Clovis Oncology: An Undervalued Diamond In The Rough

It should have sufficient cash to fund its operating plan into the second half of 2021.

Investment Thesis

At this time, the markets are volatile and the biotech industry is more volatile than others, exhibiting large price swings in either direction over a short period of time. Given this, Clovis (CLVS) is also subject to such risks.

Rubraca has an excellent chance to gain approval in prostate cancer. It would allow Clovis to be considered the first targeted therapy in the prostate cancer space. By having the first-mover advantage, the company could improve its recognition in the industry.

The potential for growth in the prostate cancer market is very big. The prostate cancer market is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of about 3%, and analysts forecast the market to be valued at least $12 bln in eight major markets - including the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Japan, and China. AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announced that its supplemental NDA received priority review for Lynparza in the indication for prostate cancer. Merck (NYSE:MRK) plans to file for approval in the first half of 2020, while GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Janssen could submit this year. All of these competitors have been awarded a breakthrough designation from the FDA in prostate cancer (there is a need of new therapies to treat this disease).

Another clinical trial with rucaparib is being tested in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) immunotherapy nivolumab. These candidates show the company's promise in the field of oncology, particularly with advanced gynecologic cancers and other solid tumors. Such a trial is ongoing and investors should expect to see initial data later this year, beginning in mid-2020. The initial data from these results will provide another important area for Clovis to expand in the oncology space.

Clovis has a promising clinical trial in collaboration with 3B Pharmaceuticals, developing a targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy in solid tumors. It is initiating a clinical study for a radiopharmaceutical therapy using FAP-2286. FAP is a protein expressed in more than 90% of cancers such as breast, lung, colorectal and pancreatic carcinomas. Clovis is planning to submit a investigational new drug application (NYSE:IND) in the second half of 2020.

The growth into international markets and a potential approval from the FDA for treating prostate cancer are key areas investors should watch. If Rubraca gets approved, Clovis will have a significant advantage over its competitors.

Target Price

According to my model, with the expectation of the approval for expanded label, I think that Rubraca has at least $600 mln potential revenue. With such assumptions, its value could be about $1,200 mln. Lucitanib's value of $100 mln takes into account the probability of failure, and there's potentially no value for combinations with BMS and FAP. The company has financial debt of about $700 mln, with cash and cash equivalents of about $300mln. Given all of this, the equity value could be about $900 mln. Taking into account the number of outstanding shares (73.5 mln), my target price is about $12 per share.

So, my analysis suggests Clovis' shares are undervalued for the potential of Rubraca, Lucitanib and FAP. In this distressed market, because of the consequences of the Covid19 pandemic, Clovis presents itself as an attractive investment opportunity. I believe that in the medium term Clovis could reach a price of $12. However, it must be taken into consideration that an unfavorable response form the FDA could have a negative impact on the company's share price.

Company Overview

Founded in 2009, Clovis Oncology is a biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing cancer treatments worldwide. The company is developing targeted therapies in various cancers including ovarian cancer, prostate cancer and solid tumors.

Clovis has an ovarian cancer drug, Rubraca (Rucaparib), which generated about $143 mln in net revenue in 2019. Rucaparib, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) 1, 2 and 3 is being developed in ovarian cancer as well as several additional solid tumor indications.

Lucitanib is an investigational, oral, potent inhibitor of the tyrosine kinase activity of vascular endothelial growth factor receptors 1 through 3 (VEGFR1-3), platelet-derived growth factor receptors alpha and beta (PDFGRα/β) and fibroblast growth factor receptors 1 through 3 (FGFR1-3). Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) is involved in many studies with both Rubraca and Lucitanib.

In September 2019, Clovis and 3B Pharmaceuticals GmBH (3BP) entered into a global licensing and collaboration agreement. This had an initial focus on developing FAP-2286 a peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy (PTRT) and imaging agent targeting fibroblast activation protein alpha (FAP).

Pipeline

Rubraca (Now and Tomorrow)

Now

Rubraca was first approved drug to treat ovarian cancer by the FDA in 2016. It is a PARP inhibitor. Rubraca is indicated to treat women with recurrent ovarian cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy, regardless of BRCA mutation status.

Net product revenue for Rubraca in Q4 2019 was $39.3 mln (30% growth year over year). The company faces competition from AstraZeneca/Merck (Lynparza) and GlaxoSmithKline/Janssen (Zejula).

The crowded market led Clovis to expand into new markets. In January 2019, the European Commission approved the use of Rubraca for its second indication. With the maintenance treatment indication, Rubraca is available to eligible patients regardless of their BRCA mutation status. EU ovarian launches are under way in Germany, England, Italy, France, and Spain.

Tomorrow

In January 2020, the FDA accepted and granted priority review to the supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for Rubraca. The company submitted the SNDA seeking approval for the label expansion of Rubraca as monotherapy for BRCA-mutant recurrent, metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The FDA decision is expected by May 15, 2020.

According to the data provided by the company, prostate cancer is the second most frequently diagnosed cancer in men (an estimated 175,000 men in the U.S. were diagnosed in 2019 and approximately 450,000 men in Europe were diagnosed in 2018). Castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) has high likelihood of developing metastases. Approximately 43,000 men in the U.S. expected to be diagnosed with mCRPC in 2020. The five-year survival rate is ~30% for the metastatic disease. mCRPC remains an incurable disease usually associated with poor prognosis. Approximately ~12% of mCRPC patients have a deleterious mutation in BRCA1or BRCA2.

The request of label expansion was based on the Triton program, evaluating the drug in patients with advanced prostate cancer. Data presented from the Phase II Triton2 study demonstrated that mCRPC patients with BRCA mutation achieved 43.9% confirmed objective response rate. Moreover, 52% achieved confirmed prostate-specific antigen response. Confirmed radiographic responses lasted for 24 weeks or more in 60% patients. Clovis is also enrolling patients in a phase III Triton 3, which is evaluating Rubraca in mCRPC patients with BRCA mutation and ATM mutation.

