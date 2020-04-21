Avalara: Near-Term Headwinds Don't Undermine Long-Term Potential

Business summary

Avalara (AVLR) was founded in 1999 and completed its IPO in 2018. The company provides a range of cloud-based tax compliance solutions for businesses, and has a particular focus on the SMB market. Avalara allows these businesses to produce detailed records of tax transactions, be able to defend tax assessments for audit, and determine overall transaction tax liability.

The company also has products to assist in the preparation and filing of tax returns and the remittance of tax obligations. Avalara particularly specializes in taxation compliance related to goods and services tasks such as sales excise and cross-border commerce transaction taxes. Avalara has a market capitalization of just over $6.6B and did approximately $380M in revenue in 2019.

Investment thesis

Essential service for SMBs

One of the themes that I’ve been drawn to in assessing high potential SaaS companies has been the stickiness of the relationship that these businesses have with their customers. Avalara is also a play on this theme. Providing tax compliance for SMBs solves a fairly critical pain point. SMBs often lack the resources to automate the recording of tax transactions and to comply effectively with their tax collection obligations. Typically in the SMB market, these transactions are generally kept in a manual fashion with either spreadsheets or other records of taxes paid.

Avalara makes this process simpler and more automated for SMBs, providing detailed records of sales tax and excise tax payable on a per transaction basis. This is an essential service that is invaluable for SMBs in not only saving them time in manually trying to complete this themselves, but also ensuring that they are applying the right tax rates and are in compliance with the relevant tax regimes that govern goods taxes for their respective businesses.

Tax rates and taxation laws are subject to frequent change, and a lack of awareness around a rate change or scope of tax regulation may result in an SMB being in noncompliance with related requirements fairly quickly. In the US alone, there are more than 12,000 tax jurisdictions, and helping make the case for automation is the fact that tax requires determination with the correct rate at the time of purchase. Avalara helps remediate that risk. Unlike traditional tax products from Intuit (INTU) and others, which are more expensive and typically geared towards the accountant tax preparation market, Avalara's product is specifically targeted at the SMB themselves.

This is an essential service that is key to the organization and operation of small businesses. Once deployed, the stickiness is so high that Avalara experiences very low rates of churn. In fact, the business has a retention rate in excess of 95%. Avalara has over 10,000 SMBs that currently use its product, and given a US market of just under 6 million SMBs, has a fairly large addressable market and runway of growth.

While there are other competitors, Avalara has a significant time in market advantage and ecosystem advantage over them. It is viewed as the preeminent product in the sales tax compliance space for SMBs based on revenue and market share today. Significantly, Avalara has an ecosystem of almost 700 partners who resell its tax compliance software, a significant advantage for the business over smaller, less-established competitors. These reseller partners include financial services providers, CPAs and accountants as well as systems integrators.

Supreme court ruling

Avalara has become a beneficiary of a recent supreme court tax ruling, South Dakota vs. Wayfair which places the obligation on e-commerce businesses to collect sales tax for sales made to residents even where the business doesn’t have a physical presence in that location. This dramatically expanded the scope of the taxation burden on e-commerce-based SMBs. They now have the complex task of trying to determine the location of a given consumer, the relevant scope of sales tax applicable in that consumer state and then the collection and remittance of all of this tax.

This adds a fairly significant tailwind to Avalara as business in that the scope and complexity of this requirement almost makes it a necessity for all e-commerce-based SMBs to adopt tax automation software. Since this ruling, over 30 US states have put in place regulations on businesses to collect and remit sales tax on sales made to residents in their respective states.

Coronavirus presents near-term headwinds

The biggest near-term disruption for Avalara over the near term is likely to be the disruption for its core e-commerce customers. While e-commerce as a sector should certainly be far more protected from the disruptions occurring in physical retail, Avalara's particular weakness here is that there will be a portion of its customer base with still immature and unproven business models, who may find any extended disruption challenging to overcome. Thus, Avalara's churn may be expected to increase through business closure, and potential customer prospects may decide to conserve cash near term, and continue to use manual processes to compute tax post-sale. Nonetheless, the long-term automation trend here in this segment is favorable, and near-term disruption doesn't alter this dynamic.

Large addressable market

Avalara estimates the size of their addressable market in the US to be close to $8 billion. With only $300M in revenue today, this indicates a very large addressable market for Avalara in the US alone. International expansion is also a real possibility for the business to further increase its addressable market over the medium term. Avalara has a particularly strong presence in the sales tax space, and it’s not out of the question that the business can extend its range of tax compliance solutions and modules to other taxation products that impact the SMB.

It’s also not outside the realm of possibility for Avalara to look at adjacent tax compliance solutions. Avalara spends close to 18% of revenue on R&D, leading to a very robust repository of taxation-related content. Nonetheless, while these larger growth opportunities loom, Avalara will have its hands full just in penetrating the SMB segment with its core product providing sales tax compliance solutions to SMBs. With the ease of setting up an e-commerce storefront for SMB made easier than ever through solutions like Shopify (SHOP), this should add a further tailwind for Avalara as the explosion in SMB-based e-commerce growth continues.

Financials

Avalara has been growing revenue at rates of almost 30% annualized for each of the last three years. The business maintains very high gross margins of almost 70%, consistent with what would be expected from a software-oriented business. Avalara is currently not profitable, and for good reason. The business is currently in a landgrab for SMBs, which makes a lot of sense given the stickiness of the solution and a high retention rates of the product.

Avalara is currently investing close to 60% of revenue back into the business for sales and marketing to drive customer acquisition. If this rate was normalized, I would expect the business at scale to not be plowing in more than 30% of revenue into Sales & Marketing once a steady state is reached. Thus, there is significant scope for material improvements in Avalara's operating margins and net margins over time as it captures more and more of its addressable market.

Valuation

Avalara's share price has had a strong run in the last month, up from a low point in the $50 range. The business trades at slightly above 16x Sales. I expect Avalara will be able to grow its annualized revenue at a rate above 20% for the next 3 to 5 years.

Takeaways

Avalara provides an invaluable service to SMBs in a segment of the tax compliance vertical that is expected to see rapid growth due to the further increase in the e-commerce market. The requirement in place for e-commerce businesses to collect sales tax on out of state US residents is a significant burden which should push SMBs towards the adoption of tax automation software. Given the current market volatility, a pullback to lows of 14x Sales, or $50-$60 is entirely possible and would provide a good point to accumulate.

To see other ideas of high quality, growing businesses that are positioned to be long-term wealth creators, please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Ideas based on the philosophy of Project $1M, which has outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 50% for 2019, and over the last 4 years.

for 2019, and over the last 4 years. Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader and High Conviction Model Portfolio which all outperformed the S&P 500 in 2019.

in 2019. Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast-growing markets.

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.