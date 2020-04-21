Akero Therapeutics: A Very Attractive Risk/Reward Opportunity

The company is in the eve of a new stage.

In our previous assessment, we compared 13 NASH drug candidates, and our favorite was AK-001 of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO). We emphasized the high likelihood of Akero Therapeutics to reach the best results in NASH treatment among the 2nd wave NASH drug candidates. For those who are interested, please click here.

Released data confirmed our previous assessment. Now, we would like to draw a more detailed conclusion about Akero Therapeutics, its drug candidate, and possible future prospects. We would like to share our opinion why we are still holding our long positions and why the company's stock price has high upside potential.

Akero Therapeutics is focused on metabolic disorders, and the lead drug candidate AKR-001 is being evaluated for the treatment of NASH.

AKR-001 is a new hope in NASH treatment

AKR-001 is FGF21 analog fused to the Fc domain of human immunoglobulin (IgG1). Because of extended half-life and bonding features, this molecule presents a unique approach in not only NASH treatment but for NAFLD, cardiovascular diseases prophylactic, dyslipidemia etc.

The company released very promising MRI-PDFF and biomarker results of Phase-2 BALANCED trial (NCT03976401) on March 31, 2020.

Before looking at the results, let's pay attention to the baseline characteristics and trial design.

Image source: the company's press release

As can be seen from the slides, 63-65% of patients had fibrosis at F2-F3 stages, and baseline liver fat contents were 21.4% in 28mg, 18.3% in 50mg, and 19.4% in 70mg cohorts, respectively.

Now, let's have a look at recently shared MRI and biomarkers data:

Image source: the company's press release

We added the released results to our previous comparative table:

Image source: created by the author based on released data

This data looks very promising, and another positive point is that 75-85% of patients responded to AKR-001, with more than 30% relative reduction of liver fat (in all drug cohorts, respectively). 50% of patients in 70mg cohort returned to normal absolute liver fat level at week 12.

We believe that this data suggests more robust results in NASH treatment.

These results, combined with previous data, show a high probability of future correlation with improvements in both NASH and fibrosis. We discussed this topic in our previous assessment, and for those interested, we will leave the relevant links at the end of this article.

Akero Therapeutics announced that the readout of full biopsy data is expected in 2Q 2020. We strongly believe that biopsy data will correlate with MRI-PDFF numbers. Here are the brief notes from the study published by Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics journal:

Results The average MRI‐determined PDFF increased significantly with increasing histology‐determined steatosis grade: 8.9% at grade‐1, 16.3% at grade‐2, and 25.0% at grade‐3 with P ≤ 0.0001 (correlation: r2 = 0.56, P < 0.0001). Patients with stage‐4 fibrosis, when compared with patients with stage 0-3 fibrosis, had significantly lower hepatic steatosis by both MRI‐determined PDFF (7.6% vs. 17.8%, P < 0.005) and histology‐determined steatosis grade (1.4 vs. 2.2, P < 0.05). NAFLD patients with grade 1 steatosis were more likely to have characteristics of advanced liver disease including higher average AST:ALT (0.87 vs. 0.60, P < 0.02), GGT (140 vs. 67, P < 0.01), and INR (1.06 vs. 0.99, P < 0.01), higher stage of fibrosis and hepatocellular ballooning. Conclusions MRI‐determined proton density‐fat fraction correlates with histology‐determined steatosis grade in adults with NAFLD. Steatosis is non‐linearly related to fibrosis progression. In patients with NAFLD, a low amount of hepatic steatosis on imaging does not necessarily indicate mild disease.

Due to the scientifically proven correlation between MRI-PDFF and biopsy data, as well as additional biomarkers' results linking the degree of fat in the liver with the resolution of NASH and fibrosis, we believe that biopsy data will also be very positive.

Another positive point is that AK-001 is administered once a week, although it is subcutaneous. However, effectiveness with safety is still key, in our opinion. Most physicians would prefer more effective and safer drugs, and here, we can list a vast number of subcutaneous drugs that have won large market shares.

Risks

The major risk in our point is cash in balance. We think that company will need more funding to continue drug development and bring it to approval stage.

As per recent SEC filing, Akero Therapeutics had around $136.4 million cash & marketable securities.

Image source: Company's recent 10K SEC form

Image source: Company's recent 10K SEC form

Net cash used in operating activities was around $35.63 million. But there is a high likelihood that company will need to increase its current cash burn in the next stage.

Additional funding may be raised in 2 ways:

Secondary stock offering (dilution) Partnership agreement

Both of these probabilities must be taken into account by the potential investors.

Drug development is a complex process involving third parties and many related factors.

According to Clinical Development Success Rates 2006-2015 released by Biotechnology Innovation Organization, only 71.4% of the drugs that successfully passed Phase-2 and reached Phase-3 can advance into NDA/BLA stage. This means that there is a 29.6% statistical probability that the drug may fail in Phase-3.

We personally do not expect such a result in case of AKR-001, but in any case, this chance always exists.

NASH market opportunity

The most conservative estimates for NASH global market are around $20-25 billion annually, starting from 2025.

30-40% of adults in United States have NAFLD, and 20% of people with NAFLD have NASH (according to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases).

That means that the number of adults with NASH is more than 8 million.

It will take couple of years to advance AKR-001 into final stage and to apply for FDA approval. However, the CEO of Akero Therapeutics announced during the London Jefferies 2019 Health Conference that the company will discuss the possibility of an adaptive Phase-2b/3 design with the FDA.

But even a very conservative estimate of peak sales reaching 10% of the global NASH market (lowest NASH market estimate) will make potential annual sales of AKR-001 in the range of $2.0-2.5 billion. That's a huge upside potential for the company with $650 million market capitalization (as of April 13, 2020). Moreover, this also makes the company a very attractive buyout target.

Currently, there are several large pharmaceutical companies that are actively involved in the NASH drug development but have not achieved any promising results:

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO)

We have also discussed their efforts in our previous article.

Conclusion

We think that Akero Therapeutics has a very attractive risk/reward opportunity. The released data only confirmed our optimism regarding this company, and we think that biopsy data will establish a new benchmark in NASH treatment.

Moreover, current data suggests broader indication for the company's lead drug candidate, including but not limited to NAFLD. We assume that the company has a very high chance of having an effective and safe drug in the treatment of NASH in future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AKRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are still holding long positions in Akero Therapeutics. Our initial long position was opened at $24.50 and $23.50 in February 2020 with hedge puts (APR $17.50 strike). On March 12, 2020 (when the price was $15), we sold out all put options and averaged down our long position. Currently, our average in AKRO is $21.