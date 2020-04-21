Amarin Is A Buy Based On Vascepa's Potential In Europe

I provide details about my assumptions underpinning this valuation in this article.

I estimate the size of the opportunity in Europe (European Union) at $3.6 Billion (peak sales), for a projected company valuation of $6 Billion.

After the negative district court ruling, the size of the opportunity for Vascepa in Europe has become even more important to assess Amarin’s valuation.

Amarin (AMRN) is seeking marketing authorization for Vascepa in Europe. If the product is deemed approvable by the European Medicines Agency, marketing authorization should approximately come at the end of 2020.

As everyone knows, the Nevada district court found the MARINE patents under litigation as invalid. A number of Seeking Alpha articles (here, here) and other blog posts have dissected the ruling. The bottom line is that, there is not a negligible chance that this ruling will be overturned, based on matters of law and fact. For the time being, however, the ruling makes the size of the opportunity for Vascepa in Europe even more important to assess Amarin’s valuation.

There have been several published estimates of the potential for Vascepa in Europe. Intuitively, I had found these estimates rather low for a compound which should become standard of care in patients at risk of developing cardiovascular events and hypertriglyceridemia.

I had conducted a high level assessment of the European opportunity a while back when I initiated a position in AMARIN last year. I took the time to revisit my personal assumptions a couple of times, after the unexpected negative ruling of the district court.

Below are the key parameters underpinning my forecast model.

1. For patients with established cardiovascular disease, including Coronary Heart Disease CHD, Periferial Artery Disease [PAD] and stroke in the EU, I take the following numbers:[1]

CHD 13.2 million Periferial Artery Disease 22.5 million Stroke 3.8 million

2. Of these patients with established CVD disease, 43%-65% are treated with statins, on top of which Vascepa would be used.[2] More specifically, these are the rates of statin use reported per each category of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD)

CHD: 65.7%

Stroke: 54.9%

PAD: 40.3%

3. Prevalence of hypertriglyceridemia: 30%[3]

4. To estimate the number of eligible diabetic patients, I take the figure from Eurostat: 30 million diabetic patients in the EU[4], of which 30% approximately have established cardiovascular disease[5]. I remove these patients to avoid double counting and I assume most of diabetic patients have at least one CVD risk factor.

5. Approximately, 40% of diabetic patients at risk of CVD are taking statins[2], of which 40% have hypetrigliceridemia[3].

Overall, this brings the total population to circa 10 million for the EU. This does not take into account the broader Europe (outside EU), China, LATAM, Africa, other Asia Pacific territories, or Canada.

For the rest of the key parameters I assume the following:

A price in the EU of half of the US price. I am aware that the company has guided for a price in line with the US. However, for the purposes of this analysis I am being conservative.

I assume that between 65%- 75% of patients are diagnosed and treated; for patients with diabetes and high risk of CVD, and patients with established CVD, respectively. I assume slightly higher figures for patients with established CVD disease since these individuals have suffered an event or are symptomatic and are under active statin treatment already.

I assume persistency on therapy of about 60%. [6,7]

I assume a slow uptake with peak sales reached in 2031, with EU approval in late 2020. I assume no terminal sales beyond 2031, although the company has guided for potential exclusivity until 2033 based on patent protection. Also, one would argue that the product would continue to have some sales despite erosion due to generic entry.

I assume one competitor (pemafibrate), with a probability of cardiovascular risk reduction indication of 80%, which would effectively launch in Europe in 2025, gaining market share of 30% in 2031. [8] I am assigning a high probability of success at this stage, in order to be conservative.

I am assigning a high probability of success at this stage, in order to be conservative. I take a COGS figure of 22% (2020) going down over time to 15%, as sales grow over time. I assume SGA costs of 28%, going down to 20% over time and I assume a tax rate of 18%. I assume no R&D costs.

I assume no additional sales in the severe hypertriglyceridemia indication

All of this takes me to an estimate of peak sales of $3.6B in the EU in 2031, which I believe it is not an aggressive estimate, and an NPV of $6.2B using a 10% discount rate. This translates into circa $15/share only for this territory (EU, including the UK). This leads me to believe that the ex-US potential of AMARIN is significantly underappreciated.

References:

