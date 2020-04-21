J.C. Penney: Bankruptcy Is Almost Inevitable, Liquidation Isn't

J.C. Penney stock will likely go to zero. While the KTP certificates could get a better recovery than what is currently priced in, there are better/easier turnaround investment opportunities in retail.

Both secured and unsecured creditors are likely to conclude that reorganization offers a greater expected recovery than a liquidation under highly unfavorable conditions later this year.

While J.C. Penney has far too much debt, the business has produced positive free cash flow and significant adjusted EBITDA in recent years.

J.C. Penney skipped an interest payment last week. With $105 million of unsecured debt maturing in June, it will almost certainly file for bankruptcy within the next few weeks.

Last week, J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) (NYSE:KTP) announced that it had skipped a $12 million interest payment on its 6.375% Senior Notes due in 2036, entering a 30-day grace period before it officially defaults. The company says it will use this time to "evaluate certain strategic alternatives": presumably bankruptcy and out-of-court debt restructuring.

One thing is clear: J.C. Penney won't be able to meet its current obligations. And given the difficulty of achieving consensus among creditors without the legal tools available through the bankruptcy courts, a bankruptcy filing is all but assured.

However, while it may soon be game over for J.C. Penney shareholders, the brand could still live on. J.C. Penney will likely try to reorganize through the Ch. 11 bankruptcy process, and despite (or perhaps because of) the current market turmoil, creditors (including indirect owners of J.C. Penney debt through the KTP CORTS trust) may find that reorganization offers a better return than liquidation. That would be welcome news for mall REITs like Washington Prime (WPG) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI).

J.C. Penney runs out of time

Entering 2020, J.C. Penney had a bloated debt load relative to its earnings power. (Adjusted EBITDA was $583 million in fiscal 2019, while the company ended the year with $3.7 billion of debt, along with $1.2 billion of lease liabilities.) That said, J.C. Penney did a good job of keeping cash flow positive and slowly chipping away at its debt over the past five years.

(Source: J.C. Penney 2019 SEC Form 10-K, p. 32)

Moreover, the company made underappreciated progress towards fixing its business during fiscal 2019. While comp sales plunged 7.7% year over year, this was largely the result of walking away from unprofitable lines of business and cutting back on margin-sapping discounts. Meanwhile, gross margin improved by 210 basis points on a full-year basis, to 34.6%.

As a result, adjusted EBITDA rose to $583 million from $568 million a year earlier. That actually understates the level of earnings improvement, as the prior-year figure included $70 million in lease buyout gains and the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was a "kitchen sink" quarter, with EBITDA pressured from clearing out appliance and furniture inventory. For the final three quarters of fiscal 2019, and excluding lease buyout gains, adjusted EBITDA rose more than 30% year over year to $509 million.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has made this progress moot. With all of its stores closed, J.C. Penney is experiencing severe working capital pressure. Larger peers in the department store industry face similar pressures but have far greater financial resources at their disposal. J.C. Penney has cut discretionary costs and drawn down $1.25 billion from its credit line to bolster liquidity, but these are only stopgap solutions, given that it had over $1.9 billion of current liabilities at the end of fiscal 2019.

Furthermore, $105 million of debt is maturing in June. One of J.C. Penney's pitches to investors in recent years has been that the company had time to turn things around because this was its only major debt maturity until 2023. However, in the current liquidity-starved environment, $105 million would be a lot of cash to part with.

(Source: J.C. Penney Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation, slide 8)

J.C. Penney's best bet for survival would be to file for bankruptcy rather than making the overdue $12 million interest payment, let alone the repaying the $105 million upcoming maturity. As a result, the June 2020 debt has been trading at a steep discount to par in recent days.

Restructuring vs. liquidation

If J.C. Penney does file for Ch. 11 bankruptcy, as I expect, it would have the exclusive right to put forward a reorganization plan for at least 120 days. Ch. 11 would also address J.C. Penney's short-term working capital challenges, as vendors would have to cease any collection activities and would become unsecured creditors.

J.C. Penney would likely try to emerge from bankruptcy as a leaner company. It could reject leases for underperforming stores, renegotiate rents for the remaining stores, and reduce debt by swapping unsecured debt for equity. Given that the company has been generating solidly positive EBITDA (and was on track for an adjusted EBITDA margin of nearly 6% in fiscal 2020, pre-coronavirus), a successful reorganization is certainly plausible.

