citizens does look relatively underappreciated today.

Good Performance On Several Line-Items, But Nobody Cares…

Citizens reported a better quarter than most banks so far, but the company's sizable provisioning expense and ongoing worries about reserve adequacy mitigate that to a large extent (the shares are trading at around two-thirds of tangible book). Said differently, this was the wrong quarter to post mid-single-digit revenue and pre-provision earnings beats, as nobody really cares right now.

Revenue rose 5% yoy and 1% qoq, beating expectations by around 4%. While net interest income wasn't exactly strong (down 0.2% yoy and up 1.5% qoq), it was about 3% better than expected, as Citizens saw both better balance sheet growth (average earning assets up 1.4% qoq) and better net interest margin (up 4bp qoq to 3.10%) than the Street expected. I find the NIM outperformance particularly interesting, given that Citizens wasn't so well-positioned going into this quarter, with management assuming that the Fed would be on hold and biased to higher rates.

Citizens was one of the rarer banks to do well on fee income, with 18% yoy and 1% qoq growth beating expectations by about 5%. The "but" is that growth was driven by mortgage banking (up 270%/up 99%, making up almost one-third of fee income). Sell-side analysts will often talk down/dismiss fee income misses driven by volatile mortgage banking results, and I think that should cut both ways - meaning that outperformance driven by mortgage banking should be downplayed as well.

Expenses (up 5%/up 3%) were a little higher than expected in absolute dollars, but lower on a relative basis (the revenue beat), and the efficiency ratio was about a point better than expected. Pre-provision profits rose 4% yoy and declined a little more than 1% qoq, driving a roughly 5% beat to sell-side estimates. Tangible book per share was up 8% yoy and down slightly qoq.

Not surprisingly, provision expense was a huge driver this quarter, as the $600 million reported expense (up more than 600% yoy and almost 450% qoq) was well above expectations.

To Reserve More, Or Stick To The Models?

The extent to which banks are now adequately reserving against future losses is a huge talking point. As per an analysis performed by Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg, sector reserves to date have been driven both by new CECL rules and net reserve additions - Goldberg calculates that nearly 60% of reserve builds have been net builds above and beyond CECL requirements.

Citizens was no different, with a roughly $900M increase in reserves, including $451 million from new CECL rules. The bank is now about one-third reserved against its 2018 stress test "severely adverse" scenario, against roughly 25% for many of its regional peers (larger banks like JPMorgan (JPM) and Citi (C) have been more aggressive).

Management was also more forthcoming with their underlying assumptions, and that heightened level of disclosure is very welcome now. Citizens management used Moody's Baseline assumptions on March 27 (a Q2 GDP decline of 18%) to drive reserving and is modeling a V-shaped recovery in the second half of 2020. In the three weeks since, though, Moody's baseline has fallen to a 30% contraction, and management openly acknowledged that a U-shaped recovery would require material reserve additions.

Citizens believes that about 11% of its loan book is in "high risk" areas, and while about 4% of its consumer loan portfolio has requested forbearance, a "meaningful share" of those are still making parents. It's worth noting that Fed models don't really account for some Citizens-specific benefits like loss-sharing arrangements, and management thinks they are more than 85% reserved against their modeled losses.

What this all really boils down to is that we'll see just how good Citizens is at modeling the economy and its credit exposure to the economy. I think a V-shaped recovery is too optimistic, but there have been multiple better-than-expected industrial earnings reports, and the U.S. government has implemented some major stimulus programs to mitigate the downside. I am modeling additional reserve-building for Citizens this year, and that could cause a quarter or two of reported losses, but I think Citizens is overall in pretty good shape on reserves unless we're looking at a dire recession (in which case, we all probably have more to worry about than Citizens Financial's share price).

The Outlook

Citizens saw strong loan growth in the quarter, not only in the C&I area (where almost every large bank is seeing corporate clients rush to secure liquidity), but also in CRE lending, which I found a little surprising. Mortgage lending was hit by some loan sales, but overall, I'd say that Citizens is seeing pretty healthy loan demand - helping support a stronger than expected net interest income outlook.

The changes to my model do reduce my long-term core earnings growth rate for Citizens by about 1%, and I'm now looking for a sub-1% growth rate over the next five years and a roughly 2% growth rate for the next 10 years. I want to again emphasize the uncertainties in the model, including how changes to provisioning expense not only impact reported earnings, but also buybacks, dividends, and so on for years to come.

Like every bank I've looked at recently, Citizens looks significantly undervalued on the basis of long-term core earnings (again, allowing for the elevated modeling uncertainty). The bank also looks undervalued on shorter-term approaches like ROTCE-driven P/TBV. Even if I use 2020 ROTCE, which I believe is an abnormally low number, the shares should trade closer to $24 today (a 25% discount to TBVPS).

The Bottom Line

It's fair to argue that bank stocks are always leveraged plays on the economy, but that appears to have an even more acute impact on valuation now. There's huge uncertainty in the economic outlook for the U.S. over the next six to 18 months, and that uncertainty has led to huge discounts in bank stock valuations relative to "normal" scenarios. While an elevated discount is entirely appropriate now, I think the magnitude of the discount is much too high, and while Citizens could have more downside risk over the next few quarters, I think long-term investors buying at these levels will come out with above-market returns.