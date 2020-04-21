B2Gold Has Posted A Strong Q1 2020 But Warrants Caution

However, the share price might witness a correction amid volatility in gold prices, and the possibility of more COVID-19 cases emerging at its Mali operations over the coming weeks.

Thesis

B2Gold Corporation (BTG) has posted a strong Q1 with record improvement in production and revenues. The company's lowest-cost Fekola mine (or FM) continues to excel in delivering superior performance and helps improve BTG's operating margins. With splendid performance from low-cost mines and gold's rebound from its recent lows, BTG has outperformed a couple of senior gold miners as well as its benchmark index. The global outbreak of the pandemic has caused immense volatility in markets (including the gold market) but BTG has managed to retain its operational strength so far and claims to be on track to meet full-year guidance. Considering BTG's past performance, I wouldn't question that statement but the recent COVID-19 case reported at the Fekola exploration camp indicates potential red flags.

In this article, we will consider an investment case in BTG in light of its Q1 operational and financial performance, FY 2020 outlook, the performance of gold markets as well as the recently reported coronavirus case at one of BTG's operational premises. The analysis would explain if it's worth a decision to initiate a position in the company at current prices, or if the investors should wait for a more suitable entry point. Let's get into the details.

Key takeaways from Q1

BTG's Q1 2020 gold production from its major operations (excluding Calibre production) amounted to 250.6 Koz recording a whopping 25% y/y increase. The quarterly production also surpassed the target by 7% (or 16.2 Koz). The FM kept firing on all cylinders as it contributed quarterly production of 164 Koz (up ~50% y/y). This fact becomes more valuable when we see that FM is BTG's lowest-cost asset. During Q4 2019 (cost data for Q1 2020 isn't available yet), the AISC/oz (read: All-in-Sustaining-Costs per ounce of gold sold) for BTG's three operating mines namely; Fekola, Otjikoto, & Masbate came out at $685, $897, and $956 respectively. This helps BTG maintain a low average AISC guidance within the range of $780-820/oz during FY 2020. If you ask me, a one-liner investment case for BTG would be,

'Senior, low-cost gold producer with the potential for production growth, that leverages from a rising gold market.' - Author

With 262.6 Koz of total gold production during Q1, BTG remains in line with its FY 2020 production guidance of 1.0-1.055 Moz of gold (FY 2019: 0.935-0.975 Moz). In my view, this presents a margin of safety when we see that some other prominent PM (read: Precious Metals) miners like Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), Yamana Gold (AUY), and First Majestic Silver (AG) had to suspend/cut-down their selected operations in the wake of COVID-19.

[Author's Note: AEM and AG have yet to see the resumption of their Mexican operations towards the end of April. However, both AEM and AUY have obtained the go-ahead to continue their operations in Quebec, Canada.]

In terms of financial performance, Q1 total revenues of $380 MM recorded a 44% y/y jump. Since BTG has witnessed an upward revision in both gold prices ($1,588/oz during Q1 2020 versus $1,481/oz during Q4 2019) and gold ounces sold (239,500 oz versus 211,800 oz during the same comparable periods), I believe its operating cash flows would have improved during Q1 2020, Q/Q. Note that BTG reported cash & equivalents of ~$140 MM at the end of FY 2019. The recent $250 MM additional drawdown from its RCF (read: Revolving Credit Facility) will further secure its cash flow needs for working capital and expansion CAPEX. Nevertheless, BTG still expects to close FY 2020 on a positive net cash position after repayment of withdrawn RCF balance (currently $425 MM).

The good thing is, BTG has gradually improved its cost metrics over the years and is aiming for production growth from both existing and future projects. Figure-2 shows that production has significantly ramped up since the acquisition of FM, and costs are coming down. In my view, this is a positive signal indicative of stronger operating margins since we are seeing a bullish gold market here. Assuming BTG's FY 2020 average AISC to lie near the mid-point of its guidance (at $800/oz), the current ~$1,700/oz gold price range effectively provides for an $850-900/oz operating margin which establishes BTG's operational strength.

