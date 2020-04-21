Risk Perception Around Regions Financial Will Remain A Near-Term Headwind

With the Street running scared amid greatly elevated modeling uncertainty (for the economy as well as individual companies), risk perception is a significant factor today, and one that doesn't help Regions Financial (NYSE:RF). Only time will tell whether Regions' loan book is as risky as the Street seems to think it is, but for today's valuation to make sense on a long-term basis, you basically have to assume a significant long-term impairment in returns below the cost of equity and/or the need to raise meaningful capital to cope with elevated loan losses.

I do believe that loan losses will accelerate from here and that Regions will have to add to its reserves (I also believe this is true for virtually all of Regions peers). Even if Regions does have a worse-than-average experience with its loan book over the next few years, I don't think it will be as bad as the Street is pricing in. I thought Regions was undervalued before on similar concerns about its credit quality (as well as its rate exposure), and while the shares do look substantially undervalued, that's true of so many stocks now that investors are almost spoiled for choice unless you believe a truly ugly credit/capital evolution is on the way.

Lackluster First Quarter Results, But Nobody Really Cares Now

I don't want to sound flippant, but I don't think there's much buying and selling of bank stocks happening today on the basis of pre-provision earnings performance. Regions' relatively unimpressive performance on revenue, net interest income, and pre-provision profits (small beat, small beat, and small miss, respectively) shouldn't make all that much difference, then, and is likely overshadowed by ongoing questions and concerns about reserves, provisions, and loan losses.

Revenue was up slightly yoy and down slightly qoq on a core basis, with net interest income down 2% yoy and up 1% qoq on a 5bp qoq improvement in net interest income (better than expected) and little change in earning assets. Core adjusted fee income was up 6% yoy and down 5% qoq.

Core expenses moved up modestly on both a yoy and qoq basis, driving a 2% yoy and 4% qoq decline in pre-provision profits that was about 2% worse than expected. Tangible book value per share rose significantly, improving 10% on a qoq basis.

Reserves And Risk Versus Risk Perception

The major theme of this earnings cycle for banks has been substantially higher provisioning, leading to reserve builds above and beyond the CECL requirements. At Regions, management built reserves to the tune of $250 million, bringing its adjusted reserves up to about 30% of the 2018 severely adverse bad loan estimate (as a percentage of average loans). That's not bad, but it may well not be enough, and some of the larger banks in the country have already reserved to 40% or more of those forecasted losses.

While Regions had gone into 2020 with lower GDP growth expectations, it wasn't anything on the level of what we're likely to see in 2020. I also think it's worth highlighting that there's really no such thing as "consensus" on the assumptions going into reserving decisions today. At Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), for instance, management made Q1 reserve decisions on the basis of an explicit V-shaped recovery beginning in the second half of 2020 (and believes they had reserved to over 85% of expected losses). At Regions, though, management believes it will take 10-12 quarters to get back to pre-crisis levels of GDP, which leads me to think they're assuming a much more "U-shaped" recovery than Citizens.

Another key factor in the reserve math is the nature of the loans themselves. Regions doesn't have the credit card loan balances that will require outsized reserves at banks like Citi (C), JPMorgan (JPM), and PNC (PNC), but there are definitely risks in its loan book, with above-average energy loans, as well as loans to retail and restaurants that now look to be higher-risk.

I believe Regions is going to need to add more to reserves in the second quarter, and I do expect to see a significant jump in charge-offs in the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021. Charge-offs should taper off going into the second half of 2021, but would still be elevated relative to 2019 and 2018 (which was my base-case assumption before this crisis anyway). I do also believe there will be net reserve releases, though, which is how/why I think the Street is too bearish on Regions' loan book right now - in other words, there will be higher levels of loan losses, but not as high as what seems to be in the share price now.

A Logical Deal… At An Inopportune Time

Although it was announced a couple of months ago, I also want to mention Regions' acquisition of Ascentium Capital. Regions acquired the largest independent equipment finance lender in the U.S., in a move that should meaningfully enhance its commercial lending capabilities. Ascentium isn't exactly thesis changing, as the company brings about $2 billion of loans into a company with an $88 billion loan book. Still, I do believe it is material move for the company.

The timing for this deal is not so ideal, though. At a time when investor concerns about loan losses are dramatically elevated, Ascentium adds a higher-yield, higher-loss business to Regions. Ascentium's risk-adjusted spread is significantly higher than Regions' base business (7.5% versus 4.25%), with a 10% weighted average yield offset by a 2.5% charge-off ratio. None of this is out of line for equipment financing, but with investors already concerned about Regions' loan book, adding a riskier type of business lending going into a recession won't help that perception, even though I believe this is a good long-term move.

The Outlook

Are we heading for a V-shaped recovery, a U-shaped recovery, or something else entirely? The federal government has certainly stepped up with a variety of stimulus programs meant to ease the damage of the upcoming recession, but only time will tell how much GDP falls and what the road back will look like. It's against that backdrop of tremendously elevated uncertainty that you have to try to model bank earnings (and non-finance friends wonder why I went grey in my 20s).

I expect to make significant changes to my model over the next couple of quarters as the reality of the economic situation becomes more apparent, but for now, I'm modeling a greater than 1% hit to my intermediate-term core earnings growth rate at Regions (to below 2%) and a roughly 1% hit to my long-term growth rate (to a little more than 2%). Even so, a slightly better than 2% growth rate is still sufficient to support a fair value well above today's price. I do think it's more likely than not that Regions reports at least one quarterly loss (driven by provisioning), but I believe the CET1 ratio can stay above 9% and that Regions won't need to raise capital.

The Bottom Line

Given how investors are treating bank stocks today, and given the elevated risk perception around Regions, fair values based upon long-term core earnings feel more like a novelty item. That's not entirely unfair, given the elevated risks and uncertainties and modeling, but I believe the current price is factoring in a much more serious downturn in the economy and/or credit quality than I think is likely. Likewise, these shares still look undervalued on short-term valuation approaches like ROTCE-P/TBV.

The only "but" is that I can more or less copy/paste this for almost every bank now; with investors spoiled for choice, I can see why they might pass over a more controversial name like Regions in favor of names like JPMorgan or PNC that are perceived to be safer and also significantly undervalued today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.