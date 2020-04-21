Kingsoft Corporation: Dividend Raise And Spin-Off Are Key Catalysts

Kingsoft Corporation announced on April 4, 2020, that the company filed a registration statement with the SEC in relation to the listing of the cloud services business's ADSs on Nasdaq.

Kingsoft Corporation had net cash equivalent to 27% of the stock's market capitalization as of end-FY2019, and a potential dividend raise in the future is a catalyst for the stock.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese software and internet services company Kingsoft Corporation Limited (OTCPK:KSFTF) [3888:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on Kingsoft Corporation published on December 6, 2019. Kingsoft Corporation's share price has increased by +59% from HK$17.60 as of December 4, 2019, to HK$27.95 as of April 20, 2020, since I upgraded my rating on the stock to "Bullish". My updated sum-of-the-parts valuation implies a 30% upside from Kingsoft Corporation's current share price. A potential dividend raise and a planned spin-off of the cloud services business are the key re-rating catalysts for Kingsoft Corporation.

Kingsoft Corporation had net cash equivalent to 27% of the stock's market capitalization as of end-FY2019, but the stock's trailing dividend yield is only 0.35%. The company has committed to reviewing its dividend policy at the recent earnings call, which could potentially lead to a dividend raise in future.

Another catalyst for Kingsoft Corporation is the planned spin-off and listing of its cloud services business as a separate listed entity. The company has recently filed a registration statement with the SEC in relation to the listing of the cloud services business's ADSs on Nasdaq.

Readers are advised to trade in Kingsoft Corporation shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 3888:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $65 million and market capitalization is above $4.9 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Dividend Policy And Utilization Of Cash Pile

As of December 31, 2019, Kingsoft Corporation had approximately net cash of RMB9,495 million on the company's books, which is equivalent to 27% of the stock's market capitalization. While it is positive that Kingsoft Corporation proposed a dividend per share of HK$0.10 for FY2019 despite being loss-making last year (primarily attributable to investments in the fast-growing cloud services business), this only implies a trailing dividend yield of 0.35% which stands in stark contrast with the company's huge cash pile. Furthermore, market consensus expects Kingsoft Corporation to reduce its dividends per share from HK$0.10 in FY2019 to HK$0.049 and HK$0.075 for FY2020 and FY2021 respectively.

Although investors are not necessarily buying growth stocks like Kingsoft Corporation for their dividend yields, a decent dividend payout track record gives investors confidence that a company strikes a good balance between a capital return to shareholders and capital investment. In the case of Kingsoft Corporation, there is a risk that the company could spend most of its excess cash on acquisitions which may or may not be value-accretive for shareholders.

It is encouraging that Kingsoft Corporation noted at the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on March 24, 2020, that "we will revisit our long-term dividend policy after the IPO of the cloud business (discussed in the next section of my article)."

Kingsoft Corporation is, currently, keeping a huge cash pile on its books and holding back on significant dividend payouts for three key reasons.

Firstly, the company thinks that it is prudent to hold more cash during this uncertain market environment resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Secondly, Kingsoft Corporation wants to have the firepower to acquire good companies at attractive prices if such opportunities emerge. Thirdly, the company's cloud services business is the only loss-making (and cash flow negative) business of its three business segments (games and office software are the other two), and the cash flow drag from the cloud services business has constrained Kingsoft Corporation's ability to pay higher dividends.

Looking ahead, Kingsoft Corporation's operating cash flow and capacity for increased dividend payout are likely to improve in the future, following the planned spin-off of the cloud services business.

In addition, Kingsoft Corporation, currently, holds a 52% equity interest in the loss-making cloud services business, so the planned spin-off could potentially lead to a de-consolidation of the cloud business's financial results (and losses). The cloud services business is likely to be recognized as an associate company rather than a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation post-spin off as Kingsoft Corporation reduces its stake in the cloud services business below the 50% mark.

This suggests that a potential dividend raise for Kingsoft Corporation is on the cards sometime in the future, which could serve as a re-rating catalyst for the stock.

Planned Spin-Off Of Cloud Services Business

On April 17, 2020, Kingsoft Corporation announced that the company filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to the planned spin-off and separate listing of the company's cloud services business, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited. Kingsoft Corporation plans to list Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited's American depositary shares or ADSs on Nasdaq.

The value of Kingsoft Corporation's cloud services business, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is "hidden" when investors assess and value the stock from a P/E perspective. This is because the cloud services business generated an operating loss of RMB905 million in FY2019, despite contributing 46.8% of Kingsoft Corporation's revenue last year. A spin-off and a separate listing of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will help investors to recognize the hidden value of Kingsoft Corporation's cloud services business, as it becomes a separate listed entity with its own market price and valuation.

The cloud services business remained loss-making in FY2019, as Kingsoft Corporation continued to invest to grow the business which has paid off in the form of strong top-line growth. The cloud services business was the fastest-growing segment of the company's three businesses, posting a +73% YoY growth in revenue to RMB3,847.2 million for FY2019. Notably, Kingsoft Corporation guided at the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on March 24, 2020, that "we are confident that we will maintain similar growth rate (of revenue for the cloud services business) in 2020."

The company also acknowledged at the recent earnings call that its cloud services business has been a beneficiary of more people working from home in 1Q2020 as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak. In the medium to long term, the growth prospects for Kingsoft Corporation's cloud services business look promising, as it increases its penetration of existing verticals and enters new verticals. Currently, Kingsoft Cloud is focused on growing its market share in the video, financial, government, and healthcare cloud verticals.

More importantly, Kingsoft Cloud's profitability is improving. Kingsoft Corporation's cloud services business's gross profit margin was positive for the first time in 3Q2019 and Kingsoft Cloud continued to deliver positive gross profit in 4Q2019. On a full-year basis, Kingsoft Cloud's operating profit margin expanded by more than 1,000 basis points YoY in FY2019.

Kingsoft Corporation highlighted at the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on March 24, 2020, that "we may be able to achieve or close to achieve the EBITDA breakeven point (for the cloud services business) by the end of this year." The company also gave an indication of what it sees as the future profitability of Kingsoft Cloud at the recent earnings call, by noting that U.S. IaaS (Infrastructure As A Service) businesses of a certain scale can achieve operating profit margins of 20% and above.

In other words, the improvement in profitability of Kingsoft Corporation's cloud services business over time is a key medium-term catalyst for the stock.

Valuation

Kingsoft Corporation trades at 87.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 46.1 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$27.95 as of April 20, 2020. My sum-of-the-parts valuation implies a 30% upside for Kingsoft Corporation based on a target price of HK$36.50.

The assumptions for my sum-of-the-parts valuation for Kingsoft Corporation include an earnings multiple of five times for the games business, a revenue multiple of three times for the cloud services business, and valuing Kingsoft's stakes in both the listed office software business Beijing Kingsoft Office Software [688111:CH] (a 20% discount is assigned to the valuation of Beijing Kingsoft Office Software as it is traded on a new Nasdaq-style stock exchange in Mainland China) and associate company Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) at market value, and a 30% holding company discount.

Kingsoft Corporation offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 0.2% and 0.3% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Kingsoft Corporation include a longer-than-expected time taken for the cloud services business to be spun-off and listed as a separate entity, weaker-than-expected profitability for the cloud services business, a failure to increase dividend payout in the near future, and the utilization of the company's cash pile in a manner that destroys value for shareholders such as overpaying for acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED [3888:HK] over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.