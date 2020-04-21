Edison International: Nice ESG Investment, But Too Risky For My Blood

The company is at risk of liability that could result in bankruptcy in the event of a wildfire so investors may want to consider safer options.

While the market has begun to recover from the initial panic from the coronavirus outbreak, there is a very real possibility that the economy will enter a recession as a result of the government's efforts to prevent the spread of the disease. As such, it would be natural for an investor to begin to look for safe haven companies that should be able to weather through any such conditions while still being able to maintain its cash flows at a reasonable level. The utilities sector is quite good at this as these companies provide things that most people would consider to be absolute necessities of daily life so they will generally prioritize paying for these services ahead of most discretionary products during times when money is tight. In addition, in many cases, these firms are monopolies in their local areas and have their prices set by local regulators to ensure that they are able to make a profit. In this article, we will be taking a look at Edison International (EIX), which primarily serves the Southern California market.

About The Company

The company can trace its roots back to Holt & Krupps, which was originally a provider of street lights in California. However, the company that we know of today was founded in 1909 as Southern California Edison Company after Southern California acquired the assets of Edison Electric Company. The company changed its name to Edison International in 1996 due to the fact that it had slowly been acquiring assets internationally, although the overwhelming majority of its assets are in Southern California.

Southern California is one of the most populated areas in the United States as it includes San Bernadino County and much of Greater Los Angeles. This is naturally an area that includes a sizable number of people and businesses. As a result, Edison International is one of the largest electric utilities in the country with more than five million customers in Southern California alone, about 33% of the total number of residents in its service area:

Source: Edison International

As some of those reading this are certainly well aware, the state of California has been somewhat more aggressive about promoting a conversion to a renewable energy economy than many other states in the country. The state wishes to have a completely greenhouse gas neutral economy by 2045, which it hopes to accomplish by increasing the proportion of its electricity that comes from renewable energy and converting from fossil fuels to electricity for things such as powering cars and heating homes. As such, we might expect Edison International to be a major provider of renewable energy. This is in fact the case as 21% of the company's electricity came from renewable sources in 2010 with this figure increasing to at least 30% by the end of this year.

Source: Edison International

Over the past several years, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing has become fairly popular, particularly among younger investors. This style of investing seeks to turn a profit by investing in companies that have a positive impact on the world. Admittedly, exactly what is defined as a positive impact varies from person to person but most would agree that promoting the expansion of renewable energy would be included. This alone could cause the stock to perform admirably as more money flows into the various ESG funds that have popped up to cater to these investors. This adds a certain amount of buying pressure on the stock and thus a modicum of support to the stock price.

Edison International is likely to deliver growth even apart from its potential popularity among the ESG crowd. Over the 2020-2023 period, the company plans to spend $17.5 billion on upgrading and expanding its infrastructure:

Source: Edison International

With that said, the overwhelming majority of this spending is on infrastructure upgrades and wildfire prevention, not on growth. This is unfortunate, but it is not out of line for utilities. The sector in general tends to be fairly low growth as it is often limited to population growth or what it can deliver via acquisitions. Contrary to popular belief, though, California is not growing particularly rapidly. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state's growth in 2018 was the lowest in recorded history at 0.47%. This is due to a combination of a low birthrate, a high cost of housing, and high taxes that make it difficult for many people to afford living in the state. This, combined with the company's relatively low growth spending compared to other capital spending, means that Edison International may deliver lower growth than some other utilities like DTE Energy (DTE).

Edison International has a history of growing its earnings per share in spite of this. Over the 2015 to 2019 period, the company has grown its earnings at a 7.3% compound annual growth rate:

Source: Edison International

This is admittedly nowhere near as high as what some companies in other industries have delivered over the same period, but, as already mentioned, utilities as a whole grow relatively slowly. A large percentage of their total returns come in the form of dividends paid out to their investors. This growth in earnings has allowed the company to steadily grow its dividend over time. We can see this here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As of the time of writing, Edison International yields 4.25%. This is a reasonable dividend yield for a utility and is certainly appealing in today's low interest rate environment.

Last year, we saw massive wildfires drive fellow California utility PG&E (PCG) into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a previous article, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Trevor Courtney suggested that Edison International could also be at risk of bankruptcy in the event of a wildfire. The CEO of Edison International even confirmed this in an interview with the Los Angeles Times:

I've heard people suggest that Edison could be one big fire away from bankruptcy. Do you think that's accurate? Yes. Is it one big fire, is it two big fires? The reality is that with the potential scale we've all now learned these fires can have - and with the current policy in the state that pins the liability on utilities - that has led to significant uncertainty about our ability to recover our costs from customers, even if we think we've been prudent. And therefore, if we have one or two or three other major events like this, yes, that would at some point exceed our balance sheet capacity.

It appears that what the CEO is saying here is that Edison International is facing the same risks that any other utility in California faces. The state's current policy, rightly or wrongly, forces full liability for a wildfire on the utility company whose equipment precipitated the fire. When we consider the potential damage that a large wildfire can cause, there are very few companies that could withstand such liability and expenses. As utility companies have their prices regulated by governmental authorities, their ability to increase prices in order to compensate for this potential liability via raising prices is very limited. As a result, an investor concerned with this risk may want to avoid utilities based in California, including Edison International. A company like DTE Energy still boasts the renewable energy generation capacity to appeal to ESG investors, but it has higher growth potential and a reduced liability risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.