Oil Chaos: Crude Tankers With Perfect Setup

Biggest winner? Crude tanker companies. We called it six weeks ago and the trade has unfolded more beautifully than I imagined. What to buy now?

Last week's EIA data (10 April data) suggests Cushing will hit capacity between end-April and mid-May. Gasoline stocks are already at record highs.

Although the May trading was limited, this is indicative of the lack of available storage. June futures are closer to $21/bbl.

We saw the brutal reality of this storage crunch with May WTI futures imploding yesterday, collapsing below negative $30/bbl.

Note: I highlighted the 'Buy Crude Tankers' thesis in a fully public report on 13 March. I recommend reading that one for initial context.

Image Credit: DHT Holdings, Q4-19 Presentation

Background: COVID-19 Sparks Oil Oversupply

Coronavirus (COVID-19) descended with a fury upon global markets in March, driving unprecedented economic shutdowns. At the same time, OPEC and Russia failed to act in a responsible manner, instead trying to game the situation by flooding the markets with oil in the hopes of driving out US shale 'once and for all.' They opened Pandora's Box with this endeavor, by adding additional oil exports on top of a market ravaged by shutdowns, with oil demand shortfalls now estimated close to 30mbpd (IEA latest estimate is 29mbpd of demand destruction in April).

With markets already straining under above-average global oil storage, plus many oil terminals already sitting near-capacity due to IMO 2020 complaint fuel storage requirements, we expected to see a dramatic surge in floating storage throughout April and into May. Although OPEC+ quickly realized their dire miscalculation and resolved to begin record cuts in May, it is far too little, far too late for the global balance. We saw the first sign of global market chaos with the May WTI futures collapsing below even negative $30/bbl for parts of Monday, 20 April. June WTI futures are stronger (about $21/bbl), but these are also being propped up by heavy retail buying volumes, which have already driven the US Oil Fund (USO) far above NAV.

Things could get even uglier for the June futures if Cushing indeed hits tank tops by early-May.

Crude Tankers - Major Winners

As global storage sits near capacity and US storage is rapidly filling, China is buying as much as they can to fill their strategic reserves, but it just isn't enough. Floating storage is set to surge, already blowing past records, and showing no signs of stopped. The latest data suggests 150M barrels are stored across 174 vessels. Keep in mind these are already loaded tankers. Someone who wanted to hire a VLCC today ("Very Large Crude Carrier," 2M barrel capacity) likely couldn't achieve a loading berth until mid-May at the earliest. Therefore the 174 vessel number quoted on 20 April is actually closer to a 3-week trailing datapoint. I believe it's possible that 300 or more ships are already destined for this type of work.

This storage demand is happening concurrently with an already tight market for tankers. The latest rates, from Clarksons, and shared by Nordic American Tankers NAT (NAT) are posted below:

Source: Nordic American Tankers, data from Clarksons Platou

Note the major benchmark rates for VLCCs (2M barrels), Suezmaxes (1M barrels), and LR2s (approx 750K product barrels). For reference, I've highlighted the 2019 ytd figures to show what a 'normal' market looks like. 2019, as some might remember, was actually a very solid year for tankers.

To simplify the math, VLCCs are up a shocking 625%, Suezmaxes are up 238%, and LRs are up 345%. Keep in mind that tankers have fixed opex, overhead, and financing costs of around $14-$20k/day depending on asset type and specific leverage, so the actual cash flows are up closer to 30x for VLCCs, 10x for Suezmaxes, and nearly 15x for LR2s.

This means that a VLCC in this market can earn more cash flow in a single route for 60-80 days than in nearly five years of normal operations. Additionally, these ships can be chartered for longer-term floating storage operations, such as these recent VLCC fixtures shown below (2x @ $105k/day for 6 months, 1x at $48k/day for 3-years):

Source: Seasure Shipbroking, 17 April 2020

Thesis So Far? Contango Widening

I described the virtuous tanker trade set-up in early-March, and described how tankers could benefit both from near-term surging exports as well as by arbitrage-driven storage plays. At the time, I mentioned the markets could support $60-$80k/day storage rates over a 3-6 month period, but the current futures market spreads support $120-$170k for VLCCs, as shown below:

Note: Assumes 2M barrels (i.e. $33.33-$25.57 x 2M / 90 days = $172k).

Source: CME Group, Brent Crude Futures, 20 April 2020, markings added

These are substantial contango spreads, but keep in mind the May physical delivery quotes are even weaker yet. The May to July short-haul could potentially support rates in excess of $300k/day, which likely explains some of the incredible fixtures we've seen in the past few weeks, some of which are shared on the Tankers Intl Twitter account, a few of the recent tops shown:

The most important thing to note is that fixtures being reported today area for mid-May loadings with voyages carrying through to mid/late-June in most cases. Thus, Q2-20 is already 'in the books' for most of these ships. Tanker skeptics are expecting OPEC+ cuts to crash tanker rates in May, but that's not what we're seeing so far. By the time we get to early/mid-May, we'll already be fixing voyages from June-August.

