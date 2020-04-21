Summary

Edison International is one of the largest utility companies in the country as it serves the massive South California market.

This market has not been growing particularly quickly due to the high cost of living in California, but the company has still delivered solid growth.

The company has invested heavily in renewable energy, so it may be appealing to ESG investors and funds. This could give some support for the stock price.

It also has a long history of steadily raising its dividend along with earnings.

The company is at risk of liability that could result in bankruptcy in the event of a wildfire so investors may want to consider safer options.