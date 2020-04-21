10 Dividend Stocks On My Buy List When The Market Turns Negative

The S&P 500 has gained nearly 30% since hitting the lows in late March, but I believe selling pressures are on the horizon.

As we are hopefully rounding the corner of this COVID-19 pandemic we have been living through for much of 2020, the cases and deaths continue to rise, with some states still hitting new record highs, but the media is trying to suggest the worst is behind us. One day we hear about a new vaccine making progress, the next day we see record number of deaths in California and several states extending their 'stay at home' restrictions through mid-May.

Regardless of that, the damage from an economic standpoint has been and continues to be done. Investors got a look at the latest status on unemployment last week, which saw an additional 5.2 million apply for unemployment bringing the monthly job loss to over 22 million due to coronavirus.

This record unemployment we are seeing of 22 million jobs lost has almost entirely wiped out all the jobs that were created since the Great Recession.

In addition to an update on the jobless claims for the prior week, investors began receiving actual economic data with the release of consumer and manufacturing reports for the month of March. In March, retail sales saw the largest one month decrease ever, with a drop of nearly 9%.

Manufacturing and industrial production was down 6.3% and 5.4%, respectively, indicating the virus had begun taking a toll on the economy earlier than economists had predicted.

The release of this economic data had investors dumping stocks, which had become quite rare for investors since we hit the March 23 lows. However, a day later investors boosted stocks yet again, and since the lows established at the end of March, the S&P 500 has rallied nearly 30%.

This is quite astonishing to me considering the "economy is in ruins," as Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank stated after the reports were released. It has become apparent to me that investors have clearly been focused on large-cap stocks that work with the "stay at home" model we are living through and believe that the federal stimulus will be able to keep the economy afloat. A few of these "stay at home" stocks, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) reached all-time highs last week, as more consumers order items from home and watch shows from their couch in record numbers.

However, it has become abundantly clear that investors are far too focused on the so-called 'flattening of the curve," as it relates to the COVID-19 virus. For the past few weeks all investors have heard was how the cases are slowing and the end may be in sight. The record number of workers unemployed combined with the substantial impact this virus is having on the US and global economy has been completely tossed aside, for the time being.

Here is the latest look at the pace of the coronavirus outbreak by country.

This is exactly why I have been in more of a hold mode for much of April. I nibbled here and there at the beginning of the month, but have been much less active in the last week and a half. I believe the second quarter is going to be filled with loads of negative data that is going to be coming from all angles and the economic impact will then become more apparent for investors. The "sell in May and go away" saying will truly be tested in the next month as corporations begin to get a better grasp on how their respective companies have been impacted.

With that being said, I have put together, and I suggest you do the same so you are ready for when the time comes, a list of high-quality stocks that I will be looking to buy on any impactful sell-off.

10 Dividend Paying Stocks On My Buy List When The Market Sells-Off

It is important to know that stocks in general are going to be more volatile than the broader market, so if volatility is what you are fearful of, an index fund or ETF may better suit your needs and wants.

For me personally, I enjoy a mix of ETFs and individual stocks in my portfolio, but today I will focus on a few individual stocks I have my eye on. As such, here is a non-exhaustive list of high-quality dividend stocks I have compiled that I will be looking to buy if we see the market dip another leg lower in the coming weeks and/or months, as I expect.

Here is 10 high-quality dividend stocks I am looking to buy when we see the market turn lower in the near future.

1. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. is a leading pharmaceutical company that sells the world's number one selling drug, HUMIRA. HUMIRA has lost its patent protection in Europe and will lose its protection in the US in 2023. However, ABBV has a strong pipeline of drugs ready to attribute to any sales loss. In addition, ABBV is looking to close its recent acquisition of Allergan (AGN).

Price Based on 5-Year Avg Yield $ 122 Price Based on 5-Year Avg P/E $ 125 Price Based on 10-Year Avg P/E $ 124 FAST Graphs 2021 PT $ 145 Morningstar Fair Value $ 97 CFRA Price Target $ 88 Average $ 117

2. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

AVGO is one of the leading chip companies in the world today and is a play on the evolving 5G industry and has a good relationship with Apple (AAPL), which certainly helps things for them. Apple is working on a new 5G iPhone, which is expected to be delayed until Q4 at the earliest. The company earns 25% from smartphones, which continue to evolve with the 4G and now 5G rollout making devices more powerful than ever.

Price Based on 5-Year Avg Yield $ 622 Price Based on 5-Year Avg P/E $ 309 Price Based on 10-Year Avg P/E $ 290 FAST Graphs 2021 PT $ 352 Morningstar Fair Value $ 310 CFRA Price Target $ 325 Average $ 368

3. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

CSCO is a technology blue-chip company that has drastically transformed their company away from a strong reliance on hardware to a more reliable subscription based model. At the conclusion of 2019, the company saw 72% of all software sales come from this subscription based model. The shift in businesses relying on high powered technology is only going to help grow the prospects of the Cisco business model moving forward. The long-term trends of 5G and the shift to cloud will impact the business in a strong way.

Price Based on 5-Year Avg Yield $ 48 Price Based on 5-Year Avg P/E $ 44 Price Based on 10-Year Avg P/E $ 43 FAST Graphs 2021 PT $ 44 Morningstar Fair Value $ 48 CFRA Price Target $ 52 Average $ 47

4. The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Disney has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as it has resulted in the company having to close all of their parks and resorts, in addition to delaying their entire movie slate, which are the two most profitable segments for the company. The one bright spot for the company has been Disney+ seeing subscriber growth reach over 50 million in just four short months since its initial release. However, this is still a very small piece of the Disney pie and the fact they are still in the early investment stages of the rollout, the segment actually loses money. With 90+% of the company's businesses almost entirely shut down, I believe a pullback in the stock is warranted from current levels. Here is my latest article on Disney, "DIS: The Magical World Is Frozen."