This misunderstanding of the rates often leads to confusion around earnings dates as well. Tanker firms are gearing up to report Q1-20 earnings in the coming weeks, and earnings will certainly be strong, but Q2-20 is where the real fireworks will fly (late-July to late-August reporting period).

Stocks to Buy & Performance So Far

In our previous update, I advocated for firms with ample VLCC fleets. I expected surging demand for VLCCs to also firm up the smaller midsize Suezmax (roughly 1M barrels) and Aframax markets (approx. 750K barrels), but overall predicted we'd see the strongest rates from the largest ships. That's fairly common sense, but it's important when picking stocks to understand the various fleet make-ups.

If searching for firms with heavy VLCC capacity, DHT Holdings (DHT), was the top pick with a 100% pureplay fleet, the majority of which were previously exposed to the spot market. DHT subsequently derisked the fleet in late-March, by fixing 6 VLCCs on 1-year charters at $67.3k/day.

Euronav (EURN) is the next most concentrated, with VLCCs making up about 65% of their fleet (nearly 80% by tonnage), and EURN also has near full spot exposure. The next largest concentration is with International Seaways (INSW), nearly 70% by tonnage. Frontline (FRO) is another popular tanker stock and their current fleet makeup is about 45% VLCC by tonnage.

I covered how tangential winners could include fleets with hefty Suezmax tonnage including Nordic American Tankers (NAT) with 100% Suezmax by tonnage, Teekay Tankers (TNK) with about 60% Suezmax by tonnage, and Diamond S (DSSI) with 50% Suezmax by tonnage.

I didn't directly mention the firm in my last update, but with surging LR2 rates also emerging due to jet fuel storage demand, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) is another huge potential winner.

The performance of these names since my last update (13 March), sorted by return:

Nordic American (NAT) - $3.16 to $4.80 Estimate (52% Return)

- $3.16 to $4.80 Estimate (52% Return) Teekay Tankers (TNK) - $17.67 to $24.03 (36% Return)

$17.67 to $24.03 (36% Return) DHT Holdings (DHT) - $6.05 to $8.15 (35% Return)

- $6.05 to $8.15 (35% Return) Diamond S (DSSI) - $10.83 to $13.02 (20% Return)

$10.83 to $13.02 (20% Return) International Seaways (INSW) - $21.65 to $25.82 (19% Return)

$21.65 to $25.82 (19% Return) Euronav (EURN) - $9.85 to $11.77 (19% Return)

$9.85 to $11.77 (19% Return) Frontline (FRO) - $9.18 to $10.82 Estimate (18% Return)

The average performance (mean: +28%, median: +20%) has been phenomenal, but compared to the underlying fundamentals, I believe we're just getting started. Most of these names could gain 50-100% and still be reasonably valued.

Although all names are reasonable here, I believe NAT is overvalued compared to peers, and has little remaining upside. This high relative valuation, despite owning 0 VLCCs, is due to its heavy retail following and high name recognition on CNBC and other shows.

DSSI and INSW in particular are the cheapest, likely due to less name recognition. Diamond S could achieve an end-2020 valuation in the $30s and International Seaways could reach into the $40s, perhaps even the low-$50s, by this fall if rates persist. I also believe STNG is a top-tier buy at $23.38.

Other tanker stocks include Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP), but these firms are highly levered and more complex and shouldn't be considered without proper research and diligence.

Conclusion: Tankers Remain a Buy, Volatility Expected

I've cautioned in many reports that tanker stocks tend to be highly volatile and they often trade on emotion in the short-term versus direct fundamentals. This can setup very profitable trades and investment entry-points, but it can also make for a wild and uncomfortable ride if someone doesn't understand the thesis or really like the company itself.

I expect volatility to continue and if we get any more rumblings of additional OPEC+ cuts or actions taken, we could see tanker stocks trade down on the news. Additionally, a lot of shorter-term traders don't really understand that economics of tankers and might panic if VLCC rates drop from sky-high rates of nearly $200k/day to a more logical/sustainable rate closer to $100k/day. Current tanker valuations remain cheap to even slightly-depressed, so it's clear that the broad market remains very skeptical.

Tanker markets are fundamentally very strong in the near-term, but COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in global demand projections for the rest of 2020, and OPEC cuts are clearly going to reduce transport demand in the medium-term whilst the long-term remains quite uncertain. These firms are set to earn about five years of cash flow in a matter of months, so I'm less concerned about longer-term averages, but we should expect volatility to continue.

Finally, as I've cautioned in my recent Coronavirus Shopping List article, I believe investors should limit allocations to judicious levels and stay away from margin and other instruments at all costs. Bulls make money, and yes, bears make money, but remember that pigs often get slaughtered. Proper research and due diligence is a must in these markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSSI, EURN, INSW, NNA, STNG, TNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to additional tanker positions at any time.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.