Key VIX Support Levels To Watch As S&P 500 Index Crawls Back To 3000

These are unprecedented times, so it is entirely possible to see VIX visit / revisit many of these support levels in the coming weeks and months.

The range of VIX possibilities is from 12-15 to 70+, which is essentially the range we have seen over the last two months.

We last published our article on VIX on December 4th, in which we discussed a likely increase in the volatility index (See Article). We were correct directionally and from a technical standpoint, since at that time VIX was in the vicinity of 12-13 and it is uncommon for the index to stay so quiet for an extended period of time. Even if there are no negative news on the horizon, investors still begin to rebalance puts and calls for the S&P 500 index (SPY) and thus push the VIX index inevitably higher. However, even in our wildest dreams (or nightmares) we could not envision VIX above the level of 80. The coronavirus-driven stock market, at least the first several weeks, was certainly the brave new world, in which underlying equities traded not on some negative information or even on uncertainty. VIX at such levels could only be reached when there is a nearly complete lack of information.

Such "lack of information" period lasted from February 19th through March 23rd, when the S&P 500 (and other indices) took an approximately 33% dive. Once again, the markets were only directionally correct about equities, but the level of mispricing was extremely high, since the value of firms cannot go down (as an example) 20% on one day and then increase in value by some 10% the following day. Furthermore, the VIX index was inevitably hurt by uncommon fluctuations of the S&P index of 5%+ in both directions: more than a third of days in March logged such movements, the greatest since Great Depression (even September or October 2008 didn't come close in terms of the number of days with such fluctuations). There were several days when the S&P futures, as well as those of other indices, were hitting the maximum limit of down/up 5% overnight. Further, on three occasions, the S&P 500 index dipped below 7% during market trading hours, triggering a fifteen-minute cooling off halt. In the end, it took the index only 22 trading days to dip 30%. The graph below juxtaposes this record to the three previous records from the 1930's:

Meanwhile, the VIX index grew exponentially by nearly 300% in a matter of several weeks, reaching the intraday peak level of 85.47 on March 18. By then it was becoming so unsustainably high that even while the S&P 500 index continued to go up, the fear index actually started its gradual descent. On April 17, it closed at 38.15, less than 55% below the peak.

The key question at present is: now what? The index is still at nearly twice its historical average of 18-20 and at ~3x of the pre-coronavirus levels of mid-February. In our view, we have to think in terms of several support levels.

Let's start from the top:

VIX at 50:

This is a very likely level for VIX to revisit in the short run. Any meaningful retesting of the lows could take VIX above 50. We expect this to happen at least several times before the volatility index finds the range around its historical average. All it takes is a ~30% spike to get to 50 from the current levels, which is far from unprecedented: all it takes is some meaningful negative event, like a lower-than-expected GDP read or a sudden, unexpected spike in COVID-19 cases. VIX at 50 is not to be feared, in our view: the retesting of the lows is a common phenomenon that is needed for the upward momentum to ultimately take place. Furthermore, there is a prevalent view that the market has gotten ahead of itself in recent weeks: The Wall Street Journal, for instance, recently reported that the short interest in the S&P 500 Trust (SPY) is at the highest level since January 2016. We believe that there is an 80%+ probability to see VIX at 50+ over the next 6 months.

VIX at 60:

This is obviously a more unpleasant scenario, which may result from several days of market routs. In order for this to happen, we need to have a change of thinking on Wall Street: from the this-is-a-temporary-downturn scenario to a recession-promises-to-be-prolonged scenario. In our view, this outcome would require one-two months or more of pessimistic data, or a potential "second wave" of the coronavirus. There is a group of serious market pessimists who presently question the wisdom of the market comeback: VIX above 60 would give this group firepower.

VIX at 70:

In our view, any VIX level above 70 is an aberration that is not sustainable (similar to VIX under 10, on the other end of the spectrum). Therefore, these levels should not last for more than a few days. They are so sentiment-driven that we cannot use fundamental variables to help explain their velocity.

VIX at 40:

Now, let's go back down. VIX at 40 is approximately our present level. In our view, it incorporates two of the three necessary conditions for prospective recovery: 1) strong accommodative response from the Federal Reserve and 2) a solid fiscal package. As soon as both became evident in March, the market started staging a comeback, with VIX declining about 55% and reaching the present levels.

VIX at 30:

The difference between the levels of 30 and 40 is predicated on the third condition: a promise of a cure and/or a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus. It doesn't have to be a readily available medical solution, but a solid expectation of one. (Let's remember: the stock market is always forward-looking and it is all about expectations). A rally in the S&P index of at least 5%-10% would follow after such expectations materialize, taking VIX down to approximately the level of 30. We got a taste of what this rally could look like on April 17, after there were some news leaked about Gilead's Remdesivir drug, albeit it is unclear if this rally has legs at this point.

VIX at 20:

Once again: this is historical average for VIX. Achieving it means that the stock market needs to be 1) in a bull market or heading towards one and 2) there has to be positive GDP growth on the horizon. Both are clearly achievable, since technically speaking, the S&P 500 is no longer in the bear territory) and there is some possibility (we place it at about 30%-40%) that the economy will fully rebound by late 2020/early 2021.

VIX at 12-15:

Finally, the range of 12-15 means that the S&P 500 index needs to hit its previous high of 3,393 and continue its upward momentum of growth for at least several more percentage points, most likely reaching 3,500+. This would mean that not only does the US economy nearly fully recuperates coronavirus-related losses, but that it also gets back on a sustainable GDP growth of 2-3% Y/Y. Such scenario is fairly unlikely in the near future and we assign it the probability of 10%-20%.

Never say never, but our expectations should be based on reality!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.