The main peers in such label expansion are AstraZeneca and Merck. They are developing their PARP inhibitor, Lynparza, in a phase III study for treating mCRPC.

Lucitanib

Lucitanib is an investigational, oral, potent inhibitor of the tyrosine kinase activity of vascular endothelial growth factor receptors 1-3 (VEGFR1-3), platelet derived growth factor receptors (PDGFR) α/βand fibroblast growth factor receptors 1-3 (FGFR1-3). According to the company, there is a strong rationale to study lucitanib in combinations with checkpoint inhibitors.

Lucitanib was added to Clovis' clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; combination studies with Opdivo in advanced gynecologic cancers, lung cancer and other solid tumors are now enrolling. Moreover, a study of lucitanib in combination with Rubraca in advanced ovarian cancer now enrolling. Clovis owns global rights (excluding China) to lucitanib.

Clovis and Bristol-Myers Squibb

Fraction-GC is a BMS-sponsored multi-arm Phase 2 study, evaluating the combinations of each of Opdivo and Yervoy with Rubraca, as well as Opdivo, Yervoy and Rubraca in combination for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer. This study is now enrolling patients into the safety lead-in portion of the study.

The Clovis-sponsored Phase 3 ATHENA trial in first-line maintenance for advanced ovarian cancer continues to enroll. The company anticipates completing enrollment in this 1,000-patient study in the second quarter of 2020.

FAP - 2286

In September 2019, the company announced a licensing collaboration agreement with 3B Pharmaceuticals, with initial focus on a peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy and imaging agent targeting fibroblast activated - activation protein alpha (FAP).

FAP is highly expressed in cancer associated fibroblasts, which are found in the majority of cancer types, potentially making it a suitable target across a wide array of solid tumors. It is highly expressed in many epithelial cancers, including more than 90% of breast, lung, colorectal and pancreatic carcinomas.

Clovis will conduct global clinical trials and has obtained U.S. and global rights, excluding Europe, where three 3B retains rights. Clovis is planning to submit the IND for FAP-2286 in the second-half of 2020.

In addition, Clovis and 3B are collaborating on a discovery program directed to three additional targets for radionuclide therapy (global rights for Clovis). The company aims to be a leader in the emerging field of targeted radiotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors.

Cash Position and Financial Outlook

As of Dec. 31, the company had $296.7 mln in cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities. In August 2019, Clovis repurchased $190.3 mln aggregate principal amount of its 2.5% convertible senior notes due 2021 (approximately $97.2 mln aggregate principal amount of these notes remain outstanding).

In January 2020, Clovis repurchased $123.4 mln aggregate principal amount of its 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024, that were initially issued in August 2019. This transaction will save $28 mln in cash on interest payments under the notes issued in 2019, and approximately $140 mln aggregate principal amount of these notes remain outside.

The company has also $300 mln in aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2025. And as of December 31, the company had drawn approximately $35 mln under the TPG Athena clinical trial financing and had up to $140 mln available to draw under the agreement to fund expenses of the Athena trial through Q3 2022.

In April 2020, Clovis entered into a private exchange agreement with a holder of its 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021. Pursuant to the agreement, the company will issue about $36 mln 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 in exchange for about $33 mln 2021 Notes held by such holder. Upon completion of the exchange transaction, outstanding 2021 and 2024 Notes will be about $64 mln and about $175 mln, respectively.

Based on the company's anticipated revenues, spending, available financing sources and existing cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities, it should have sufficient cash to fund its operating plan into the second half of 2021. Net cash used in operating activities was $70 mln for Q4 2019. Borrowings under the TPG Athena financing provided $14 mln in cash in Q4 2019, reducing net cash utilized in operating activities to $56 mln during the quarter. For full-year 2019, net cash used was $324 mln, compared with $366 mln for the comparable periods in 2018.

Shareholders

The company has a lot of institutional investors among its shareholders. 65.31% of the share capital is owned by 309 Institutionals. The main shareholders are Palo Alto Investors (5.1 mln shares), Vanguard Group (4.2 mln shares), and State Street Corp (3.7 mln).

Stock Price Evolution

Short Interest

As of March 31, 2020, short interest was of about 25.1 mln shares. Taking into account that the average daily share volume was about 8.1 mln, days to cover were 3.1.

Consensus Target Price

Based on analysts offering 12-month price targets for CLVS in the last three months, the average price target is $17 with a high estimate of $27 and a low estimate of $6.

Buyout candidate

In November 2019 the stock skyrocketed 371%. The reason was the return of merger and acquisition activity in the pharma industry and the renewed hope that Clovis might be an attractive buyout candidate.

It is well-known that Gilead Sciences (GILD) is aggressively looking for new sources of growth right now. In addition, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Merck are all expected to be big players on the M&A scene. So there should be plenty of suitors for undervalued cancer companies like Clovis with products already on the market. It is unknown the impact that Covid-19 could have on the market.

Rubraca, with the two indications, has the potential to reach at least over $500 million per year. Given that Clovis' market cap is only $500 million at the moment, I believe that it could be a good buyout candidate.

Investment Risk Warning

There is always a risk that any investment may fall as well as rise in value through the movement of investment markets as a whole. Market forces will impact the price of investments and, at their worst, market values of some assets may become zero if adverse market conditions are encountered.

Investment in the biotechnology sector implies multiple risks: clinical, regulatory, commercial, financial, and systemic. Should Clovis' clinical trials disappoint or not receive timely regulatory approvals. It must be taken into account that biotech industry is very volatile.

