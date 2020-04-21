Dividend Increases: April 4-17, 2020

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

This article provides a summary of dividend increases announced in the last two weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List (CCC list).

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past two weeks, eight companies in the CCC list announced dividend increases, including three of the stocks I own. The table below presents a summary.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Founded in 1976 and based in Issaquah, Washington, COST operates more than 700 membership warehouses in the United States and internationally. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. COST also operates gas stations, pharmacies, food courts, optical dispensing centers, photo processing centers, and hearing-aid centers, and engages in the travel business.

On April 15, COST declared a quarterly dividend of 70¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.7% from the prior dividend of 65¢.

Payable May 15 to shareholders of record on May 1; ex-div: April 30.

Donegal (DGICA)

DGICA, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company markets its insurance products through a network of independent insurance agencies. DGICA was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

On April 15, DGICA declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.4% from the prior dividend of 14.5¢.

Payable May 15 to shareholders of record on May 1; ex-div: April 30.

Donegal (DGICB)

DGICB, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company markets its insurance products through a network of independent insurance agencies. DGICB was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

On April 15, DGICB declared a quarterly dividend of 13.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.9% from the prior dividend of 12.75¢.

Payable May 15 to shareholders of record on May 1; ex-div: April 30.

First Republic Bank (FRC)

FRC and its subsidiaries provide private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Florida, Connecticut, New York, and Wyoming. The company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. FRC was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

On April 14, FRC declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.3% from the prior dividend of 19¢.

Payable May 14 to shareholders of record on April 30; ex-div: April 29.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Founded in 1886 and based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, JNJ has grown into one of the largest companies in the world. It is a leader in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer products industries. JNJ distributes its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals.

On April 15, JNJ declared a quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share.

This is an increase of 6.3% from the prior dividend of 95¢.

Payable June 9 to shareholders of record on May 25; ex-div: May 22.

Lindsay (LNN)

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, LNN provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The company manufactures center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as moveable and specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and safety equipment.

On April 6, LNN declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.2% from the prior dividend of 31¢.

Payable May 29 to shareholders of record on May 15; ex-div: May 14.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Founded by William Procter and James Gamble, PG is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods in more than 180 countries. PG has five reportable segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric Care, and Home Care, and Baby Care and Family Care. The company was incorporated in Ohio in 1905 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

On April 14, PG declared a quarterly dividend of 79.07¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.0% from the prior dividend of 74.59¢.

Payable May 15 to shareholders of record on April 24; ex-div: April 23.

Value Line (VALU)

VALU, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. The company's investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, options, and convertible securities. VALU was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On April 17, VALU declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.0% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable May 11 to shareholders of record on April 27; ex-div: April 24.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: JNJ, PG, and COST.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas, depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

JNJ's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in JNJ in January 2010 would have returned 10.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

PG's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in PG in July 2010 would have returned 9.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

COST's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in COST in September 2010 would have returned 20.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: April 14-27, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (17.Apr) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Thursday, April 23 (Ex-Div Date 04/23) First Busey Corp. (BUSE) 5.34% $16.48 7 8.1% 0.22 05/01 Friday, April 24 (Ex-Div Date 04/24) Celanese Corp. (CE) 3.26% $76.02 10 20.9% 0.62 05/07 Monday, April 27 (Ex-Div Date 04/27) Bank of New York Mellon (BK) 3.41% $36.41 9 12.3% 0.31 05/11 Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) 5.26% $12.17 9 10.8% 0.16 05/12 Fastenal (FAST) 2.86% $34.92 21 11.7% 0.25 05/26 Tuesday, April 28 (Ex-Div Date 04/28) AptarGroup (ATR) 1.35% $106.94 26 5.4% 0.36 05/20 Citizens Financial (CFG) 7.68% $20.30 7 68.5% 0.39 05/13 Wednesday, April 29 (Ex-Div Date 04/29) A.O. Smith (AOS) 2.38% $40.35 26 24.6% 0.24 05/15 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 4.45% $17.97 8 16.8% 0.2 05/13 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) 11.37% $15.65 23 4.2% 0.445 05/12 EPR Properties (EPR) 19.26% $23.83 10 5.7% 0.3825 05/15 Eaton Vance (EV) 4.52% $33.17 39 9.4% 0.375 05/15 First Republic Bank (FRC) 0.80% $100.42 8 6.8% 0.2 05/14 Thursday, April 30 (Ex-Div Date 04/30) AES Corp. (AES) 4.51% $12.70 9 22.2% 0.1433 05/15 Ally Financial (ALLY) 5.05% $15.05 5 N/A 0.19 05/15 Aon (AON) 0.95% $185.69 8 13.2% 0.44 05/15 Ames National Corp. (ATLO) 5.46% $18.31 10 6.3% 0.25 05/15 Casey's General Stores (CASY) 0.84% $152.86 20 9.9% 0.32 05/15 Costco Wholesale (COST) 0.90% $312.08 16 12.9% 0.7 05/15 Donegal (DGICA) 4.00% $15.00 17 2.0% 0.15 05/15 Donegal (DGICB) 3.84% $13.80 17 1.9% 0.1325 05/15

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, JNJ, PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.