U.S. Oil Prices Go Negative, But It Sounds More Exciting Than It Really Is

We may see similar developments at the expirations of the June and July contracts if we haven't seen a short-term rebound in demand, significantly reduced production, or some form of strategic buying from governments.

Looking out at the rest of the futures curve, the oil price is still firmly positive in the $20-30 range through to the end of the year.

The fact that the U.S. oil prices have gone negative is a very technical development that diversified financial investors don't have much exposure to.

Headlines abound around the fact that the U.S. oil prices have gone negative. However, it's important to understand that this is a very technical development that diversified financial investors don't have much exposure to.

Let's start with a bit of background. The coronavirus outbreak has led to significant destruction of oil demand in the short term, given that there are significantly less cars on the roads and far fewer airplanes in the skies. On the supply side, we saw a price war break out between Saudi Arabia and Russia last month. This war recently subsided, with a renewed agreement by OPEC+ to cut production by 10 million barrels per day in May and June, followed by slightly lower reductions for the rest of the year.

Given this lack of demand, and continued production, storage for oil has become a valuable commodity and is becoming increasingly scarce. By some estimates, there are more than 160 million barrels of oil stored on very large crude carriers at sea1, more than double the level of just two weeks ago.

Monday's negative oil prices: Unearthing the details

The price of a barrel of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, to be delivered in May, fell to negative $37.63 on Monday. The negative prices were seen only in the May futures contract, which is set to expire on Tuesday. Importantly, this May contract had about 10% of the volume traded as the next closest contract (June), so it was a very small part of the actual oil trading on Monday. Additionally, it is important to note that very few of these May contracts actually traded at negative prices. The volume weighted average price for Monday was $9.23, with only several thousand lots (each lot is 1,000 barrels) trading at negative prices.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

Looking out at the rest of the futures curve, the oil price is still firmly positive in the $20-30 range through to the end of the year. We may see similar developments at the expirations of the June and July contracts if we haven't seen a short-term rebound in demand, significantly reduced production, or some form of strategic buying from governments. The U.S. could be a candidate here, with around 78 million barrels of storage capacity available right now.

In terms of broader implications, we think they are fairly limited right now, given the more technical nature of these headlines, and reactions in other markets suggest something similar. The pricing of inflation saw very modest moves, and while the energy sector in the U.S. was down, it was not the worst performer for the day.

1 Source: "Crude oil held in sea storage hits new record at 160 million bbls: sources" - Reuters, April 17, 2020

Disclosures

These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and are current as of the date at the top of the page.

Investing involves risk and principal loss is possible.

Past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Forecasting represents predictions of market prices and/or volume patterns utilizing varying analytical data. It is not representative of a projection of the stock market, or of any specific investment.

This material is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security. Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type.

The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional. The information, analysis and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual entity.

Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk. Although steps can be taken to help reduce risk it cannot be completely removed. They do no not typically grow at an even rate of return and may experience negative growth. As with any type of portfolio structuring, attempting to reduce risk and increase return could, at certain times, unintentionally reduce returns.

Investments that are allocated across multiple types of securities may be exposed to a variety of risks based on the asset classes, investment styles, market sectors, and size of companies preferred by the investment managers. Investors should consider how the combined risks impact their total investment portfolio and understand that different risks can lead to varying financial consequences, including loss of principal. Please see a prospectus for further details.

Indexes are unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

Copyright © Russell Investments Group LLC 2020. All rights reserved.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.

UNI-11661

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.