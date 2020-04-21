Managing The Dollar Index At The 100 Level

The dollar is the world’s reserve currency, which means that it is the preferred foreign exchange instrument for central banks when it comes to their holdings, and for use in international transactions. A reserve currency offers holders political and economic stability and is freely convertible. While market forces determine the level of one currency versus another, governments manage often intervene in the currency markets to provide price stability. The currency market tends to be one of the least volatile asset classes because of the need for dependable security.

The US has the world’s largest economy with a freely convertible dollar. The global pandemic has caused more than a little chaos in markets across all asset classes, and currencies were no exception in March. Over the past weeks, the dollar index has been trading on either side of the 100 level. The United States and other countries around the world have likely been using market operations to keep the US currency around that level. The Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) replicate the price action in the dollar index on the up and downside.

A period of wild volatility in the dollar index

The weekly chart of the dollar index shows the dramatic jump in volatility that occurred in March.

The weekly chart highlights that historical volatility sat in a range from 2.99% to 7.18% from late 2017 until early March 2020, when it exploded to over 19%. At the end of last week, the metric that measures price variance in the dollar index stood at 19.10%. The last time the metric rose to over 10% was in 2015.

Governments manage currency markets

As the global pandemic spread from China to Europe, other nations around the world, and the United States markets across all asset classes experienced a deflationary spiral. Shelter in place guidelines as governments closed all nonessential businesses caused unprecedented chaos in markets.

Central banks led by the US Fed and ECB injected massive levels of liquidity into the financial system. At the same, fiscal stimulus in the form of government aid packages that include bailouts for corporations, small businesses, and helicopter money has stabilized economies from a short-term perspective. With scientists scrambling to discover effective therapies to save lives and a preventive vaccine to end the pandemic, central banks and governments have pulled out all of the stops to provide stability. The legacy of Coronavirus will be a wounded financial system.

When it comes to the currency markets, the US Treasury Department and its counterparts around the globe have likely been actively managing the foreign exchange markets via intervention operations. The dollar index seems to have found a home around the 100 level since trading as low as 94.61 and as high at 103.96 in March.

The black swan is the most compelling reason for management

Markets reflect economic and political events. They also are highly sensitive to macroeconomic events that transcend the economy and politics. War, weather events, acts of God like earthquakes, floods, and other events tend to be local affairs. The global pandemic caused by the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus has been the most significant macro event of our lifetimes. The last time a virus threatened every man, woman, and child on our planet with only casual contact was in 1918 when the Spanish flu killed millions. Medicine has come a long way over the past century, but the earth is far more crowded in 2020. In 1918, there were 1.8 billion people in the world. The CDC estimates that one-third of the world’s population came down with the Spanish flu. Over fifty million people died, with around 675,000 deaths in the United States. In 2020, over 7.6 people face the highly contagious infectious virus. The current black swan creates the greatest risk to human beings around the world, with massive economic consequences.

Central banks, Treasury officials, and political leaders have become firefighters when it comes to managing the global economy through this challenging period.

The index is all about the euro- Europe’s economy was a problem before the virus

The US economy went into the pandemic in the most robust shape in years. In February, GDP was growing at a moderate pace, and unemployment was at its lowest level since the 1960s. In mid-April, over 22 million people had applied for unemployment benefits, and that number is going to rise dramatically. Layoffs and furloughs have put an incredible strain on individuals, municipalities, and governments in the United States.

Meanwhile, Europe had suffered as much as the US, but its economy limped into the crisis. After finally moving past the threat of a hard Brexit at the start of this year, Europe faced continued economic weakness in the Mediterranean members of the EU, which have only become worse with the rate of infections and mortality in Italy and Spain. The trend in the euro currency against the US dollar had been lower since 2008.

As the monthly chart shows, the euro versus the dollar currency pair has made nothing but lower highs since 2008, the year of the global financial crisis. The weak European economy has weighed on the value of the EU currency. Meanwhile, the dollar index has an almost 58% exposure to the EU, the other leading reserve currency in the world. The stability of the dollar index over the past weeks, after a period of higher than normal volatility, is a sign of intervention in the currency markets to achieve a level of stability. The last thing the US wants to see is the value of its currency running away on the upside. A rising dollar makes US exports less competitive in global markets and would present another challenge for US multinational companies as they emerge from the impact of the worldwide pandemic.

UUP and UDN are the ETF products that follow the dollar index

When markets calm, we could see currency markets begin to reflect the underlying economic fundamentals in the US and Europe. Since the US went into the crisis stronger, it may take less time for a recovery. In Europe, limping into the pandemic could present a more significant challenge when it comes to picking up the financial pieces.

If the governments of the world are intervening in currency markets to prevent the ascent of the dollar, we could see the euro fall over the coming months as the world emerges from the crisis. The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or the futures markets. The Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) provide an alternative.

The fund summary for UUP states:

UUP has net assets of $955.21 million, trades an average of over 1.7 million shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. UDN is the inverse product with net assets of $35.86 million, an average of just below 60,000 share changing hands each day. UDN charges the same 0.75% expense ratio.

It feels like governments around the world are providing stability to the foreign exchange markets to avoid the high level of volatility experienced in March. We could see the dollar index drift around the 100 level over the coming weeks and perhaps months, as it has become a pivot point for the index. However, the economic differences between the US and Europe could eventually lead to higher levels of the dollar index as Europe’s economy is likely to emerge from the pandemic in worse shape.

