Commodity Prices Reflect World Problems: With Oil Price Dropping Below Zero

Other commodity markets have also fallen into disequilibrium as the economic woes and the political responses of governments have added more disruptions to supply and demand.

The oil market has its own problems with a Saudi/Russian conflict impacting the supply of oil and the coronavirus pandemic impacting the demand for oil, leading to a price collapse.

Over the past three months, commodity prices have plummeted worldwide, with oil prices leading the drop, even falling below zero, something never done before.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index closed on Monday, April 20, 2020 around 60.40.

The index ended 2019 around 81.00.

The decline so far this year is just under 25 percent. This provides the background for what the United States and the world has to deal with.

The particular product that has gotten the most attention during this time period has been crude oil whose futures price was around $61.00 a barrel at the end of 2019 and dropped below zero for the first time ever.

Sellers had to pay buyers to take barrels off their hands.

This is for the June contract for West Texas Intermediate futures, the current benchmark of crude oil prices. The front-month May contract dropped close to $11.00 a barrel opened Monday morning, near its lowest level since 1999. Price moves for WTI's current contract were especially dramatic due to lower-than-usual trading volumes ahead of its expiration Tuesday.

When futures contracts come close to expiration, their price typically converges with the underlying price of physical barrels of oil. Otherwise traders could profit from the difference between oil futures and oil barrels.

Basically, as the Wall Street Journal headlines, "America's Oil Patch is Having A Heart Attack." But, this is not the only commodity experiencing some tough times, and investors need to be fully aware of the situation.

The price of oil

The price of oil has been under unusual pressure in recent weeks, facing a combination of pressures that just happened to hit at the same time.

For one, there had been a surge in the supply of oil only slightly modified by the output reduction deal reached among OPEC and the Group of 20 nations. Analysts argue that the deal reached was nowhere near enough to create a shortage in the market.

But, the other factor hitting the market has hurt the demand side of the market and this is the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic which has substantially reduced the transportation needs of people all over the world.

Hence, the tremendous drop in demand and supply has resulted in a massive buildup of the supply of oil, which is now facing the problem of not having sufficient storage facilities to handle all that is available. Where is the oil going to be stored.

Data released last Friday indicated the largest weekly decline in active U.S. oil rigs since 2015. In fact, the number of rigs that are operating dropped by a third over the past month.

Adding to this problem is the amount of debt that has been built up in energy companies over the past five years or so.

Some analysts have even been pushing for a bailout of oil companies.

Megan Greene has written in the Financial Times,

"With storage facilities near full, there will soon be no place to put the oil. Drillers, producers and oilfield servicers will be forced to halt production and lay off workers. Washington is now in bailout mode. The Trump administration offered storage space in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The Energy department is developing a plan to pay producers to leave crude in the ground."

Disequilibrium is running wild in the energy field. There are no clear paths open, right now, to resolve the dilemma. Investors must continually keep up on what is going on in this market because the disruptions that could occur from such situations of disequilibrium are not minor.

Problems in other commodity markets

As can be seen in the information presented above, the problem in the commodities markets is not just limited to the energy side of things.

Many markets are now subject to too much supply, too little demand and too much debt.

And, this is a worldwide problem. We find the emerging market nations facing particularly difficult times.

We see the results of these problems coming out in three areas. First, we see country debt ratings under challenge with some debt ratings already reduced.

Second, we see the equity markets in these countries falling.

And, third, exchange rates are also declining.

One can also see political unrest rising as the situation becomes more serious.

The coordinated actions by the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world has been aimed at providing the sufficient global liquidity to help keep these markets working.

Again, disequilibrium connected with commodity markets is in evidence all over the world and investors need to pay attention to what is going on, because this is another area that could unravel if some emerging country collapses.

The commodity crisis

The saddest thing taking place within this whole picture is the one where farmers are plowing under crops because they are not able to bring the produce to market. And this, when people are having problems getting enough to eat.

Disequilibrium situations are among the most difficult situations to deal with, especially at a time like this when the problems of dislocation are being generated by the spread of a global virus. First, there is little or no history on how to deal with these situations, and, second, resources to combat the conditions of disequilibrium are not sufficient enough to deal with the size.

The efforts on the part of the government are aimed at minimizing how far things have to fall. The efforts of government are not aimed at "growth". And, the big fear is that a shock or two could cause the "floor" the government is trying to build, to collapse.

Furthermore, the commodity crisis is not just a United States problem. It is a global problem.

Global problems need global solutions. This is why the times are so perilous because so much of the response being crafted is "national" or "local" in nature, creating isolation not community. We must work together to generate the best outcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.