Price Based on 5-Year Avg Yield $ 123 Price Based on 5-Year Avg P/E $ 103 Price Based on 10-Year Avg P/E $ 97 FAST Graphs 2021 PT $ 95 Morningstar Fair Value $ 130 CFRA Price Target $ 120 Average $ 111

5. The Home Depot, Inc. (HD)

The Home Depot is the leader in home improvement and they are a gold standard when it comes to efficiency. I believe this COVID-19 pandemic will spur more consumers to do some of those home improvement projects they have been holding off on, as stay at home restrictions have provided more opportunity for home improvement projects. However, some of this will be offset by higher unemployment in the US, but the future is still bright.

Price Based on 5-Year Avg Yield $ 263 Price Based on 5-Year Avg P/E $ 225 Price Based on 10-Year Avg P/E $ 212 FAST Graphs 2021 PT $ 219 Morningstar Fair Value $ 179 CFRA Price Target $ 255 Average $ 226

6. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

MPW is a Real Estate Investment Trust that is a leader in owning hospitals around the US and has been expanding globally. Based on the historic $2 Trillion emergency stimulus signed into action by the President last month, hospital operators are receiving $100 billion to aid them financially from impacts related to the coronavirus pandemic. This should help ensure hospital landlords like MPW receive their rent checks moving forward, as they are essentially being guaranteed by the federal government. MPW is a stock I have purchased in recent weeks and I would love to buy more on another drop. Here is my latest article on MPW.

Price Based on 5-Year Avg Yield $ 16 Price Based on 5-Year Avg P/FFO $ 16 Price Based on 10-Year Avg P/FFO $ 16 FAST Graphs 2021 PT $ 21 CFRA Price Target $ 25 Average $ 19

7. Realty Income Corporation (O)

Realty Income is the gold standard of Real Estate Investment Trusts. The company trademarked "The Monthly Dividend Company," as they have consistently paid a dividend for almost 600 consecutive months, roughly 50 years, and the company is committed to that dividend even during this pandemic. The company has a strong portfolio of properties filled with investment grade quality tenants that should be able to weather the storm, for the most part. I do believe we will see near term pressure for the company due to deferred or missed rent checks, but in the long term, this is as reliable a dividend stock as you can have in your portfolio. The company does have some exposure to theaters and fitness clubs that will most certainly struggle, which does carry obvious risks, but if you approach O with a long-term viewpoint, you will be fine. Here is my latest article on O, "Realty Income: Do Not Let This Opportunity Get Away."

Price Based on 5-Year Avg Yield $ 64 Price Based on 5-Year Avg P/FFO $ 64 Price Based on 10-Year Avg P/FFO $ 62 FAST Graphs 2021 PT $ 72 Morningstar Fair Value $ 65 CFRA Price Target $ 86 Average $ 69

8. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Starbucks has been hit rather hard as well during this pandemic, especially considering the fact that the company's sole focus of late has been their growth in China, right where the virus initiated. The company had to close a large portion of their stores, with others remaining open at reduced hours for those stores with a drive-thru lane. Luckily, the drive-thru model had been a growing trend for the company and more than 60% of US based stores operate with a drive-thru lane. I do not know about your experience, but I have experienced very long drive-thru lines during this pandemic, so consumers are still coming out and waiting for their cup of coffee. There is no doubt the company will be impacted, as the company saw US sales plummet close to 70% in the last week of March. However, shares have strongly bounced off their March lows, which is why I am not a buyer at current levels.

Price Based on 5-Year Avg Yield $ 100 Price Based on 5-Year Avg P/E $ 82 Price Based on 10-Year Avg P/E $ 80 FAST Graphs 2021 PT $ 85 Morningstar Fair Value $ 86 CFRA Price Target $ 90 Average $ 87

9. STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)

Similar to Realty Income, STORE Capital also operates as a net-lease REIT. The company focuses on more middle-market tenants within secondary or tertiary markets. The company has grown immensely since going public at the end of 2014. Led by a strong management team, I believe STOR will feel near term pressure, but will come out of this very strong. Here is the latest article I have written on STOR about their long-term potential.

Price Based on 5-Year Avg Yield $ 34 Price Based on 5-Year Avg P/FFO $ 17 FAST Graphs 2021 PT $ 35 Average $ 29

10. AT&T Inc. (T)

As we continue our lives during this COVID-19 pandemic, one thing has been abundantly clear, Americans are watching even more TV than they did pre-COVID days, and that is say something. In my Disney section above, I alluded to the 50 million subscribers the platform has gained since its launch four months ago, and AT&T is hoping to reach some of those households as well with HBO Max. The company has had their fair share of struggles over the years, but trading near a 7% dividend yield with potential from HBO Max and the expansion of 5G, I believe this stock warrants a second look.

Price Based on 5-Year Avg Yield $ 38 Price Based on 5-Year Avg P/E $ 45 Price Based on 10-Year Avg P/E $ 47 FAST Graphs 2021 PT $ 46 Morningstar Fair Value $ 38 CFRA Price Target $ 42 Average $ 43

Investor Takeaway

As I have touched on above, I think we are in for some selling pressures in the near-term as investors have seem to lost track of the impact this virus has taken on our economy and the global economy. As such, I believe investors should be ready for this with a list of stocks they would like to buy. My list above consists of high-quality dividend paying stocks that can be counted on to perform well long term.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author's Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AVGO, CSCO, DIS, MPW, O, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.