That said, the risks shouldn't be understated. The current store closures will decimate sales and earnings in fiscal 2020. Even after stores reopen, the economic damage of the current shutdown could drive a sharp contraction in consumer spending over the next year or two. If creditors believe liquidation would better serve their interests and can convince a bankruptcy court judge that reorganization is not realistic, J.C. Penney could go out of business despite its recent track record of positive adjusted EBITDA.

However, I expect creditors to opt for the risks of reorganization rather than trying to force a liquidation.

The vast majority of J.C. Penney's debt is secured. The credit facility, which now has $1.25 billion drawn, is mainly secured by inventory. Additionally, J.C. Penney has over $2.4 billion of debt secured mainly by real estate and intellectual property, as well as a second-lien interest in the inventory and other collateral for the credit facility. (It also has $1.3 billion of unsecured debt at face value, and most of its $3.4 billion in non-debt liabilities would convert into unsecured claims after a bankruptcy filing.)

(Image source: J.C. Penney)

Much of J.C. Penney's inventory would be out of season by the time a liquidation would kick off, and it would be challenging to repurpose its real estate productively in the near term, so a quick liquidation probably wouldn't be in the interest of secured creditors. By contrast, if J.C. Penney were given time to sell through the inventory trapped in its stores, it would likely be able to repay its credit line borrowings later this year or in 2021. A reorganized J.C. Penney could probably generate enough EBITDA to support the real estate-backed secured debt.

Many unsecured creditors such as vendors and mall REITs like Washington Prime and PREIT (mentioned above) would also have a vested interest in keeping J.C. Penney alive. They are likely to receive low recoveries on unsecured claims regardless of whether a bankruptcy filing leads to reorganization or liquidation. Maintaining J.C. Penney as a viable business is far more important. Vendors would struggle to replace the revenue they would lose from J.C. Penney going out of business within any reasonable time frame.

For landlords, the calculus is a bit more complicated. Even if it reorganized, J.C. Penney could reject the leases for underperforming stores, and it would likely try to negotiate rent reductions for all of its remaining stores. However, most mall REITs (including Washington Prime and PREIT) can't afford the CapEx that would be needed to redevelop J.C. Penney stores for new tenants. In the current environment, it would also be hard to find new tenants. And even if they could, the short-term co-tenancy impact of having numerous empty anchor spots for a couple of years would be devastating to NOI and FFO.

In short, while J.C. Penney represents less than 2% of annual rent for both Washington Prime and PREIT, and it might theoretically be possible to redevelop most of the J.C. Penney stores for higher-paying tenants over time, neither one wants J.C. Penney to disappear. Indeed, most mall REITs (even owners of top-tier malls) would prefer to see the department store stay in business.

(J.C. Penney remains a key tenant for mall REITs. Image source: J.C. Penney.)

Is the debt worth anything?

With bankruptcy looming, J.C. Penney's common stock is almost certainly worthless. The more interesting question is whether J.C. Penney's unsecured debt, which can be (relatively) easily traded through the KTP trust, is worth anything. On Monday, KTP traded between the equivalent of 4 cents on the dollar and 6 cents on the dollar.

Entering fiscal 2020, J.C. Penney only had $2.4 billion of secured debt ahead of unsecured claims in the capital structure. Meanwhile, it had $8 billion of assets at book value. That would seem to leave plenty of value for unsecured creditors.

That said, J.C. Penney now has $1.25 billion of additional secured borrowings from its credit line, and it will burn through some of the cash it raised due to near-term operating losses. Fees and professional expenses associated with bankruptcy could add up to tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars. On the other side of the ledger, many of J.C. Penney's assets (such as store fixtures, internal-use software, intangible assets, and lease assets) are worth far less than their stated value, and possibly zero in a liquidation.

Even with these caveats, there is a good chance that the unsecured debt will ultimately get a better recovery than what is implied by the KTP certificates' recent trading price. Nevertheless, I would classify this speculative investment opportunity in the "too hard" bucket.

An investment in KTP today may well turn into equity in a future reorganized J.C. Penney. The value of that equity would depend on both the amount of cash that the company burns during the bankruptcy process and the long-term earnings power of a restructured J.C. Penney. Evaluating those factors today would be beyond challenging. With lots of retailers trading at discounted valuations, investors looking to bet on an industry recovery should focus their efforts on companies with stronger market positions and greater turnaround potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, PEI.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.