Where is gold headed?

Being a senior gold producer, BTG's share price is highly leveraged to rising gold prices. The fact remains that gold has had a very turbulent run since the beginning of FY 2020. In Figure-3, the resistance levels are connected to show that another bullish run may enable gold to cross the $1,800/oz mark (which was my price forecast for gold for the 3-year window from FY 2020-2022, and I can now see gold edging closer to that level sooner than expected). On the flip side, the support levels are gradually moving higher since mid-March. Last week's turbulence saw gold nearly reaching the $1,800/oz mark, but the prices then retrenched sharply towards the level of $1,700/oz as macro fundamentals began to show signs of improvement. It's still uncertain how gold prices would perform over the coming weeks since price-performance trends haven't stabilized yet. Nevertheless, I believe that average gold prices during FY 2020 will remain within the range of ~$1,650/oz which is a healthy number anyway especially when compared with BTG's average expected AISC of ~$800/oz (thereby leading to expected Op. Margins of ~$800-850/oz).

Relative price performance

Although BTG has historically outperformed the price returns of its benchmark index namely VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) (index holding of BTG=4.05% of Net Assets) during the past six months, its relative price performance has particularly been interesting during the recent volatility in gold prices. As shown in Figure-4, BTG's share price responds more favorably to a gold bull than the benchmark ETF.

Furthermore, the company's total returns (price + dividends) have far exceeded those of peer senior gold miners (Figure-5) and denote that investors place a higher level of confidence in the company.

An update on COVID-19 and the associated risk

On 15th April 2020, an employee at the Fekola exploration camp tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in the isolation of the entire Exploration Group. The company started response measures including cleaning/disinfecting the surfaces. From what we have seen of this virus across the globe, the 'patient zero' (or first case) rings a bell of incoming trouble. Over the coming weeks, there's a risk that despite the authorities having begun contact-tracing of the patient, more cases might pop-up in the exploration camp, which is only five miles away from the main Fekola mine and could result in a temporary suspension of operations (either voluntary or mandatory). To date, however, we are safe as BTG reported in the news release (emphasis added):

As the positive case occurred in the exploration camp, some distance from the main Fekola mine site, operations have not been impacted to date and the mine continues to operate at full capacity.

It'd be wise to consider a worst-case scenario here. Although no confirmed case of COVID-19 has so far been reported at the FM, the virus has already reached the nearby exploration camp and could possibly reach the mine site as well in the next few weeks. After all, Mali has recently become one of Africa's hardest-hit countries by COVID-19. If that happens, the implications would not be too welcoming for BTG. A large proportion of the company's low-cost production comes from the FM and the mine's operations could be suspended for some time (say, a week? Two weeks? A month?), resulting in BTG being unable to meet its annual production guidance. In my view, the coming 2-3 weeks are quite important for investors. If more cases emerge in the exploration camp, it would be a red flag for the mine itself.

Investor Takeaway

An investment case for BTG should appropriately consider both the positives and negatives. On the plus side, we have seen that BTG has an exceptionally strong operational profile that stems from high-end, low-cost production that has so far remained unchallenged by the prevailing COVID-19 fears and gives BTG an edge over the benchmark composite index as well as selected peers. BTG's recent $250 MM precautionary drawdown from its RCF provides a margin of safety to its liquidity and working capital requirements against any possible adverse implications of the virus.

On the flip side, as gold volatility continues, BTG's share price could witness a pullback should gold move materially south from here. In my view, even though BTG has significant potential as a long-term investment, investors would do well to wait and watch how the situation develops with respect to (1) gold prices, and (2) COVID-19 cases at the Fekola mine. In particular, if more COVID-19 cases emerge at the mining site or the nearby exploration camp, then the share price would witness a correction that could present a good buying opportunity. It's worth remembering that the curve has not flattened in Mali and the situation could aggravate going forward. Plus, BTG's current price level is on the higher end of its 52-week price range. Technically speaking, the stock is not very attractive at present and in my view, this eliminates the possibility of a bargain buy at current prices.

