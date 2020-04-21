USL: Wait For The Fundamentals To Turn Before Buying Crude

On a year-to-date basis, the United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) has done a decent job of protecting shareholders from much of the pain seen in its sister fund, USO. With shares declining by "only" 50%, USL's diversified rolling strategy has given some protection in this volatile price environment.

In this piece, I will explore why USL has proven to be a better alternative for tracking crude than USO as well as fundamentally analyze the crude markets. In short, I do not believe it is yet time to buy crude oil, but when we see a few key fundamentals play out, USL will make for a compelling alternative to USO.

Crude Fundamentals

When it comes to understanding 2020 crude markets, the word "historic" doesn't quite do it justice. On the one hand, we have witnessed one of the fastest declines in refining runs in the history of published data.

And on the other hand, we have seen basically one of the largest output cuts in the history of OPEC in an attempt to stave off an absolute collapse in the price of oil.

Despite the incredibly volatile fundamentals, we can still perform an objective analysis of the supply and demand balance to generate a market view. Let's walk through the key variables.

Starting off, the supply and demand balance has seen an upside shock as inventories have built at the fastest clip ever reported.

The basic driver here is actually pretty simple. Refining demand has collapsed due to broad-based quarantines across the United States (and the world).

This decrease in refining demand has been met with a dip in export demand as global quarantines have tempered demand for crude oil.

These two demand variables paint a bearish picture due to the same story: global quarantines are tempering the need for crude oil. A way of thinking about crude oil is that it is a transportation fuel - if people aren't driving or flying, demand for crude oil collapses. We are seeing this unfold on a global scale with an unknown recovery date. In light of these two demand fundamentals, we would be bearish crude oil. However, we also have to factor in supply.

The supply fundamentals are very bullish at this time. First off, production has started to slide.

If you've been watching the rig count, this news isn't much of a surprise in that we have witnessed a rapid decline in drilling activity. Put simply, the rig count is down about half over the last year, which means that this trend of declining production is going to continue.

And the other supply factor is imports - and imports were already weak due to OPEC's ongoing cuts.

As seen in its latest meeting, this trend of weak exports is only going to continue as OPEC trims volume to offset lost demand from the coronavirus.

So, here's where we stand on crude oil. The supply side of the balance is very bullish because forces are at work, which will greatly reduce the amount of barrels available to the market. And the demand side of the balance is very bearish because refining demand is collapsing while exports are being reduced. Since the supply variables (imports and production) have a bit of a lagged effect, we are still seeing inventories rise and prompt prices for crude oil fall.

But when we start to see recovery in refining demand, this situation is likely going to rapidly reverse. When refining demand becomes healthy once again, production and imports will be low, which means that demand will outpace supply. When this happens, inventories will draw and the price of crude will almost certainly rise.

This is simple supply and demand economics for a commodity and can be found in basically any economics textbook. The key question here is when will this shift happen. And no one knows the answer to this question. However, we do know the key fundamental developments which will trigger the shift, and that has to do with quarantines. When we see quarantines begin to lift, this will trigger a very bullish recommendation for crude oil because it signals that demand is poised to leap in the face of diminished supply. Until then, the fundamentals suggest a neutral bias is the best approach at this time.

About USL

Earlier in this piece, I mentioned that USL has strongly performed USO. The reason for this comparison is that USL is a sister fund to USO. That is, the same fund administrator (USCF Investments) issues both funds. USO is by far the most popular investment, but it has a very big problem at present: roll yield is poised to potentially devastate the fund if the current level of contango carries forward into the future.

Here's the crux of the problem in one chart.

USO holds exposure in the front month of WTI futures and then rolls that exposure into the second month two weeks prior to expiry. If you notice, there is a very large dip in the front of the futures curve (called contango/super-contango). This means that when USO is rolling exposure, it is rolling it into much higher priced futures contracts than the front of the curve.

The problem here is that futures converge towards the spot price throughout a typical month. What that means is that, as time progresses, if the fundamentals stay basically the same and price doesn't move around much, you'll see that same pattern in the futures curve carry forward. In other words, USO's exposure (currently in June) will decline in value as it approaches the spot price. I detailed this problem in a previous article, but the simple math suggests that USO may decline as much as 30% per month as long as super-contango remains.

And here's where USL enters the picture. USL diversifies its roll yield exposure by holding twelve full months of WTI futures. For example, here's the current table of holdings.

USL basically does the same thing which USO does in terms of the "roll two weeks before expiry" thing, but it does it using a full 12 months of exposure. This means that the effects of roll yield will not be so dramatically tied to one month but will rather be more broad-based and smooth. In times like these, where there is super-contango in the front of the curve, this is a much preferred strategy to holding the front.

Put simply, USL is delivering a solid methodology for weathering the super-contango storm. This said, it still does suffer from negative roll yield since the curve is in contango - but it is not suffering to the same extent as USO. If you were looking to buy crude now before the fundamental catalyst, USL is likely a good bet in that its roll impact is much less than USO. However, my suggestion would be to wait until crude fundamentals turn prior to buying the ETF.

A Note on Negative Pricing

When I first drafted this article, it was early in the day in which crude prices ultimately tumbled to be negative for the first time in history. This said, since we are in historic times, we need a quick addendum on what could potentially happen to an investment in USL should crude prices turn negative.

Generally speaking, when a commodity price turns negative, it does so only at the front of the futures curve. The basic reason here is that negative pricing is often a statement that immediate supply and demand is so far out of balance that producers must pay traders to take their commodity in the spot market, but the general market expectation is for these short-term fluctuations to be ironed out in short order.

USL holds the front 12 months of futures contracts, which means that it is diversified away from the returns of any specific contract. However, since USL is holding the front contract, if it goes negative, USL will experience the swing in value accordingly.

We are in uncharted territory, so we have no compass or guide to tell us what could happen as a result. But simple math shows that, if we see the front contract drop by several hundred percentage points in a day (as we saw yesterday), the overall return of USL could take a very solid hit since one-twelfth of its exposure is held in the front until 2 weeks prior to expiry.

All this said, this is another reason to stand on the sidelines, in my opinion. Let the crude markets work out this supply glut prior to attempting to call the bottom in crude. Wait for fundamentals to start to improve prior to buying USL. The next logical step is a bullish recommendation, but we need a washout in the industry before we are at that point.

Conclusion

Despite dropping by nearly half this year, USL has outperformed its sister fund USO due to its diversified roll exposure. Crude fundamentals are currently neutral due to conflicting fundamentals on the supply and demand sides. Fundamentals will turn when we see demand recovery, which will be met by weakened supply.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.